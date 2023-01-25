ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Englewood rallying to save soul food restaurant after whopper gas bill of $16,000

By Shardaa Gray
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0APJqp_0kROfCyf00

Shocking gas bill forces closure of Englewood soul food restaurant 02:02

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shut down and out of business; a beloved soul food restaurant in Englewood has closed its doors because the owner can't pay the gas bill, but a local community group is stepping in to help save the business.

Georgia Utendahl, 78, owns Georgia's Food Depot in Englewood near 73rd and Halsted streets. Last November, she was stunned when she got a $16,000 bill from Peoples Gas.

"I looked at it about four or five times, and I'm still thinking $1,600" she said.

She couldn't pay it, so the utility shut off her gas. The problem started last year in February, when she got a bill of $1,000. Then in August, it was $2,000. And then in November, it was $16,000.

Previously, her bills were around $300 to $400 a month, according to Utendahl.

"We were closed two days lesser than we used to be. We were seven days a week. So we started working five days a week," she said.

Utendahl said her gas has been cut off for four weeks. That means she's been unable to cook and provide heat throughout her entire restaurant. She said, in those four weeks, she's lost $10,000.

The Greater Englewood Community Development Corporation has stepped in to help this small business, which is on the brink of shutting down for good.

"What we have done is identify any grants that are out there, so she can apply for those," said the group's small business development director, Rhea Steele.

The group is also trying to help her get a loan and start a GoFundMe drive.

Utendahl opened her restaurant in hopes of providing healthy soul food in an area that was a food desert. She struggled to stay open during the pandemic, and now she's struggling to reopen her doors.

"It's kind of unfair, to me, to get this big overwhelming bill," she said.

A Peoples Gas spokesperson said the company reached out to Utendahl several times in recent weeks, but never heard back.

"We ask our customers to please review their bills each month and take note of any sudden, drastic, unexplained change in the amount due – and tell us about it immediately so we can fix any problem," spokesman David Schwartz said in an email. "We are always here to help any customer with questions or concerns. This includes free energy efficiency consulting to help reduce bills, payment plans to help manage bills, and financial assistance to help with paying bills."

After speaking to Utendahl on Wednesday, Peoples Gas was able to reach an agreement on an extended payment plan.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Chicago Tool Library to reopen its new West Side location Saturday

CHICAGO - It's a fixer-upper's paradise. The Chicago Tool Library is getting ready to reopen its new space Saturday. Do you need a hammer, a table saw or maybe a sewing machine? You can find those items at the library's new location in West Garfield Park. About 8,000 items are...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Hundreds to participate in 22nd Polar Plunge at Oak Street Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of people will run into the icy waters of Lake Michigan today all to raise money for local families.This year is the 22nd annual Polar Plunge put on by the Chicago Polar Bear Club.Each year the group organizes the event to help local families facing difficult times.Today's plunge is at noon at Oak Street Beach.If you want to stay warm and dry, you can still donate to the cause at chicagopolarbearclub.com.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

New restaurant taking over the former Tavern on Rush space

CHICAGO — The former location of Tavern on Rush in the Gold Coast is about to have a new tenant. Per a news release sent out Thursday morning, The Bellevue is set to open late this Spring at 1031 North Rush Street in Chicago. Tavern on Rush closed its doors on October 26 of last year. […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with robbing victim on CTA platform in River North

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with robbing a victim on a CTA Red Line platform in River North earlier this month. Police say Darius Clay, 31, was arrested on Friday when he was identified as the offender who robbed a 29-year-old man at the Grand Station in the 500 block of North State Street.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Shooting inside hallway at East Chicago apartment leaves 3 wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are hospitalized following a shooting inside an apartment hallway in East Chicago Saturday morning. Police said around 10:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Atlas Apartment Building, located at 4425 Indianapolis Blvd, in reference to a shooting.Upon arrival, officers located a male outside in the rear of the location with a gunshot wound to the leg. Upon entering the location, two females were also found shot – one was shot in the hip and the other was shot in the leg. Two of the victims were taken to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and the 3rd victim to Community Hospital in Munster. All three have non-life-threatening injuries.The ages of the victims are unknown. Police say it was an isolated incident between two feuding neighbors who live in the building and there is no threat to the public. Investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with any information can contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 219-391-8318 or send an anonymous tip to 219-391-8500. 
EAST CHICAGO, IN
CBS Chicago

Urban Warriors hosting free yoga classes starting today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A free yoga program is coming to the little village neighborhood offering a chance for people to relax.The nonprofit Urban Warriors is hosting the events every Saturday starting this afternoon.They'll meet at the Self-Help Federal Credit Union near 26th and Pulaski starting today at 12:30 p.m.After the class, free tacos will be provided for lunch.To reserve your spot, go to urbanwarriorsyouth.org.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago restaurants have until Sunday to get millions from Uber Eats, Postmates settlement

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago restaurants are eligible for millions of dollars from a settlement with Uber Eats and Postmates over alleged misconduct.Restaurants have until this Sunday, January 29th, to claim these benefits.The city investigated Uber for listing Chicago restaurants on its platforms without consent, violating the city's emergency fee cap ordinance and other advertising-related conduct.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Gizmo

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Don't get star-struck by our PAWS Pet of the Week. Meet Gizmo!Gizmo is an energetic 2-year-old Terrier mix looking for a new home.  He's an affectionate boy who loves to place his chin in your hand for scratches. If he likes you, he'll do his little happy dance for you – he stands on his hind legs and waves his front legs to get your attention.  Gizmo was in rough shape when he first arrived at PAWS and received lots of TLC and much-needed grooming. He is now looking his best and eager to find a family to love.Gizmo is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Dog stuck inside bathroom wall rescued by Oak Park firefighters

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We've seen local firefighters make all kinds of rescues, but this is a new one: A dog stuck inside a bathroom wall.The pup's dusty fur is seen poking out from the hole. Oak Park firefighters had to break through the bathroom tile behind the toilet to get to the stranded pooch.Firefighters said the little pup, a miniature pinscher, belongs to a contractor who was doing some plumbing repairs upstairs when the dog fell through a hole in the floor. Firefighters said the little pup did not appear hurt,  just needed a bath.
OAK PARK, IL
thereporteronline.net

12 New Restaurants to Try this Chicago Restaurant Week

Do you know? Not only is CRW the best time to explore classic Chicago restaurants, it is also a great opportunity to discover your new favorite! If you didn’t know, we have a bunch of first-time participants this CRW, some coming in with a reputation around the block, others completely new and ready to take their spot. Without further ado, here are 12 new restaurants in Chicago that are participating in CRW for the very first time. Let us know what you think of them!
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Food Fight: Chicago's best BBQ rib tips

When it comes to barbecue, you go to Texas for brisket, North Carolina for pulled pork and Kansas City for a slab. But in Chicago we don't need those fancy cuts. We take the chewy cartilaginous ends of the rib rack, known as tips, and turn them into gold — often paired with a side of juicy links.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
142K+
Followers
32K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy