Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes sweep MaryvilleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes to face Maryville, Missouri S&T this weekendThe LanternMaryville, MO
Architect Edmund Jacques Eckel's firm designed the Gentry County Courthouse in 1884CJ CoombsAlbany, MO
The historic and beautiful Worth County Courthouse in Grant City, Missouri was constructed by 1899CJ CoombsGrant City, MO
Related
kmaland.com
Maryville's Loe set to play linebacker at Northwest Missouri State
(Maryville) -- Maryville senior Cooper Loe thought he would play baseball at the next level for years. Instead, the Spoofhounds’ multi-sport standout caught the eye of the Northwest Missouri State football staff. “Growing up in this town, I’ve always known Northwest and always went to the games,” Loe told...
nwmissourinews.com
Blotters for the week of 1/26
Northwest Missouri State University Police Department. There was an accident between Grady Hilsabeck, 51, and Nolan Wiese, 20, on College Avenue. There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in South Complex. Jan. 17. There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Forest Village Apartments - Sycamore.
Creston Police arrested a Nebraska Man on a warrant for 1st-degree murder
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 49-year-old Percy James Mathews Jr. from Nebraska on Monday at the Greater Regional Medical Center on a Douglas County Warrant for 1st– degree Murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Officers’ transported Mathews to the Union County Jail and held him on no bond while he awaited extradition to Nebraska.
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest St. Joseph Woman on Drug & Driving Trio in Buchanan County
Troopers report the arrest of a Saint Joseph woman early Wednesday in Buchanan County on drug and driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 44-year-old Victoria L. Edwards around 12:16 Wednesday morning on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated via drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and exceeding the posted speed limit.
northwestmoinfo.com
High Speed Pursuit Near Bethany Ends With Arrest of St. Joseph Man
HARRISON COUNTY, MO- A St. Joseph man was taken into custody following a high speed pursuit on Tuesday. According to an affidavit filed with the court, a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle travelling 96 miles per hour near the 98 mile marker on Interstate 35 in Harrison County. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle but says the vehicle accelerated to 110 miles per hour and began passing other vehicle’s on the shoulder of roadway.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on multiple allegations
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Amity woman in Gentry County on Wednesday night, January 25th on multiple allegations. Thirty-nine-year-old Hannah Summers was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance inside a jail facility. She also had a Gentry County felony warrant for alleged contempt of court on resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony.
Creston Police Report
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 32-year-old Devon Taylor Keller of Creston on Highway 34 and Pole Road. Police transported Keller to the Union County Jail on a charge of Violation of a No Contact Order. Authorities held Keller on no bond until a judge could see him.
Ringgold County Man arrested on Red Oak Police Department Warrant
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested a Ringgold County man on a Red Oak Police Department Warrant on drug possession charges. Officers conducted a traffic stop on Monday evening near 4th and Valley Streets in Red Oak. During the stop, it was found that 50-year-old Darold Eugene Bredberg of Mount...
Comments / 1