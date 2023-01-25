ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silvio Scaglia’s fiancée, Michelle-Marie, legally takes his name

By Mara Siegler
 3 days ago

Silvio Scaglia — who is still locked in a bitter divorce from “My Unorthodox Life” star Julia Haart — seems to have well and truly moved on. We’re told his new lady has taken his last name.

Scaglia got engaged to blonde socialite Michelle-Marie Heinemann in October, less than a year after his split from Haart.

Now we’re told that Heinemann has legally changed her last name to Scaglia to reflect “the definitive commitment the couple made to each other,” according to a source.

Haart, 51, filed for divorce from Scaglia last February, just hours after he fired her as CEO of Elite World Group.

Just two months later Page Six exclusively reported that Scaglia and Michelle-Marie were dating.

“I asked Michelle-Marie to take my surname as we absolutely consider ourselves Mr. and Mrs. Scaglia, live as husband and wife, and we want the whole world to know it,” Scaglia tells Page Six exclusively.

The pair are currently vacationing in Venice, Italy, for Michelle-Marie’s birthday and “consider themselves married to one another,” we’re told.

Michelle-Marie is a pianist and runs a site called Old Fashioned Mom. She also once, similar to Haart, had aspirations of becoming a reality star. Back in 2013 she starred in a pilot based on the lives of her and the staff at her Dutchess County manse. The home was on sale in 2018 for $30 million , but was later taken off the market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PVtco_0kROhf1W00
Scaglia is still involved in ongoing legal battles with his ex, Julia Haart.
Getty Images for Elite World Gro

Haart, whose second season of “My Unorthodox Life” is currently on Netflix, has also been dating. She was spotted in the Hamptons over the summer smooching a mystery man at swank Le Bilboquet in Sag Harbor.

Heinemann was previously married to hedge funder Jon Heinemann (with whom she shares two children, Hudson and Hyacinth) and Norwegian financier Bjorn Aaserod.

Scaglia was also previously married to Monica Aschei.

