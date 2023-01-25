Read full article on original website
mitchellnow.com
Teen with Mitchell ties missing from western South Dakota
A teenager with Mitchell ties is missing from western South Dakota. 16-year old Emma Huska was last seen on January 16th at the Canyon Lake Park Campground. Emma’s father is from Mitchell, and her mother graduated from Dakota Wesleyan University. Emma is one of nearly 30 South Dakotans reported missing since January 1st.
kelo.com
Blowing snow creating hazardous driving conditions around the area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Road conditions around the Sioux Falls Metro are deteriorating rapidly this afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and Sioux Falls Police Department, say that roadways across the area are becoming slick due to blowing snow. There have also...
Winter Storm Ahead: Heavy Snow and Breezy conditions expected Fri. Night & Sat.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU 9 News) — Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will take effect at 9 PM on Friday and last through 6 PM on Saturday in what’s taking shape to be another substantial shot of snow for much of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area. A band of moderate to heavy snow […]
Hundreds of Fish Wash Ashore in South Dakota River: 'This Is Crazy'
Most of South Dakota is in a severe or moderate drought, with water levels in the James River declining.
Vermillion Plain Talk
First Baby Of 2023 Born At Sanford Medical Center Vermillion
Sanford Medical Center Vermillion is pleased to welcome the first baby of 2023. Clyde Draco was born on Jan. 23, 2023, at 4:44 p.m. to Tyler & Gazmyne Grosz of Menno. Clyde weighed 6 pounds, 13 ounces at birth and 20.5 inches long and delivered by Dr. Anastasia Searcy. Proud...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Dakota
The Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet in Sioux Falls, SD, is one of the many places you can get some good grub in the Sioux City area. This family-friendly establishment offers an assortment of Chinese, Japanese, and sushi cuisine. Aside from the menu, the establishment has a nice-looking interior that is easy on the eyes. While the food isn't cheap, the service is fast and friendly. Some of the other perks include free wifi and free parking. Located just off Us 29 on the outskirts of town, the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet has something to offer anyone. You'll be pleased if you're in the mood for an authentic sushi roll or a spicy beef platter.
more955.com
Dr. Darren Manthey named Chief Medical Officer for Avera Queen of Peace Hospital
Avera Queen of Peace Hospital is pleased to announce that Darren Manthey, MD, will be the new chief medical officer (CMO) for the organization starting March 1. He will assume this role as Dr. Hilary Rockwell prepares to become the regional president and CEO of Avera Queen of Peace Hospital on July 1. In addition to being the CMO, Dr. Manthey will continue to practice in the Avera Queen of Peace Hospital Emergency Department.
newscenter1.tv
Have you seen Minnehaha County’s Most Wanted fugitives?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Do you recognize any of these men? Sioux Falls Area Joint Fugitive Task Force, a partnership between the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Service, maintains a Most Wanted list of fugitives who may be in or around Minnehaha County. If...
