ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmaland.com

Maryville's Loe set to play linebacker at Northwest Missouri State

(Maryville) -- Maryville senior Cooper Loe thought he would play baseball at the next level for years. Instead, the Spoofhounds’ multi-sport standout caught the eye of the Northwest Missouri State football staff. “Growing up in this town, I’ve always known Northwest and always went to the games,” Loe told...
MARYVILLE, MO
nwmissourinews.com

Blotters for the week of 1/26

Northwest Missouri State University Police Department. There was an accident between Grady Hilsabeck, 51, and Nolan Wiese, 20, on College Avenue. There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in South Complex. Jan. 17. There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Forest Village Apartments - Sycamore.
northwestmoinfo.com

Troopers Arrest St. Joseph Woman on Drug & Driving Trio in Buchanan County

Troopers report the arrest of a Saint Joseph woman early Wednesday in Buchanan County on drug and driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 44-year-old Victoria L. Edwards around 12:16 Wednesday morning on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated via drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and exceeding the posted speed limit.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

High Speed Pursuit Near Bethany Ends With Arrest of St. Joseph Man

HARRISON COUNTY, MO- A St. Joseph man was taken into custody following a high speed pursuit on Tuesday. According to an affidavit filed with the court, a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle travelling 96 miles per hour near the 98 mile marker on Interstate 35 in Harrison County. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle but says the vehicle accelerated to 110 miles per hour and began passing other vehicle’s on the shoulder of roadway.
BETHANY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on multiple allegations

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Amity woman in Gentry County on Wednesday night, January 25th on multiple allegations. Thirty-nine-year-old Hannah Summers was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance inside a jail facility. She also had a Gentry County felony warrant for alleged contempt of court on resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony.
GENTRY COUNTY, MO
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police arrested 32-year-old Devon Taylor Keller of Creston on Highway 34 and Pole Road. Police transported Keller to the Union County Jail on a charge of Violation of a No Contact Order. Authorities held Keller on no bond until a judge could see him.
CRESTON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy