Lake-effect snow takes aim at Erie County. Here's how much to expect by Friday morning

Wednesday's snow and mixed precipitation around northwestern Pennsylvania is giving way to something more familiar in late January: lake-effect snow.

The National Weather Service office in Cleveland has issued a winter weather advisory for Erie County in effect from Thursday at 1 a.m. through Friday at 10 a.m. A winter weather advisory for Crawford County is set to expire at 7 a.m. Friday.

How much snow will Erie County get?

Occasional snow will add up to 4 inches to 8 inches by Friday morning depending on the location, according to the advisory. Locally higher amounts up to 9 inches are possible in the most persistent snowfall east of Interstate 79.

The advisory includes but isn't limited to Erie, Edinboro, Corry and Union City.

Winds could gust as high as 35 mph Thursday morning, with the strongest winds occurring near Lake Erie.

Plan for slick road conditions that could affect the morning and evening commutes.

The Erie forecast: The weather service calls for rain and snow early Thursday, becoming snow showers after 4 a.m. Two inches to 4 inches of snow are likely during the day along with a high temperature near 33 degrees. On Thursday night, another 2 inches to 4 inches is possible; the low will be around 26.

Snow showers are likely Friday, mainly before 7 a.m., with accumulation of less than an inch possible. An additional inch of snow is in the Friday night forecast.

How much snow will Crawford County get?

Crawford County, including but not limited to Meadville and Titusville, could see 3 inches to 6 inches of new snowfall by Friday morning. Winds from the west will gust as high as 30 mph Thursday morning.

Ashtabula County, Ohio, is under a winter weather advisory

The weather service has issued an advisory for Ashtabula County, Ohio, from Wednesday at 11 p.m. until Friday at 7 a.m.

The advisory calls for 3 inches to 6 inches of snow by Friday morning. Winds from the northwest will gust as high as 30 mph Thursday morning.

What is a winter weather advisory?

The weather service issues a winter weather advisory when "snow, blowing snow, ice, sleet, or a combination of those elements is expected but conditions should not be hazardous enough to meet (winter weather) warning criteria. Be prepared for winter driving conditions and possible travel difficulties. Use caution when driving."