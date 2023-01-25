ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklawn to appeal state's decision to revoke license for treating kids at facilities

By Morgan Watkins and Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago
Brooklawn, a Louisville-based residential treatment facility that provides mental health care for children, plans to appeal the state government's recent decision to revoke a key permit following the death of one of its patients.

In a statement Wednesday to The Courier Journal, spokesperson Jarod Woods confirmed Brooklawn's intention to appeal the state's move to pull its licensing to operate psychiatric residential treatment facilities. A spokesperson for the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services also confirmed Brooklawn sent a letter on Jan. 18 saying it intends to appeal.

"Based on the reports provided to us by OIG (Office of Inspector General), and the actions we have taken as an organization, we have chosen to exercise our right to appeal," Woods said in an email.

"Our committed staff have been caring for children for over 170 years and continue to care for children today. We will always strive to improve and look forward to continuing our valued relationship with DCBS (Department for Community Based Services)."

Brooklawn is part of the regional mental health agency Seven Counties Services' operations.

The state took action in December after investigating the July 2022 death of 7-year-old Ja'Ceon Terry at Brooklawn's local children's residential center.

The Jefferson County Coroner's office ruled that Ja'Ceon's death was a homicide in September and said he died from positional asphyxia, meaning his body position left him unable to breath. Seven Counties Services fired two workers at the time.

Following its own investigation, the state announced last month that officials decided to permanently remove children from Brooklawn's care and to revoke the licenses for three Brooklawn facilities due to a range of problems they identified, ordering children under the facility's care be relocated.

Reporter Olivia Krauth contributed to this article. Reach reporter Morgan Watkins at mwatkins@courierjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter: @morganwatkins26.

The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

