ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

What to know about the DOJ’s lawsuit against Google’s digital ad business

By Rebecca Klar
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J8liv_0kROdYDp00

The Department of Justice (DOJ) filed its second lawsuit against Google this week, highlighting the ongoing bipartisan angst from regulators and lawmakers against tech giants.

The Biden administration’s case, joined by a handful of states, seeks to break up Google to untangle what the antitrust enforcers say is an anticompetitive dominance in the digital ad market.

Google denied the allegations and argued they’re similar to ones made in a separate Texas-led case. The government faces a tough road ahead in its challenge. But it adds to the growing courtroom battles facing Google and illustrates how federal and state antitrust enforcers are plowing ahead with plans to crack down on tech giants’ dominance.

Here’s what to know about the lawsuit.

What do the DOJ and the states allege in the suit?

At issue: The ads users commonly see when they are using the internet.

The DOJ and a handful of states argue that Google used a “simple but effective” strategy to acquire power in the digital ad space. The complaint alleges Google eliminated ad tech competitors through acquisitions and wielded its dominance to “force more publishers and advertisers” to use its products while “disrupting their ability to use competing products effectively.”

“This is a market that involves billions of transactions a day. Basically every time a user visits a website there’s an exchange that Google owns that connects publishers, who have their ad space available on a server that Google owns, and advertisers, who have their ads on a server that Google also owns,” said Katherine Van Dyck, senior legal counsel at the American Economic Liberties Project.

“Google owns all three of these, and it has created a system that basically makes entry into the market nearly impossible,” she added.

A key component of the complaint surrounds Google’s acquisition of ad tech firm DoubleClick in 2008, which became Google Ad Manager. The lawsuit seeks to force Google to divest the Ad Manager suite, which could be a major blow to the tech giant’s business.

Part of Google’s defense against the case is highlighting that the acquisitions were cleared by federal regulators at the time.

“In seeking to reverse these two acquisitions, DOJ is attempting to rewrite history at the expense of publishers, advertisers and internet users,” Google’s vice president of global ads, Dan Taylor, said in a blog post .

How does this suit differ from other cases facing Google?

The case filed Tuesday is the second brought by the DOJ, following a lawsuit the Trump administration filed in October 2020.

The first DOJ case targeted Google’s dominance in the search market.

“Google is a huge company, it looks like DOJ was investigating multiple areas where [there] was concern about anticompetitive conduct,” said Charlotte Slaiman, competition policy director at Public Knowledge, on Wednesday.

“If you read the 150-page complaint from yesterday, I think it’s clear there’s a lot to go through, so it makes perfect sense to me that [there] needs to be multiple cases,” Slaiman added.

Google is also facing a case led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) that also targets the company’s dominance in the digital ad market.

Part of Google’s argument against the new lawsuit is that the case “largely duplicates” what the company deemed Texas’s “unfounded lawsuit.”

A federal district court struck down a portion of the case involving allegations about a deal between Google and Facebook parent company Meta, but is largely allowing that case to proceed .

In July, a bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google targeting the company’s control over the Android app store. The case involves yet another sector of Google’s dominance .

Google has also pushed back on the allegations raised in that case and argued its app system provides “more openness and choice than others.”

How is the tech industry responding?

In addition to Google’s argument over how regulators approved its previous acquisitions — of DoubleClick in 2008 and the firm Ad Meld in 2011 — the tech company said its tools actually help advertisers bid “more efficiently” and help publishers “make more money,” according to a fact sheet compiled by Google .

Google’s fact sheet also stated that it is not required under law to “give business to rivals,” which is what Google said the DOJ is “trying to force” it to do by saying Google should bid on rival ad exchanges.

“This claim misses the point that we’ve built our advertising technologies to interoperate with 80 competing platforms for publishers and even more for advertisers. Many publishers and advertisers who use our services also use rival platforms,” Google said in the fact sheet.

The company and tech industry groups also are citing what they see as an overall economic downturn, recent layoffs and growing competition in the digital ad space as reasons to criticize the DOJ’s decision to sue.

Other companies, including Meta, Apple and Amazon, have started to take up a larger share of the digital ad market, said Adam Kovacevich, president and CEO of Chamber of Progress. The tech group names Google, Meta, Apple and Amazon amongst its corporate partners.

“Overall, the online advertising market just shrunk because of the economy and a lot of advertisers are pulling back. I think that economic reality is going to be very much in the background of this case while it unfolds,” Kovacevich told The Hill.

Kovacevich also called out the lawsuit being filed on the heels of Google’s 12,000 staff layoffs.

Taylor, Google’s global ads vice president, also highlighted that argument in his blog post, stating “antitrust cases shouldn’t penalize companies that offer popular, efficient services, particularly in difficult economic times.”

Slaiman said there is not much weight behind that argument.

“I don’t think anyone would say a company having a round of layoffs means they are not subject to the antitrust laws,” she said.

What was the response from Congress?

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle cheered the DOJ’s decision to sue Google. The action brought together an unlikely group of senators — Democrats Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) and Richard Blumenthal (Conn.) along with Republicans Ted Cruz (Texas) and Mike Lee (Utah) — who issued a joint statement that they are “encouraged” by the DOJ’s “efforts to protect competition in online advertising.”

On the House side, Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), David Cicilline (D-R.I.) and Ken Buck (R-Colo.) applauded the DOJ’s action.

The bipartisan cheers from Congress could also indicate some legislative action moving forward this Congress, although the split control between the House and Senate still poses roadblocks.

Lee, Cruz, Klobuchar and Blumenthal in their statement said they are “committed to a legislative solution that goes beyond just one company to ensure that one monopolist isn’t replaced by another and that all consumers benefit from competition and transparency.”

Last year, the four senators backed a bill put forward by Lee that aimed to increase competition and transparency in the digital advertising market.

Two other high-profile antitrust bills targeting tech giants, one aimed at limiting companies from preferencing their own products and services and one aimed at increasing competition in the app market, advanced out of the House and Senate judiciary committees with bipartisan support but failed to make it across the finish line before the end of the year.

Slaiman said the “added legitimacy” of the DOJ highlighting the allegations and laying them out “clearly and compellingly” could boost support in Congress for the proposals, especially amongst lawmakers that “have been on the fence.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Industry argues Google doesn't monopolize advertising if print and TV are counted

Tech advocacy organizations are arguing that the court should reject the Justice Department's allegation that Google has monopolized digital advertising by making the case that the relevant market is not just online advertising but also print ads, television ads, and the like. Google, they say, is a much smaller player...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. lawsuit against Google could benefit Apple and others

Jan 26 (Reuters) - A landmark lawsuit by the U.S. Justice Department against Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google over its dominance of advertising technology could help rivals and websites that sell ad space, but leaves an uncertain future for the advertisers themselves, experts told Reuters.
Vice

People Are Shitposting on LinkedIn Now

Ah, LinkedIn: a humourless dystopia populated with millionaire influencers, advice no one asked for and inspirational quotes like "feed your brain discipline, dreams and positivity". Understandably, a lot of people hate the recruitment site – the subreddit r/LinkedInLunatics has 205,000 members making fun of earnest LinkedIn posts – but people are now bringing their mockery to the app itself, adding a satirical and highly meta dimension to what has long been the most overly serious social media platform around.
Ars Technica

Report: Truth Social ads dominated by fake merchandise, misleading users

Like any social media platform, Truth Social relies on advertising to drive revenue, but as Twitter’s highly publicized struggle to retain advertisers has shown, it’s hard to attract major brands when a company’s content moderation capabilities appear undependable. That’s likely why Truth Social—which prides itself on sparking an “open, free, and honest global conversation” by largely avoiding content moderation altogether—has seemingly attracted no major advertisers.
POLITICO

5 questions with IBM's Christina Montgomery

Happy Friday! And tomorrow, happy National Data Privacy Day. Today we have Christina Montgomery, IBM’s chief privacy officer, taking on The Future in Five Questions. The century-old company was a tech giant before there was a tech industry, and these days its data-driven software powers everything from loan approvals to airline reservations — putting the company at the center of the discussion of both consumer data use and AI, which powers many of its products.
The Hill

The CFPB has a data privacy blind spot

The safety and security of your personal financial data is a top priority for America’s leading banks, and it should be for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) too. Unfortunately, the CFPB tasked with protecting consumers and promoting fair competition may be missing the mark with its implementation of “Section 1033” – a little-known provision…
TechCrunch

What’s going on in the Dutch startup scene?

In a magnificently frank conversation, I spoke with HRH Prince Constantijn, fourth in line to the throne of the Netherlands, at CES earlier this month. We discussed the Dutch ecosystem, the role of government in stimulating innovation and the challenges the country is facing in helping companies to go from startup to scaleup.
Phone Arena

Google to make these major changes to Play Store in India to comply with law

Earlier this week, we reported that the Supreme Court of India denied Google’s appeal, which put things in stone: Google would have to make some changes to the way its services work in India. In that report, we already discussed that the court has also given the Big G...
The Hill

The FTC’s proposed ban on noncompete agreements matches what voters want

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) proposed on Jan. 5 to ban noncompete clauses, “which hurt workers and harm competition.” If adopted after a 60-day public comment period, this would provide a much-needed boost to entrepreneurship and innovation in America. It also would address a concern on which there is unity among U.S. voters at a…
CoinDesk

The Best Tool for Designing Effective DeFi Policies Is Web3 Itself

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Most of the conversation about policy in Web3 has centered around what crypto pioneer Nick Szabo calls “wet code” – in this case, the laws that govern human institutions. The world of crypto offers an alternative – “dry code,” or computer code – to protect investors and users, which may be a more efficient approach by literally encoding rules in verifiable, permissionless and self-custodial protocols.
TEXAS STATE
Futurism

BuzzFeed Announces Plans to Use OpenAI to Churn Out Content

Fresh off the heels of CNET being outed for using artificial intelligence to write articles, BuzzFeed has announced that its content machine will soon be assisted by ChatGPT creator OpenAI. As the Wall Street Journal reports, BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti announced in a memo to staff today that moving forward,...
cybersecurity-insiders.com

BING will not get enhanced with Microsoft AI investment of $10 billion

As soon as Microsoft announced a $10 billion investment on AI firm OpenAI developed ChatGPT, trade analysts suggested that the investment will also boost the search engine capabilities of Bing, the business unit of the Windows giant. But now the analysts suggest that such investments or more than these might...
The Hill

The Hill

864K+
Followers
94K+
Post
613M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy