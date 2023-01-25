Read full article on original website
WATE
Family faces rental issues in Knoxville
In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company. In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company. 10 a.m. Newscast – January...
WATE
Beauford Delaney painting up for auction
A piece of art by the worldwide famous artist from Knoxville, Beauford Delaney, is going up for auction January 28 and 29. Here is what you should know about both the art and the artist. Beauford Delaney...
WATE
Knoxville comic shop giving free copies of Maus to public
It has been a year since the McMinn County School Board made the decision to ban the graphic novel, Maus. Following the ban, a Knoxville Comic book shop decided to give away free copies of the book.
Knoxville woman battles realty company in eviction dispute
One particular rental company is in hot water after several Knoxville residents say the company has failed to comply with federal regulations.
WATE
2023 Wilderness Wildlife Week underway in Pigeon Forge
Pigeon Forge's "Wilderness Wildlife Week" is back for its 31st year with more than 120 individual events and nearly 90 specialists. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 6:30 a.m. 2023 Wilderness Wildlife Week underway in Pigeon …. Pigeon Forge's "Wilderness Wildlife Week" is back for its...
WATE
Economic impact of UT and athletic program
With that increase in enrollment at UT, plus the success of multiple athletic teams, officials with the Downtown Knoxville Alliance say this only helps the economy. Economic impact of UT and athletic program. With that increase in...
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Jan. 27-29
As we navigate through the different temperature changes throughout January, take some time to participate in free events in East Tennessee.
WATE
Blood donations help young boy fighting leukemia
A 12-year-old in Knoxville has experienced a journey that most of us will never truly comprehend. A 12-year-old in Knoxville has experienced a journey that most of us will never truly comprehend. News at Midday. WATE 6...
WATE
Gatlinburg-Pittman Player's Road to Recovery
A frightening scene out of Gatlinburg-Pittman High School when a player for the girl's basketball team collapsed after coming off of the court. The player and her mom talk with WATE's Dominic Webster about what happened. Gatlinburg-Pittman...
WATE
Tennessee leaders speak out after Tyre Nichols' death in Memphis
Political leaders and law enforcement officials in and around Knoxville are sharing statements of shock and heartbreak in the death of Tyre Nichols, who died after a traffic stop by Memphis Police officers. Tennessee leaders speak out...
wvlt.tv
One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
WATE
Investigation into counterfeit checks in Sevierville
Investigation into counterfeit checks in Sevierville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Vols take care of Texas in top-10 matchup, 82-71
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No. 4 Tennessee found a maintainable lead over No. 10 Texas midway through the first half and never looked back in route to a 82-71 victory. Olivier Nkamhoua was a weapon Texas didn’t know what to do with. The Vols senior found the 20-point mark early in the second half, coming […]
WATE
Sara Puckett shined against Missouri
WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
Summer Wells’ parents criticize DCS; say they haven’t been in contact with children
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The parents of a missing 6-year-old Hawkins Co. girl are criticizing the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) for the handling of their case involving their older children. Don and Candus Wells’s youngest child, Summer Wells, has been the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert since June 15, 2021. A little over a […]
WATE
Free legal advice is at your service in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you are needing expert advice and do not know where to turn, look no further. Legal Aid of East Tennessee provides civil-legal defense and representation to those who might need these services more than other including the senior community, victims of domestic violence, and more.
WATE
UGC Louisville bank robbery aftermath
WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Good Morning...
WBIR
'If I had a family, they'd be my world' | Hundreds of Tennessee kids in need of a forever family
The 2022 State of the Child report showed Tennessee has the highest rate of foster care instability in the nation. A Knoxville nonprofit hopes to change that.
How to get $10 tickets for Hamilton in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A digital lottery for Hamilton tickets will begin alongside the show’s first performance in Knoxville at the Tennessee Theatre. There will be a limited number of tickets available for each performance for $10. The first lottery will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 27, and close at 12 p.m. Thursday, […]
wcyb.com
DIVING DEEPER: Johnny Shane Brown breakdown
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — At the beginning of 2022, 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown of Rogersville, Tennessee was held in the Sullivan County Correctional Facility on charges of domestic assault, aggravated stalking, and harassment. Other charges include, failure to appear, driving on suspended or revoked license, harassment, and violation of...
