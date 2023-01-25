Read full article on original website
willmarradio.com
Andrea "Andi" L. Kessler
Andrea “Andi” L. Kessler, age 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 25, 2023, at her home in Redwood Falls. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2023, from First United Methodist Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A burial will be held at a later date in the Redwood Falls Cemetery.
willmarradio.com
Eric Jacob Sellmann
Eric Jacob Sellmann, 18, of Willmar, MN, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at his home. His funeral will be 11:00 am, Saturday, February 4th at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Willmar with interment to be in Clover Leaf Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm, Friday, February 3rd at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and continue one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. www.hafh.org. Memorials are preferred to Redeemer Lutheran Church in lieu of flowers. www.redeemerwillmar.org.
willmarradio.com
Kelly Lundgren
Kelly J. Lundgren, age 61, of Svea, passed away Tuesday, January 24, at CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, at Bethel Lutheran Church. Interment will be at Blomkest Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, January 27, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to honor Kelly’s life may be directed to the American Cancer Society, (333 Litchfield Ave. SW, Willmar, MN 56201). Arrangements are entrusted to Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
willmarradio.com
Volunteers working to restore dignity of those buried at Willmar's Oak Knoll Cemetery
(Willmar MN-) Buried beneath the snow and the sod of Oak Knoll Cemetery are the remains of 865 people who died while they were patients at the Willmar Regional Treatment Center and before that, The Willmar State Hospital. Burials began at the cemetery on the shores of Swan Lake in 1926, and Kandiyohi County Historical Society volunteer Julie Neubauer says the last burial occurred in 2003. Neubauer says the graves were simply marked with numbers, but in 2003, a group called Remembering with Dignity was able to procure funding to replace the numbers with gravestones...
willmarradio.com
Slick roads cause many crashes, some with serious injuries
(Willmar MN-) Emergency crews and law enforcement were kept busy all day Friday responding to many crashes, and vehicles sliding off slick roads. Three people were hurt in a crash just northeast of Clara City at 10:53 a.m. A truck driven by 28-year-old Henri Palazios of Montevideo was westbound on Highway 23 and tried to pass another vehicle. Palazios lost control of the truck, which spun out into the path of an oncoming car driven by 20-year-old Meryl Kuechle of Eden Valley. Kuechle and Palazios were taken Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the truck, 19-year-old Marlon Luno of Montevideo was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
willmarradio.com
Rollovers cause injuries Wednesday near Litchfield, Hutchinson
(Litchfield MN-) Light snow made roads slick yesterday afternoon and evening. Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in rollover crashes...The State Patrol says at 3:40 p.m. 35-year-old Kathryn Bonderman of Hutchinson was hurt when her Jeep left Highway 22 at Highway 7 near Cedar Mills and rolled. Bonderman was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital. And at 8:20 p.m. 15-year-old Shawn Bollin of Litchfield was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield when the car he was riding in left Highway 22 north of Litchfield and rolled. The car was driven by 19-year-old Andreas Joyner of Litchfield, and he escaped injury.
willmarradio.com
Ken Warner retiring as head of Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce
(Willmar MN-) Jon Rambow, Chair of the Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced today that Ken Warner, President of the Willmar Lakes Area Chamber has submitted his letter to the Board with his plans to retire on October 6, 2023. Ironically, October 6, 2023 would be the start of his 38th year in the Chamber industry, 33 of which have been with the Willmar Lakes Area Chamber.
willmarradio.com
Officials think last week's fire in Sartell was the result of a murder-suicide
(Sartell, MN) - Police are investigating two deaths in Sartell as a possible murder-suicide. Twenty-four-year-old Caleb Clark and four-month-old Hazel Clark were found dead in an apartment fire on January 19th. A State Fire Marshal found that the fire was set intentionally. Police say the two had recently moved to the area from North Dakota.
kfgo.com
Police investigating death of father, daughter as possible murder-suicide
SARTELL, Minn. (KFGO/WJON) – Sartell Police have released the names of two people killed in an apartment fire Thursday and are investigating the incident as a possible murder-suicide. According to police, Caleb Clark, 24, died of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound. His four-month-old daughter Hazel’s death is being investigated...
lakesarearadio.net
Hutchinson Teen Wins New Truck With 9.75 lb Walleye At Brained Ice Fishing Tournament
BRAINERD, MN (KDLM) – Despite Saturday’s freezing temperatures, nearly 12,000 ice fishermen made their way to Hole In The Day Bay on Gull Lake near Brainerd for the annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza. Since 1991, the tournament has raised more than $4.5 million dollars for 75 different charities and non-profits.
