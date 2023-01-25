Man Brandishes Firearm at Responding Paramedics

Pico-Union, Los Angeles, CA: An elderly man was in custody early Wednesday morning, Jan. 25, after brandishing a firearm at Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Zak Holman / KNN

The time at which LAFD responded initially is unknown, but a call for help was received by the Los Angeles Police Department Rampart Division officers at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Officers responded to reports of firefighters asking for help regarding a man with a firearm in a three-story apartment building.

Firefighters retreated to the intersection of West 11th Street and Beacon Avenue where they waited for LAPD to arrive.

Upon arrival, officers formulated a plan to make entrance to the building and detain the suspect.

At approximately 3:45 a.m., an elderly man was seen in custody and transported to a local area hospital for unknown reasons.

It was not immediately known if a firearm was recovered at the location.

Zak Holman, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2023 Key News Network