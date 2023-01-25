ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

10 Tennessee state symbols you might not know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An East Tennessee Representative is looking to add a new entry to the list of official state symbols. Earlier this month, Rep. Lowell Russell (R—Vonore) introduced legislation to make pumpkin pie a symbol of the State of Tennessee. Russell’s bill cites the dessert as...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Don't go without a backup generator this winter

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Sara Puckett shined against Missouri

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee state representative alleges book ban is illegal

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. Last week, the Wilson County School board voted to move The Perks of Being a Wallflower to the mature reading list. Following that decision, the school board received a letter from a Tennessee state representative that claims the school board is in violation of a state law by not removing it.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Light wintry mix continues this afternoon

WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

New bill presented to regulate Delta 8 in TN

Last year, some lawmakers wanted to ban the sale of hemp-based products but that bill failed. Last year, some lawmakers wanted to ban the sale of hemp-based products but that bill failed. News at Midday. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Girl Scout Cookie time is here!

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. It's officially Girl Scout cookie season. Girl scout troops here in Knoxville started picking up boxes of cookies at a local warehouse this afternoon so they can start fulfilling their orders. Girl Scout Cookie time is here!
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Should I get pet insurance?

Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. News at 11 on 1/26. The...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Tennessee leaders work to tackle teacher shortages

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tenessee has been hit hard by teacher shortages, and state leaders are getting creative as they look for a solution. The state will have to replace around 40,000 teachers in the next eight years, according to a report. One way leaders hope to achieve this is through Tennessee’s Grow Your Own initiative.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Virginia jail escapees caught in Tennessee

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. Escaped inmates Albert Ricketson and Johnny Brown have been captured in Hawkins County, according to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office. Virginia jail escapees caught in Tennessee. Escaped inmates Albert Ricketson and Johnny Brown have been...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WATE

Stubborn clouds and cold temperatures overnight

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. The light snow/flurries taper off tonight, but the cold air hangs around into Friday. The light snow/flurries taper off tonight, but the cold air hangs around into Friday. News at 4 on 1/27. News at Midday. WATE...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

January 28, 2023 Morning Weather Forecast

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
TENNESSEE STATE
Grundy County Herald

Tennessee Fire and Codes Academy

Fifteen firefighters from six different departments and five different counties participated in and graduated from the 64-hour Tennessee Fire and Codes Academy’s Basic Firefighter Course. Sessions have been offered a few nights each week since mid-November by TFACA instructor Terry Smith. The final class and course test was held...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Mostly cloudy and cold today with a light wintry mix

Mostly cloudy and cold today with a light wintry …. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy