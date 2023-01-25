Stop playing the tough guy that wants to control everything it will come to n end just like his carreer he flushed that down the toilet with all the promises he made with everyone look at his personal life how many broken promises there
Rodger's problem with refs is that they don't give him the calls every single time, almost, especially when he cries to them.
omg, this guy has an answer for everything.please, retire and shut up
Related
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
NFL World Furious With Thursday's Head Coaching Hire
Steelers Drop Three Bombshells About Offseason Decisions
Shannon Sharpe Makes Bold Final Score Prediction for Bengals vs. Chiefs
Michael Vick Makes Injury Claim on Patrick Mahomes that Should Scare the Bengals, NFL
Tom Brady's Divorce From Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Took a Bigger Physical Toll Than Anyone Realized
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Speaks out About His Bromance With Patrick Mahomes
Joe Burrow Photo Goes Viral Ahead of Bengals vs. Chiefs
NFL Fines San Francisco 49ers Linebacker for Hit on Dallas Cowboys Running Back
Ex-Detroit Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier dies at age 25
Jerry Jones Makes Outlandish Claim Regarding Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy
Chiefs Linebacker Sends an Icy Message to Joe Burrow, Bengals’ Offense
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Coach Likely To Bring Lawsuit Against NFL
Stephen A. Smith Makes His Stance Clear on a Renuion with Skip Bayless
Look: Here's The Weather Forecast For Chiefs-Bengals Game
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals Respond to Disrespectful Comment from Chiefs
Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Reportedly Dating Female College Athlete
Outsider.com
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 9