mitchellnow.com
Teen with Mitchell ties missing from western South Dakota
A teenager with Mitchell ties is missing from western South Dakota. 16-year old Emma Huska was last seen on January 16th at the Canyon Lake Park Campground. Emma’s father is from Mitchell, and her mother graduated from Dakota Wesleyan University. Emma is one of nearly 30 South Dakotans reported missing since January 1st.
dakotanewsnow.com
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Mitchell & Roosevelt pick up six point road wins
RAPID CITY & SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of AA boys basketball teams in South Dakota picked up six point road wins in prep action on Friday night. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:. -#3 Mitchell’s 54-48 victory at Rapid City Stevens. -Roosevelt’s...
From prison to a payroll: Program trains inmates as machinists
Kimberlee Browne thought she’d die on the streets. The 40-year-old mother of six and former educator has been in and out of the South Dakota prison system twice since 2012. Each time she was released, something would happen to make her lose her confidence and faith; she’d fall back into bad habits and be arrested, […] The post From prison to a payroll: Program trains inmates as machinists appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
gowatertown.net
Jenkins Living Center names new CEO
WATERTOWN, S.D.–After an extensive executive search process, the Jenkins Living Center Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Kasey Klapprodt has accepted the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of Jenkins Living Center, Inc. in Watertown. Kasey is a native of Rapid City, SD, and has worked...
brookingsradio.com
Four COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota’s weekly report
Four COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update – the statewide total is now 3145. There have been 575 new cases statewide in the last week and hospitalizations have decreased by eight to 49. There have been 273,929 total cases. In Brookings County, there have...
KELOLAND TV
Dog bites person near Watertown park
WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Watertown Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a dog that bit a person. Authorities say it happened at the dog park around 2 p.m. Monday. The owner left in a red vehicle right after the bite happened. The dog was named...
Hundreds of Fish Wash Ashore in South Dakota River: 'This Is Crazy'
Most of South Dakota is in a severe or moderate drought, with water levels in the James River declining.
dakotanewsnow.com
Jackrabbit women a buzzsaw at Frost Arena
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbit womens basketball team continues to be a buzzsaw in Brookings, last night defeating St. Thomas 99-57. In their last four home games they’ve now scored 416 points!. Offensive hasn’t come as easy outside of Frost Arena with SDSU...
brookingsradio.com
Brookings Sheriff’s Dept. investigating theft of vintage signs
The Brookings County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of two antique signs. Assistant County Sheriff Scott Sebring says two 48-inch vintage Phillips 66 signs were stolen from the outside of a building on the 3900 block of 8th Street South. Power tools were used to remove the fasteners securing the signs to the building.
St. Thomas takes 60-54 victory over South Dakota State
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Andrew Rohde had 15 points in St. Thomas' 60-54 win against South Dakota State on Thursday night.Rohde had eight assists and four steals for the Tommies (14-9, 5-5 Summit League). Ahjany Lee scored 12 points and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Brooks Allen finished with nine points, while adding nine rebounds.Zeke Mayo led the way for the Jackrabbits (11-10, 6-3) with 23 points and two steals. Matt Dentlinger added 15 points and eight rebounds for South Dakota State. William Kyle III put up six points, six rebounds and two blocks.
mitchellnow.com
City of Mitchell snow removal update for Thursday, January 26
Starting today (Thursday, January 26) and over the course of the next week, the City of Mitchell Street Department will continue working on widening of the streets to full width. Crews will be working on the west side between Main and Sanborn and between 1st Ave and 15th Ave working on the north/south streets first. They will then move to the north/south streets between Sanborn and Minnesota and between 1st Ave and 15th Ave. Next, they plan on moving to east/west streets in the same areas. Please have all cars removed from these streets.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Dakota
The Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet in Sioux Falls, SD, is one of the many places you can get some good grub in the Sioux City area. This family-friendly establishment offers an assortment of Chinese, Japanese, and sushi cuisine. Aside from the menu, the establishment has a nice-looking interior that is easy on the eyes. While the food isn't cheap, the service is fast and friendly. Some of the other perks include free wifi and free parking. Located just off Us 29 on the outskirts of town, the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet has something to offer anyone. You'll be pleased if you're in the mood for an authentic sushi roll or a spicy beef platter.
gowatertown.net
Winter Weather Advisory issued until noon today (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Northeast South Dakota remains under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon today. Mixed precipitation has been falling since last night and forecaster Renee Wise says as temperatures starting to plummet, roads and highways could get icy today…. Winds have been strong overnight. They should taper off this morning…
KELOLAND TV
Daktronics investor criticizes 2 top leaders
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly two months after Daktronics filed a report with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) in which it raised doubt about the company’s “ability to continue as a going concern,” the company’s largest investor has shared doubts about two of Daktronics’s top leaders.
