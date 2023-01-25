Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Whitmer calls for 'immediate' relief in State of the State address
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for “immediate” relief to some Michiganders from rising prices in her State of the State address Wednesday evening. Whitmer, the Democrat who won a second term in November, said three proposals will make a “real difference” to many residents who are “facing the pinch right now” at the grocery store and with medical bills and prescription costs.
WILX-TV
Governor pushing gun reforms in Michigan State of the State
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling on the Democratic-controlled legislature to pass new gun laws. That call is fueling a debate at the Capitol about whether red flag and safe storage laws would prevent shootings. The governor said if the state had these laws on the books,...
Michigan Democrats pass over $1 billion in spending
The Michigan Legislature will set aside $200 million out of about $1 billion in spending for a paper mill in the Upper Peninsula
WWMT
Michigan legislators pass $1.1B plan, first major spending bill of new Democrat-led term
LANSING, Mich. — Legislators in Lansing pushed through a massive spending plan on Thursday, marking the Democrat-led Legislature's first significant spending legislation of the new term. A $1.1 billion supplemental spending proposal, Senate Bill 7, is on its way to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk after getting the approval of...
wlen.com
State Rep William Bruck Responds To Governor’s State of the State
Lansing, MI – State Representative William Bruck, in his response to the Governor’s State of the State address, said his top priorities for 2023 include addressing learning loss, access to mental health care, affordable and reliable energy, the environment and the economy. Rep. Bruck said, “I appreciate the...
michiganradio.org
Gov. Whitmer touts bills to expand EITC and repeal pension tax, scoffs at Republican "fairness" complaints
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer scoffed at complaints by Republican lawmakers that tax relief bills moving through the Legislature lack “fairness.”. This week, the state Senate and House voted on repealing a tax on pension income. But Republicans say the legislation should benefit a broader section of Michiganders. Senate Republican...
fox2detroit.com
Gov. Whitmer calls for stricter gun laws to 'save lives' during Michigan State of the State
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - During her fifth State of the State on Wednesday, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the time for thoughts and prayers is over as she pushed for stricter gun laws. "It’s time for common sense action to reduce gun violence in our communities," she said. "Let's...
Gov. Whitmer calls for new gun-safety legislation during 2023 State of the State
Although it was only one of the many things mentioned in her speech, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talked about gun violence issues in her State of the State address.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
The supremacy clause: Michigan Constitution below federal counterpart in legal hierarchy
Knowing some basics of the U.S. Constitution will aid in understanding the role the Michigan Constitution plays in our lives. In particular, it is important to know about the concept of enumerated versus plenary powers, as well as the federal supremacy clause. The federal Constitution was ratified in 1788 and...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Monumental Solid Waste Statutory Revisions Signed into Law in Michigan
With Governor Whitmer’s signing in late December 2022 of the historic eight-bill package designed to modernize Michigan’s solid waste law (Part 115, Solid Waste Management, of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, 1994 PA 452, as amended), this is a monumental time for the state of Michigan. This amended law and policy approach is the product of 7 years of extensive deliberation in workgroups that included input from a large, diverse group of stakeholders. This policy framework provides a transition to a new way of managing discarded materials in Michigan rather than just disposing of them, looking at materials management facilities’ capacity for managing these materials, and goal setting to divert recyclable and organic materials from being disposed. Implementing these changes is a huge undertaking that will require thoughtful, considered, and deliberate changes; updates to existing policies and procedures; development of implementation materials; and education, outreach, and training for EGLE staff, and other internal and external stakeholders.
Detroit News
Michigan Legislature approves $1 billion in tax relief; GOP decries fairness
Lansing — The Michigan Legislature approved proposals Thursday that would provide about $1 billion in tax cuts, advancing top priorities of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer less than four weeks after Democrats took full control of the Legislature. Senators voted 27-11 to expand the state's Earned Income Tax Credit, which will...
Gov. Whitmer plans tax cuts, stricter gun laws, free Pre-K
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer outlined an agenda Wednesday that will prioritize enacting stricter gun laws, repealing outdated laws that restrict abortion and who one can marry and providing pre-K education for all 4-year-olds in the state. Whitmer presented her agenda in her fifth State of the State speech, which is her first since winning reelection. Her plan could become a reality with Democrats in full control of the state government for the first time in decades. Addressing the full Legislature in the House chamber, Whitmer pledged to continue fighting for “strong protections for our fundamental rights,” which comes after voters passed proposals to expand voting and protect the right to abortion in the state’s constitution. She also called for the Legislature to enact stricter gun laws, including universal background checks and safe storage laws.
Michigan lawmaker's bill aims to change complicated rule that can 'force' jurisdictions to raise speed limits
Changes could be coming to the way local jurisdictions set speed limits in Michigan, as a bill makes its way through the state’s House of Representatives.
WLNS
Whitmer targets 3 important groups in 5th State of the State
Whitmer targets 3 important groups in 5th State of …. Whitmer targets 3 important groups in 5th State of the State. Appeals court ruling halts $13.03 minimum wage increase. A move by Republicans in the 2018 Michigan Legislature to weaken minimum wage and sick leave laws was declared constitutional by an appeals court Thursday, reversing a lower court’s ruling last year that would have increased minimum wage in the state by nearly $3 in February. (Jan. 26, 2023)
Gov. Whitmer proposes 'red flag' laws in State of the State address
Red flag laws allow law enforcement or a family member to petition a court for an order that temporarily removes someone’s access to guns.
Oxford student, business owner and retiree respond to Whitmer State of the State
Legislators and local dignitaries typically account for the bulk of the attendees at a State of the State address. But the broad message and specific policy vision shared during this annual speech is intended to have the biggest impact on normal Michiganders. So we reached out to a few Michigan residents who...
Michigan to Automatically Expunge Some Criminal Records Under ‘Clean Slate’ Program
A new system that will automatically expunge Michigan residents’ criminal records based on certain criteria means that as many as 1 million people will have easier access to jobs, housing and education. Run by the Michigan State Police (MSP), the expungement process has historically been labor-intensive: Offenders submit an...
WZZM 13
Michigan state rep introduces 'Gas Stove Appreciation Day'
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers are hoping to put heated discussions about one kitchen appliance to rest. Today, State Rep. Angela Rigas announced a commemorative resolution to formally declare Jan. 31, 2023 as "Gas Stove Appreciation Day" in Michigan. Debates surrounding gas stoves in American households stem from...
Can failed candidates fix the Michigan GOP? Inside the race for party chair
JACKSON, MI — The Michigan Republican Party needs a lot: more voters, more money, less infighting. But first it needs a new leader, and that person’s task is clear yet colossal: unite warring factions, raise millions more dollars and bring back lost voters — all by 2024.
Gov. Whitmer wants a 'red flag' gun law. Here's what that means
LANSING — Gun safety measures Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for in her State of the State address Wednesday include what is commonly known as a "red flag" law, providing for "extreme risk protection orders." About 20 U.S. states already have such a law, which Whitmer sees as one element in a package of...
