10 Tennessee state symbols you might not know
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An East Tennessee Representative is looking to add a new entry to the list of official state symbols. Earlier this month, Rep. Lowell Russell (R—Vonore) introduced legislation to make pumpkin pie a symbol of the State of Tennessee. Russell’s bill cites the dessert as...
Don't go without a backup generator this winter
Don't go without a backup generator this winter
Sara Puckett shined against Missouri
Sara Puckett shined against Missouri
Tennessee state representative alleges book ban is illegal
Last week, the Wilson County School board voted to move The Perks of Being a Wallflower to the mature reading list. Following that decision, the school board received a letter from a Tennessee state representative that claims the school board is in violation of a state law by not removing it.
Light wintry mix continues this afternoon
Light wintry mix continues this afternoon
New bill presented to regulate Delta 8 in TN
Last year, some lawmakers wanted to ban the sale of hemp-based products but that bill failed.
Girl Scout Cookie time is here!
It's officially Girl Scout cookie season. Girl scout troops here in Knoxville started picking up boxes of cookies at a local warehouse this afternoon so they can start fulfilling their orders.
Should I get pet insurance?
Should I get pet insurance?
Tennessee leaders work to tackle teacher shortages
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tenessee has been hit hard by teacher shortages, and state leaders are getting creative as they look for a solution. The state will have to replace around 40,000 teachers in the next eight years, according to a report. One way leaders hope to achieve this is through Tennessee’s Grow Your Own initiative.
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Jan. 27-29
As we navigate through the different temperature changes throughout January, take some time to participate in free events in East Tennessee.
Efforts to save habitat of rare fish in Tennessee
More efforts are being made to protect a threatened species of fish in Tennessee called the sickle darter.
3rd Grade Retention and Promotion in Tennessee and the Possibility of Prison
(Rutherford County, TN) A lot of talk has been focused on 3rd graders passing or failing in Tennessee and one reason why, may surprise you…. That was State Representative Robert Stevens of Rutherford County. One of many studies used to better predict the number of future incarcerations in a state focuses on reading skills.
Virginia jail escapees caught in Tennessee
Escaped inmates Albert Ricketson and Johnny Brown have been captured in Hawkins County, according to the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff's Office.
Stubborn clouds and cold temperatures overnight
The light snow/flurries taper off tonight, but the cold air hangs around into Friday.
147 Tennessee Volunteer Fire Departments Chosen to Receive Equipment Grants
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (“TDCI”) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (“SFMO”) proudly announce that 147 Tennessee volunteer fire departments will receive grants in 2023 as part of the historic $5 million Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program.
TN state leaders release statements on Memphis police incident involving Tyre Nichols
TENNESSEE (WJHL) – Tennessee leaders from all levels of government have made statements about the Tyre Nichols Memphis police incident. Governor Bill Lee and Senator Marsha Blackburn joined that list. Governor Bill Lee posted on Twitter, “Cruel, criminal abuse of power will not be tolerated in the state of Tennessee. These individuals do not represent […]
January 28, 2023 Morning Weather Forecast
January 28, 2023 Morning Weather Forecast
Public safety alert sent out for missing 76-year-old Kentucky man with dementia
MORGANFIELD, Ky. — A public safety alert was sent to phones on Friday asking people to look out for a missing man out of Kentucky. The alert is for Jim Nicholson, 76, last seen at his home in Morganfield, Kentucky, which is about two and a half hours from Louisville.
Tennessee Fire and Codes Academy
Fifteen firefighters from six different departments and five different counties participated in and graduated from the 64-hour Tennessee Fire and Codes Academy’s Basic Firefighter Course. Sessions have been offered a few nights each week since mid-November by TFACA instructor Terry Smith. The final class and course test was held...
Mostly cloudy and cold today with a light wintry mix
Mostly cloudy and cold today with a light wintry mix
