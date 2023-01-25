Light snow accumulations possible today... Occasional light rain and snow showers are expected across the Upper Cumberland and Cumberland Plateau today. Some light snow accumulations could occur in parts of the area, with a dusting to one half inch of snow possible in the Upper Cumberland, and up to 1 inch on the Cumberland Plateau. Elevations around or above 1000 feet will be most likely to see any snow accumulations. With temperatures staying near or above freezing today, any snow accumulations will mainly be on grass and elevated surfaces, and no travel impacts are currently expected.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO