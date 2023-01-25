ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Ten Hag hails ‘unstoppable’ Rashford as Manchester United put one foot in final

By Peter Lansley at the City Ground
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ig3eJ_0kROfFcq00
Marcus Rashford shakes hands with manager Erik ten Hag after being substituted.

Erik ten Hag praised “unstoppable” Marcus Rashford after the Manchester United striker’s 10th goal in 10 games left Nottingham Forest’s Steve Cooper admitting their Carabao Cup semi-final is all but over.

After their 3-0 win at the City Ground, the United manager was pleased at the manner in which his team responded to Sunday’s Premier League defeat at Arsenal that left them 11 points behind the Premier League leaders. But he came as close as he comes to an emotional outpouring when evaluating Rashford’s remarkable progress that was confirmed by a brilliant opening goal here, when he ran half the length of the pitch and between two Forest defenders before switching the ball from right foot to left to score.

“There are more players who are playing really well but I am happy with Marcus, his performance and his development,” Ten Hag said. “From the start of the season he is growing and keeps doing that. We have to keep his process going and if he is in that mood and spirit, I think he is unstoppable.

“It is up to the team to get him in the right positions. In possession we have a plan, [but it is up to some players like] like Rashy, Bruno [Fernandes] and Christian Eriksen to be creative in the final third and do something no one expects, some crazy stuff.”

Forest could be forgiven for focusing on their next Premier League game away to Leeds a week on Sunday and Cooper accepts the second leg at Old Trafford next Wednesday will be about more than trying to achieve a miraculous comeback.

“It’s going to be incredibly difficult,” he said. “It was going to be that anyway but it’s going to be three times that now. We’ve got to set some objectives so that we come out of the next game better than we go into it.”

Ten Hag was also gratified to see Wout Weghorst score his first goal for United but took as a warning the counterattack that allowed Forest to believe they had equalised before Sam Surridge was adjudged offside. “There was one moment that could have changed it and we have to avoid that,” he said. “That is a learning moment to develop a really good team [after] the first 20 minutes was all ours. Then we allow them to come back in the game and that can’t happen, it is a learning moment. The second half was much better, much more calm.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Chelsea sign €30m Lyon right-back Malo Gusto to continue busy January

Chelsea have completed the signing of the Lyon right-back Malo Gusto. The 19-year-will finish the Ligue 1 season on loan before joining his new club in the summer. The Premier League club will pay a reported €30m (£26.3m) for Gusto, with another €5m (£4.4m) in potential add-ons. As with other recent signings, the France under-21 defender has signed a long-term deal at Stamford Bridge which runs until June 2030.
The Guardian

Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge ‘shaken up’ by alleged racist abuse

Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge was allegedly targeted by racist abuse from a supporter during his side’s FA Cup draw at Blackburn. A visibly upset Etheridge was seen speaking to referee Keith Stroud after teammate Jordan James had equalised in stoppage time for the Blues to secure a 2-2 draw and send the fourth-round tie back to St Andrew’s for a replay.
NBC Sports

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

LEEDS, England — Leeds added another American to its coaching staff by hiring former United States midfielder Chris Armas to be an assistant to compatriot Jesse Marsch. Armas was Marsch’s assistant at New York Red Bulls from 2015-18 before becoming head coach when Marsch moved to German team Leipzig.
BBC

FA Cup: Wrexham striker Paul Mullin relishes Sheffield United 'challenge'

Venue: Racecourse Ground Date: Sunday, 29 January Kick-off: 16:30 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; BBC Radio Wales FM in the north and follow live text on BBC Sport website. Wrexham striker Paul Mullin is hoping to...
The Guardian

Hitler didn’t build the path to the Holocaust alone – ordinary people were active participants

I have been working around the subject of the Holocaust for more than a decade at the Imperial War Museum. But generally this has been at a distance, researching in archives and institutions. Working on the BBC documentary How the Holocaust Began, released this week ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day, changed that. It took me to forgotten places, sites where historical details are still unknown and mysteries remain.
The Guardian

‘Brazil was asleep’: as the rains come, hope reawakens for the Amazon

Awe-inspiring storms roll in almost every night during the Amazon rainy season, replenishing the Xingu River and illuminating the night sky with jags of lightning. This is a period when the forest swells with life. Lustrous pale green shoots burst from every plant, bustling the canopy upwards and outwards. At night, the volume rises a few decibels as a new generation of insects and frogs join the chorus of the dark hours. Even the howler monkeys’ otherworldly audio undulations last longer and reverberate louder.
The Guardian

The Guardian

561K+
Followers
129K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy