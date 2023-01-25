City leaders unveil new emergency training center for CFD and CPD

City leaders unveil Bauer Plummer training facility 00:46

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police and firefighters now have new tools to train for any emergency.

City leaders cut the ribbon Wednesday to unveil the new Bauer Plummer Public Safety Training Center.

The state-of-the-art facility features simulated streets and buildings and even a six-story tower. It's where police and firefighters can train for a variety of scenarios, from fires to active shooting and hostage incidents.

The center is named for the late police commander Paul Bauer and firefighter Marshawn Plummer. Streets signs in the training village also bear the names of fallen officers and firefighters.

Starting this summer, the facility will also share space with a Boys and Girls Club to hopefully inspire new generations of first responders.