ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncanville, TX

More people are falling behind on car payments

By Andrea Lucia
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ucnF_0kROd6py00

More people are falling behind on car payments 02:02

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Every car and truck sitting at the Hide and Seek Recovery auto yard in Duncanville represents a loan gone unpaid.

"From the fence line to the back, it's all repossessions," says owner Mike Aghyarian. "Right now, we've probably got 200, close to 220 cars in the yard. Usually, we're around 110. It's almost doubled."

It's getting hard, he says, to find space for them all.

"It's a difficult business to be in, right?" he says. "We hear everything. We hear every story."

The number of people more than two months behind on their car loans, according to Cox Automotive, was up 26.7% this December compared to a year ago.

"Sticker prices have gone up so people are borrowing more money. That's left a lot of households with monster payments, says Greg McBride, chief financial analyst for Bankrate. "Those $700 or $800 a month car payments can be an absolute budget buster. So, particularly for our customers with weaker credit, we're already seeing an increase in delinquencies and defaults that may foretell a broader trend in that direction if the economy slows as the year progresses."

McBride's advice is to face trouble head on. "If you are having difficulties, call your lender ahead of time. They may have loan modification or other arrangements that could be worked out, so you can keep the vehicle."

As car prices stabilize and more people find themselves owing more than their cars are worth, though, some are choosing to surrender them rather than keep struggling to pay them off.

"There are even people who deliver cars here," says Aghyarian. "They were like, 'we don't want it anymore.' We actually have people call our facility to see where can they drop a car off."

His company receives projections from banks on how many repossessions it can expect to be doing in coming months. He says, they're predicting the number of delinquent car loans will continue to grow.

During the pandemic, the business was seizing about 500 cars a month, as banks allowed customers to defer payments. That's beginning to change, and this year, Hide and Seek is preparing to go from seizing 1,500 cars a month to as many 1,900 a month.

"That's why we're adding two more locations," he says.

When his business booms, though, he knows borrowers are struggling.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

The Shops at Clearfork | Shopping mall in Fort Worth, Texas

The Shops at Clearfork, is the best shopping center, with the most outstanding stores in Fort Worth in the city. In addition, the place has an incredible and modern structure. Followed by this, you will be able to find good stores of different brands, with cheap prices and interesting offers.
FORT WORTH, TX
Local Profile

Plano Named Least Affordable City For Minimum Wage Workers

A new report says that Plano, Texas is the least affordable city in the U.S. for residents that earn a minimum wage salary. Financial technology company SmartAsset conducted the study by evaluating the minimum wage in 79 of the largest American cities and adjusted them to account for the cost of living in each city.
PLANO, TX
tourcounsel.com

La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth | Shopping mall in Texas

La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth, has more than 200 stores in its entire structure. It is an ideal place for walking and shopping. Also, if you want to stop to eat a snack or treat, the restaurants on this site offer you a wide variety of menus. Featured Shopping...
FORT WORTH, TX
tourcounsel.com

Hulen Mall | Shopping mall in Fort Worth, Texas

Secondly, you have at your fingertips Hulen Mall, a quiet shopping center with a good atmosphere, perfect for shopping and enjoying its wide collection of stores, which offer you a variety of brands. On the other hand, if you want to eat something, this place also offers you delicious proposals.
FORT WORTH, TX
fortworthreport.org

As fracking increases in the Barnett Shale, Arlington city leaders avoid scrutiny

When she saw the drilling rig go back up, Kim Feil started closing windows. She didn’t want a repeat of 2013, when she experienced nosebleeds after natural gas drilling began at the site just a quarter mile from her home in Arlington, Texas, in the Barnett Shale. A 2019 study found people living between 500 and 2,000 feet of fracking sites have an elevated risk of nosebleeds, headaches, dizziness or other short-term health effects.
ARLINGTON, TX
CW33

Dallas bakery has the best chocolate cake in Texas, among best in US: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Chocolate cake is one of those desserts that can be consumed on any occasion and, usually, always bring a smile to someone’s face. It’s time to celebrate the greatness and tastiness that is chocolate cake because Friday, January 27 is National Chocolate Cake Day! “Chocolate triggers the release of serotonin and endorphins, which are neurotransmitters for happiness and pleasure.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police, lawmakers say the temporary license plate system is being abused

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A single sheet of paper: that's all it takes to make a car and its occupants virtually untraceable to police and the public. State law requires auto dealers to print out a temporary license plate every time someone buys a vehicle. But police and some lawmakers say the system is being abused, allowing anyone to display fraudulent plates."If you've got a computer and printer at home, you can make a Texas paper tag," said Grand Prairie police chief Daniel Scesney. The problem is personal for Scesney and his department. In November, officer Brandon Tsai died in...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Eater

Vandelay Hospitality Group CEO Wanted in Colorado

The CEO of Dallas-based Vandely Hospitality Group, Hunter Pond, is wanted by police in Mountain Village, a municipality of Telluride, CO. The San Miguel County Sheriff’s office posted the wanted notice on social media on January 20, but removed it on January 26 for unknown reasons. According to the warrant, Pond is facing misdemeanor charges of harassment and disorderly conduct related to an incident that occurred in October.
DALLAS, TX
tourcounsel.com

North East Mall | Shopping mall in Hurst, Texas

North East Mall is a shopping center located in Hurst, northwest of Fort Worth. It is one of the largest in the area and one of those with the greatest diversity of shops in the area. In this mall, the new version of the store of the JCPenney department store chain, known in this place as Penney's, was inaugurated in 2019 with a renewed decoration and new services.
HURST, TX
thetalonnews.com

What’s Happening with U.S. 377?

U.S. Highway 377 has been slowly moving towards breaking ground in Argyle throughout the last five years. 377 is a rural highway and is a major artery for the region connecting the two major cities of Denton and Fort Worth together. Sections of the highway have been slowly expanded from their original two lanes as urban sprawl creeps outwards.
ARGYLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Developers Plan North Dallas High-Rise

Developers are seeking plan approval to build a multi-tower high-rise project in North Dallas. Dallas-based Cawley Partners is working with the developers to construct two apartment buildings on the site of Royal Orleans Condos and Diplomat Condominiums. The development project will include a 16-story tower and a nine-story tower situated...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas universities, school districts are figuring out how to handle ChatGPT popularity

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas universities and school districts are figuring out the best ways to handle the growing popularity of ChatGPT. The artificial intelligence platform is powered by massive amounts of data and can write almost anything, from song lyrics to research papers. "Faculty, a lot of them are worried about issues of plagiarism," said Andrew Clark, a UT Arlington professor and associate director of the university's Center for Research on Teaching and Learning Excellence. "What's going to happen if I give an assignment, how will I know this is the student's work?" Nearly 100 professors at UT Arlington signed up...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth ISD launches app allowing parents to track school busses

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD has taken the first step towards real-time school bus tracking for families, launching a new app to improve communication about transportation issues.  It's something the district promised families back in the fall, after several elementary school students were forced off a school bus at the wrong stop.Through the Stopfinder app, parents and guardians will now be able to get notifications if there's a delay or change in the bus schedule. "They've made an investment to get a communication tool to get parents understanding what's going on," said Antonio Civitella, the president and CEO of...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

AT&T Call Failures Reported, Fort Worth Police Non-Emergency Line Affected

If you had trouble making a call from an AT&T phone Friday, you weren't alone -- but those troubles should now be resolved. The Fort Worth Police Department said Friday morning that their communications division was made aware that all AT&T users attempting to call the non-emergency number at 817-392-4222, as well as other city numbers, were experiencing call failures.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
176K+
Followers
25K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy