Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources K9 retiring after 5 years
Bailey and her handler, Jim Patrillo, were assigned to eastern Virginia and helped investigate crimes ranging from trespassing and poaching to homicide.
WDBJ7.com
Broadband providers, railroads clash on crossing legislation
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A dispute between broadband providers and railroads in Virginia is playing out in the General Assembly. And how it’s resolved could have an impact on thousands of people who are waiting for high speed internet. At issue is how long it takes and how much...
NBC12
Richmond gas customer concerned over estimated billing practices
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - David Mitchell is becoming all too familiar with how to read his gas meter outside his home. He lives in Henrico County, but gets his gas from Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities. “So I went out there and looked the day I got the statement....
Should Virginia help pay to rebuild Fox Elementary? What if lawmakers say 'no'?
Del. Jeff Bourne admitted it would be an "uphill battle" to convince the House Appropriations Committee to give Richmond Public Schools $15 million to rebuild William Fox Elementary in Richmond.
Henrico celebrates new firehouse in busy Staples Mill area
A new firehouse in Henrico's West End officially opened in January, allowing Henrico Fire to better serve a busy central area near Staples Mill and Parham Road.
Earthquake shakes NC mountains near Virginia border; just 30 miles from site of ‘major damage’ in 2020
The quake hit less than 30 miles from Sparta, where a 5.1 magnitude event shook the town and caused widespread damage in August 2020.
Virginia House asks, what is ‘competitive’ pay for teachers?
Under a bill now advancing through the Virginia House, the state would re-evaluate it's so-far unfulfilled commitment to raise teacher pay across the state above the national average.
chathamstartribune.com
After lost deal, Berry Hill moves forward
While it is unclear if Virginia — and more specifically — the Berry Hill mega site — was the final selection for a Ford Co. battery plant, nevertheless, local leaders and residents were dismayed at the possible loss of a future large employer. Last week, the Richmond...
fox5dc.com
Pickleball noise debate underway in Northern Virginia community
It’s a contest playing out in across the country: the noise created by pickleball and it’s impact on neighbors who live nearby. To help with the problem, one Northern Virginia community is volleying around an idea to reduce the number of days people can play at a popular park. FOX 5's David Kaplan joins the DMV Zone to explain.
Fox Elementary yard, playground reopened 11 months after fire
The rules for the playground and field are the same as before the closure -- no bikes, dogs or adult league sports -- and the playground will close each day at dusk.
Cross-country killer’s Chesterfield apartment not searched by authorities
Accused cross-country killer and former Virginia law enforcement officer Austin Edwards' Chesterfield County apartment was never searched by authorities, multiple law enforcement agencies confirmed with 8News.
Virginia Emergency SNAP benefit recipients will soon need to find other options for food
Virginia is one of a few states that have not yet stopped providing the extra Emergency SNAP Benefits. The stipend is expected to end in March and residents who depended on it will have to find other ways of supplementing their food. Virginians who were getting the extra funds each month will feel the loss of whatever the amount was. If someone had been getting say an extra $100.00 monthly they must now adjust their income and pay for the same amount of groceries out of their budgets, cut back on eating or find other methods of supplementation.
Virginia leaders, law enforcement react to deadly assault of Tyre Nichols video
Following the release of videos showing the violent traffic stop that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols earlier this month, Virginia leaders and law enforcement released statements on the tragedy.
Recreational marijuana sales bill has a hazy path forward in Virginia General Assembly
Virginians could buy recreational marijuana over the counter starting in 2024 if a bill in the General Assembly passes, but retail sales have a hazy path forward in a politically divided government.
wvtf.org
Where will Virginia's next casino project end up?
Lawmakers are about to roll the dice on casinos, and a bill to allow for a referendum in Petersburg has already cleared an early hurdle. The Virginia Casino Act allows for five casinos in Virginia, and four of those five are already open or will open soon. But the location of that fifth and final casino is up for debate. After voters in Richmond rejected a potential casino in a referendum, advocates in Petersburg started making plans for a casino they hope will revitalize a struggling local economy.
Virginia is a leader in avian flu response; numbers lower in commonwealth
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Egg prices are at or near record highs. A worldwide outbreak of avian influenza is the reason why. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports avian flu has depleted egg-laying flocks so much that egg inventories are 29% lower than they were a year ago. While there have been numerous outbreaks […]
WJLA
Emergency SNAP benefits to end after helping nearly 1M Virginia residents in pandemic
(WSET) — If you've depended on the emergency SNAP benefits over the pandemic, that support will end in February. The last extra benefits will be uploaded to EBT cards on February 16. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program--known as SNAP--was established by the Virginia Department of Social Services as a...
Virginia emergency SNAP benefits will soon end for good, decreasing total assistance
Those receiving assistance from SNAP benefits in Virginia will soon see a decrease in the amount they have been receiving as emergency funds are set to expire in March.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia follows 17 states in ending emergency SNAP allotments post-COVID
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households will receive the final issuance of emergency allotment benefits in February. According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, in accordance with requirements of the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2023, the department is authorized to end the temporary federal program originally established in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Virginia Business
Va. Bar Association installs 2023 president
Benjamin D. Leigh is principal with Troxell Leigh PC. Benjamin D. Leigh became the 2023 president of the Virginia Bar Association on Jan. 22, the Richmond-based professional association announced Thursday. With a practice focused on real estate, Leigh is a principal at Leesburg-based Troxell Leigh PC, which he co-founded as...
