Survey: 1 in 5 gig workers unsatisfied with their job

One in five gig workers are unsatisfied with their job, according to a new survey from Skynova, which offers invoicing software to small businesses.

Another 65 percent of gig workers said they are unsatisfied with what they earn.

And 55 percent said they are unsatisfied with their work-life balance.

About 20 percent of gig workers in the United States are unhappy with their job, according to a new report.

Skynova, which offers invoicing software to small businesses, surveyed over 1,000 gig workers about their wages and concerns about work in the new year.

Out of those surveyed, 65 percent were men and 35 percent were women who spent on average 30 hours per week doing gig work, earning an average of $15 an hour.

A quarter of the survey respondents identified as Gen Z and another 25 percent identified as Gen X, according to a statement. Another 35 percent identified as millennials and 15 percent as baby boomers.

While most gig workers said they were satisfied with the nature of their gig job, only 65 percent said they were satisfied with the pay they received, and 55 percent said they were satisfied with their work-life balance.

Gen Z gig workers were the most likely to be happy with their gig jobs, the survey found.

Almost 90 percent of Gen Z survey respondents said they were satisfied with their gig work while 81 percent of baby boomer respondents said the same.

Meanwhile, 77 percent of Millennial and Gen X survey respondents said they were satisfied with their gig work.

And while there are benefits to gig work, the gig economy has its fare share of challenges.

The three biggest challenges facing workers in the gig economy are overwork, lack of job security and lack of benefits, according to the survey.

