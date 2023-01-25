Read full article on original website
Hypothermia and frostbite remain as major issues for area hospitals
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With temperatures taking a severe dip over the weekend, a common question that rises is when can staying in the cold for an extended period of time be unsafe?. Hypothermia is a condition that occurs when you’re body is too cold to function normally. It causes...
Wild deer tests positive for CWD in Waupaca County, Wisconsin DNR confirms
HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A hunter-harvested deer in Waupaca County tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), prompting bans to be renewed. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed the positive test result from the 2-year-old doe in a release on Thursday. As a result of the CWD...
CWD detected in wild deer harvested in Waupaca Co.
(WJFW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed the first Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) detection in a wild deer harvested in Waupaca County. The positive CWD test came in the town of Harrison, within 10 miles of the Shawano, Marathon and Portage Co. borders. The positive case...
Rhinelander hockey back on track after home win over Oshkosh
RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Rhinelander boys hockey team dropped a heartbreaker to Lakeland Union at home on Thursday 6-3. That loss helped their rival clinch the regular season conference championship, and it hurt that the Hodags had to suffer that loss at home. However, they were able to try and regain some momentum with another home game, hosting Oshkosh on Saturday. The Hodags were 10-4 on the season before their matchup with the 4-14 Ice Hawks. Oshkosh is also looking to snap a three-game losing streak.
Area Wrestlers Ranked in Top 10: Wisconsin Grappler Rankings January 25
Wisconsin Individual Wrestling Rankings, from WisconsinGrappler.com. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:
No foul play suspected for missing man seen walking into woods near U.P. border
Officials in Wisconsin are searching for a missing man near the Michigan border. According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Theodore “Teddy” Egge was last seen walking southbound on Northway Drive from Benson Lake Road after asking for directions to Boat Landing 7 Road on Jan. 13.
Helicopter paged to northwoods snowmobile crash
Two people were injured, one traumatically, in a snowmobile crash Thursday in northern Wisconsin. The crash was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on a trail near Shooting Range Road in Phelps, in Vilas County. First responders began CPR on the most seriously injured victim, a female. A second patient reportedly suffered arm injuries in the crash.
Wausau area births, Jan. 26
Dale and Cassandra Wendt announce the birth of their daughter Vivian Grace, born at 9:09 a.m. Jan. 24, 2023. Vivian weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce. Craig and Kayla Sachse announce the birth of their daughter Nova Kay, born aat 11:18 a.m. Jan. 23, 2023. Nova weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces.
Injuries reported in fiery Lac du Flambeau snowmobile crash
Rescue crews have been paged Thursday to the scene of a snowmobile crash involving two sleds, according to emergency scanner traffic. The crash was reported at about 3:52 p.m. on a trail of of Trail 17 near Chewalla Lake. Initial reports suggest both sleds are engulfed in flames. At least one person is injured, but the extent of those injuries is not yet clear.
Pet of the Week: Boots
Be honest. Have you ever seen a dog more good looking than me? The name is Boots and now that we’ve met, both of our worlds are going to change. I’m a guy who has always been a little misunderstood and often left behind but you are going to change all that – I can feel it! I like to keep my inner circle small but I’m OK if it includes humans, dogs, cats or a combination of all three. I LOVE to play and promise to be your number one adventure buddy. They say the shelter is where pets go to find second chances… and I’m hoping you’re mine.
Mosinee takes down Tomahawk in second matchup of the season
TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)-Tomahawk hosted Mosinee to face off for the second time this season. Mosinee won the first match up 76-24 on their home court. Since they last played Mosinee has secured a 12-4 overall record and came into this game ranked third in the Great Northern Conference. The Hatchets have had a tough year trying to find their footing but still played strong.
UPDATE: Name released in fatal Rhinelander-area snowmobile crash
A 57-year-old man is dead after a snowmobile crash north of Rhinelander, according to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported at about 5:30 p.m. on Hwy, 47 and Bridge Road in the town of Newbold. Sheriff’s officials say a group of snowmobiles were crossing Hwy. 47 from east to west when the last snowmobile in the group was struck by a southbound 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. The snowmobile driver, identified by police as 57-year-old Michael Green, of Oak Lawn, Ill., died at the scene.
Granite House will replace North Central Health Care’s Community Corner Clubhouse
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Granite House is picking up where the Community Corner Clubhouse left off. North Central Health Care’s Community Corner Clubhouse closed its door in October of last year because of a lack of funding. Now, the Granite House will be replacing the organization that once helped adults struggling with mental illness and drug abuse.
Officials warn to check, understand ice conditions after weekend of incidents
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weather is always changing in northcentral Wisconsin, which means bad ice conditions are bound to happen and Lieutenant Cody Weisman of the Wausau Fire Department recommends that residents remain cautious and trust their meteorologists for weather changes. Wisconsinites love their ice fishing, but officials warn...
Racers from all over the country compete in the Inaugural USSA Sprint World Cup
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WJFW) - If your looking for a fun way to end your weekend listen up. The USSA Prostar Series is currently hosting the Inaugural Sprint World Cup at the Wausau 525 Racetrack. Today the competition shifted to a whole different gear with qualifiers finishing last night. Media Director, Brett Richter believes a lot people enjoy these types of races. "It’s a fantastic day we got a great crowd on hand we got great racers," said Brett Richter. "We got racers from several parts of Canada, several states in the United States we have 29 drivers in our premiere class which no race anywhere has seen numbers like that in like 5 years probably," he said.
Snowmobiler in Vilas County dies after hitting a tree.
PHELPS - A snowmobiler died in Phelps Thursday afternoon. Just before 2:30 on Thursday, the Vilas County 911 Center received a call of a snowmobiler who had struck a tree in the Town of Phelps. Officers at the scene identified the snowmobile had gone off the trail and struck a...
Lakeland Union snaps losing streak with home win over Merrill
MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- Both Lakeland Union and Merrill boys basketball needed a win in the biggest way possible. The T-Birds were on a five-game losing streak, while Merrill was on a three-game skid. They went head-to-head on Thursday, where one losing streak was guaranteed to end in this Great Northern-Wisconsin Valley Conference crossover battle. Lakeland Union was 6-8 on the season, while Merrill was 5-8 overall.
Clients of Schofield salon say they paid hundreds of dollars for services they did not receive
SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Customers of a business in Schofield are expressing their frustrations after they say they paid for services they did not receive. It comes as the Everest Metro Police Department asked for people to report if they believe they “have been a victim of theft” by Meraki Salon, formally known as Meraki Salon and Tattoo.
Elcho Historical Society selling tickets for their Silver Spectacular Fundraiser
ELCHO (WJFW) - The Elcho Historical Society started its Silver Spectacular fundraiser for its new building. The Elcho Historical Society will be selling tickets, with the first-place winner will receive $1,000 worth of silver. Second place will receive a package of silver worth $500 and the third-place winner will receive $100 cash.
