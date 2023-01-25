ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDBJ7.com

Broadband providers, railroads clash on crossing legislation

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A dispute between broadband providers and railroads in Virginia is playing out in the General Assembly. And how it’s resolved could have an impact on thousands of people who are waiting for high speed internet. At issue is how long it takes and how much...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Richmond gas customer concerned over estimated billing practices

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - David Mitchell is becoming all too familiar with how to read his gas meter outside his home. He lives in Henrico County, but gets his gas from Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities. “So I went out there and looked the day I got the statement....
RICHMOND, VA
chathamstartribune.com

After lost deal, Berry Hill moves forward

While it is unclear if Virginia — and more specifically — the Berry Hill mega site — was the final selection for a Ford Co. battery plant, nevertheless, local leaders and residents were dismayed at the possible loss of a future large employer. Last week, the Richmond...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Pickleball noise debate underway in Northern Virginia community

It’s a contest playing out in across the country: the noise created by pickleball and it’s impact on neighbors who live nearby. To help with the problem, one Northern Virginia community is volleying around an idea to reduce the number of days people can play at a popular park. FOX 5's David Kaplan joins the DMV Zone to explain.
VIRGINIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Virginia Emergency SNAP benefit recipients will soon need to find other options for food

Virginia is one of a few states that have not yet stopped providing the extra Emergency SNAP Benefits. The stipend is expected to end in March and residents who depended on it will have to find other ways of supplementing their food. Virginians who were getting the extra funds each month will feel the loss of whatever the amount was. If someone had been getting say an extra $100.00 monthly they must now adjust their income and pay for the same amount of groceries out of their budgets, cut back on eating or find other methods of supplementation.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Where will Virginia's next casino project end up?

Lawmakers are about to roll the dice on casinos, and a bill to allow for a referendum in Petersburg has already cleared an early hurdle. The Virginia Casino Act allows for five casinos in Virginia, and four of those five are already open or will open soon. But the location of that fifth and final casino is up for debate. After voters in Richmond rejected a potential casino in a referendum, advocates in Petersburg started making plans for a casino they hope will revitalize a struggling local economy.
PETERSBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia follows 17 states in ending emergency SNAP allotments post-COVID

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households will receive the final issuance of emergency allotment benefits in February. According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, in accordance with requirements of the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2023, the department is authorized to end the temporary federal program originally established in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Business

Va. Bar Association installs 2023 president

Benjamin D. Leigh is principal with Troxell Leigh PC. Benjamin D. Leigh became the 2023 president of the Virginia Bar Association on Jan. 22, the Richmond-based professional association announced Thursday. With a practice focused on real estate, Leigh is a principal at Leesburg-based Troxell Leigh PC, which he co-founded as...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy