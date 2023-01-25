ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenswood post office hosting job fair on Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As a part of its 10-point plan, the U.S. Postal Service is looking to fill positions.

If you're interested in joining the team, the Ravenswood post office is hosting a career and application fair on Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 2522 W. Lawrence Ave.

If you can't make it to the fair, you can also apply for post office jobs online .

You must be at least 18 years old, and able to pass a drug and criminal background screening.

The postal service said it's hiring for several automotive positions now through Feb. 4. Positions include garage assistants, mechanics, and parts clerks.

DEKALB, IL