Hutchinson Police: Driver arrested after leading officers in pursuit, striking squad car
HUTCHINSON, Minn. -- A 38-year-old man was arrested on Thursday night following a police pursuit that ended when he allegedly backed into a squad car and his truck caught fire.Hutchinson police say they responded to a driving complaint shortly before 9 p.m. near Highway 15 South. A driver in a Ford F-350 had nearly struck an oncoming vehicle head-on, the complaint said.Police found the driver near the 1300 block of Highway 15 South and initiated a traffic stop, but he evaded the police. During the pursuit, he struck an occupied parked car, police say.Eventually the driver veered into a snowbank, and while trying to get out, struck a squad car twice. His car caught fire, and officers approached the car, ordering him to get out. The man refused, and police say they forcibly removed him.The driver, who is from Brownton, was taken to Hutchinson Health to be evaluated for injures. He was then taken to the McLeod County Jail.
willmarradio.com
Local projects could benefit from Walz' bonding plan
(St. Paul, MN) - Local infrastructure projects awaiting state funding got a shot in the arm yesterday when Governor Tim Walz announced a 3.3-billion dollar plan to maintain and update aging infrastructure. In a proposed bonding package unveiled Thursday, Walz wants to spend almost 900-million dollars from the general fund and 1.5-billion dollars from a bonding bill. The plan includes 650-million dollars for road, bridge and water system work in the state as well as nearly 44-million dollars for Department of Natural Resources facilities. Under the plan, over 1.2-billion would be spent to repair or replace existing infrastructure and properties. Lead Republican on The House Bonding Committee, Representative Dean Urdahl yesterday said the governor's bill is on top of a bonding bill Urdahl's committee has nearly completed work on...
boreal.org
Man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota deputies found dead
Authorities say a man suspected of shooting two deputies in the central Minnesota town of Winsted is dead. The shootings happened around midday Monday after the deputies went to the home to serve an arrest warrant. After hours of getting no further response, officers sent a robot and drones inside the house around 6:30 p.m. and found the man dead, McLeod County Sheriff Tim Langenfeld said.
voiceofalexandria.com
Two people die in house fire in central Minnesota
(Sartell, MN)--Authorities say that two people are dead in an apartment fire late last week in central Minnesota. The fire reportedly took place in the 300 block of 11th Avenue East in Sartell late Thursday night. According to the report, first responders found a man's body inside the apartment. There was also an infant that was taken to the hospital where they were also was pronounced dead.
Popular Sandwich Shop Plans to Open 7 MN locations with New Look
Grabbing a quick lunch that is somewhat healthy has been a popular way to go recently as opposed to grabbing a quick burger or some chicken wings. Although that is still a go-to for many people, thinking a bit more healthy in your choices has become a lot more popular.
Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?
Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
willmarradio.com
Brownton man arrested after Thursday crime spree
(Hutchinson MN-) A Brownton man was arrested after he failed to stop for during a traffic stop Thursday night in Hutchinson. Shortly before 9pm, Hutchinson Police responded to the area of Highway 15 South for a driving complaint of a pickup that nearly struck an oncoming vehicle head-on. Police located...
knsiradio.com
Two Arrested After Police Intercept Package Allegedly Containing Fentanyl Headed for Waite Park
(KNSI) — The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force says it intercepted a package containing thousands of fentanyl pills headed for a home in Waite Park. A press release from the VOTF says it was working with the Postal Inspector on an investigation into fentanyl being shipped here through the mail. On Thursday, they stopped the package with approximately 2,300 pills inside. A search warrant was executed at an address in the 800 block of 7th Street South with the help of the St. Cloud SWAT team. Inside, they say there were several adults and young children.
kvsc.org
Woman Killed After Head On Collision On Highway 23 Intersection In Stearns County
A women lost her life early Saturday morning after a head on collision at the intersection of Highway 23 and County Road 123 in Munson Township, located between Richmond and Roscoe. Minnesota State Patrol Officer Sergeant Jesse Grabow reports at 8:20 a.m. Saturday morning a van going eastbound on Highway...
Charges: Teen hid inside vehicle trunk after shooting man at compost site
A Moorhead teenager is accused of critically injuring a 44-year-old man in a shooting at Montissippi Park in Monticello earlier this month. Prosecutors in Wright County charged Dillon L. Tilbury, 18, with 2nd-degree attempted murder and 1st-degree assault in connection with Jan. 16 shooting at the entrance of the park's compost site.
