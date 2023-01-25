TikTok star Randy Gonzalez dies at 35 from stage four colon cancer

Randy Gonzalez, the father of popular TikTok stars Enkyboys, tragically passed away at the age of 35, in hospice, on Wednesday morning.

His death comes after a hard-fought battle with with stage 4 colon cancer , which he revealed to his more than 15.4 million TikTok followers in April, six months after his diagnosis.

At the time, the father-of-three told fans that he was given two to three years to live, and advised that undergoing chemotherapy could extend his life by an additional five years.

In early December, he told his TikTok followers in his second to last video that things were 'doing good except that his current chemotherapy plan was 'not working.'

'I do feel good,' he told viewers while standing next to his wife and their six-year-old son, Brice. 'I'm just happy we're back in Texas with the family.'

In the footage, he admitted that they haven't been posting because he was feeling 'sick all the time.'

Following his devastating diagnosis, Gonzalez wrote on social media that he was trying to remain 'strong for the family' and used his platform to spread awareness of colon cancer.

Despite attempting to stay positive through the tragedy, he said, at times, it felt like he and his family were 'going through the motions' and just trying to get through his cancer diagnosis 'day by day.'

In other videos, he said after doctors gave him 'five years to live' he 'still looks up for better days.'

In November, Gonzalez said going through treatment had been 'horrible' and he 'barely started moving again.'

'Cancer sucks. It sucks the life out of you and makes you feel like you have nothing to live for but in reality, you do...You have to be strong to fight cancer and beat it,' he said.

The influencer continued: 'I want to be a testimony of this in another year or so when I'm still alive.'

After learning his insurance for chemotherapy wasn't accepted at University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, his fans stepped in to raise $212,000 in donations to cover his treatment through GoFundMe .

Gonzalez was extremely supportive of his son landing a role on NBC‘s Lopez Vs. Lopez as Chance, which premiered on November 4.

Randy and son rose to fame creating hilarious lip-syncing content on TikTok, and even appeared on an episode of Good Morning America together in 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Gonzalez, son Brice as well as daughters Lauran and Aubree.