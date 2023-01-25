ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Emhoff heads to Europe to expand push against antisemitism

By Brett Samuels
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00iLoO_0kROd1QL00

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will bring his work fighting antisemitism to the international stage this week, traveling to Europe amid a global rise in hate against Jews and other groups.

Emhoff will travel Thursday to Krakow, Poland, and will spend Friday visiting the Memorial and Museum at Auschwitz-Birkenau, one of the most notorious concentration camps from World War II. He will mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day there by attending a wreath-laying ceremony.

The second gentleman, who is Jewish, will visit Oskar Schindler’s enamel factory museum. Schindler saved hundreds of Jews during the Holocaust. Emhoff will also attend a roundtable with community leaders about the rise in antisemitism and how to fight it.

Emhoff on Sunday will tour the historic Jewish quarter of Krakow before departing for Berlin, where he will attend meetings with international leaders tasked with combating antisemitism. Emhoff will be joined by Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, the administration’s special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism.

Emhoff has used his platform as the first male spouse of a president or vice president to elevate the issue of antisemitism and talk about the importance of his Jewish faith.

“The trip is about reflecting on what we know is a dark difficult history and then renewing our commitment to take action in current times,” a senior administration official told reporters. “Throughout his engagements, the second gentleman will make clear that President Biden and Vice President Harris are fully committed to countering the rise in antisemitism.”

Emhoff has become more outspoken on the issue in the wake of several high-profile instances of antisemitism.

Former President Trump in November hosted the rapper Ye and Nick Fuentes, an avowed white nationalist and Holocaust denier, for dinner at his residence.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, then went on the right-wing radio show of Alex Jones and espoused antisemitic rhetoric attacking Jewish people and expressing appreciation for Adolf Hitler and the Nazis.

In recent weeks, Emhoff has attended a White House roundtable on the issue, met with students in Arizona on the topic and spoken with members of a White House task force focused on formulating a strategy to fight antisemitism.

The Europe trip reflects how there are broader concerns about antisemitism on an international stage, however. Administration officials noted how Russia has manipulated Holocaust history and used antisemitic tropes to further its agenda in its invasion of Ukraine, where the president is Jewish.

One senior administration official also pointed out that the COVID-19 pandemic led to a “proliferation of conspiracy theories” targeting Jews.

Administration officials said there are not likely to be major policy developments out of Emhoff’s travel this week, but said the trip is more about sharing best practices and having “an honest, frank, candid exchange of ideas.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Kremlin sees ‘direct involvement’ from other nations in Ukraine war after US, Germany agree to send tanks

The Kremlin sees “direct involvement” from the West in Russia’s war on Ukraine after the United States and Germany agreed to send battle tanks to Kyiv, according to state-run media.  “There have been repeated statements from the European capitals and from Washington that the sending of various weapons systems, including tanks, to Ukraine by no…
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

House lawmakers introduce Holocaust education bill on Holocaust Remembrance Day

A bipartisan group of House lawmakers introduced a bill on Friday that would order a study on Holocaust education in U.S. public schools to help ensure that future generations are taught about the genocide as the number of Holocaust survivors decreases. Lawmakers introduced the bill — titled the Holocaust Education and Antisemitism Lessons (HEAL) Act — on…
The Hill

What can we learn on this International Holocaust Remembrance Day?

The memories of 20th century events inexorably fade from our collective rearview mirror, leaving us to ponder on this International Holocaust Remembrance Day: What might we still learn from the Holocaust? The question is all the more relevant and poignant because the brave Holocaust survivors on whom we have relied to be the bridge between…
The Hill

Tanks for Ukraine: Too little, too late is not good enough

The Biden administration has announced that it finally will send M-1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. But not anytime soon. It is not immediately sending even a company’s worth of tanks — about 14 vehicles — to Kyiv to help Ukraine cope with an expected Russian spring offensive. Instead, the White House is expected to acquire…
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Cotton vows to block nominees until Congress sees documents seized at Biden, Trump residences

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he and other Republicans will hold up President Biden’s nominees until the administration shares with Congress the classified documents seized at Biden’s Delaware home and Washington office and former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.   Cotton vowed “there will be pain” until the Biden…
INDIANA STATE
The Hill

66 percent in new survey support increased border security

About two-thirds of U.S. adults support Congress taking action to increase border security as the Biden administration tries to keep control of the situation at the southern border, according to a new poll.  The poll from The Economist and YouGov found that 66 percent of adults support increased border security, with a plurality, 45 percent,…
The Hill

US general predicts country will be at war with China in 2025

A U.S. general said in a memo on Friday that he believes the country will be at war with China by 2025, according to several outlets that obtained a copy of the communication. “I hope I am wrong,” Gen. Mike Minihan, a four-star Air Force general who leads the Air Mobility Command (AMC), said in…
The Hill

Thunberg, UN urge quick action on climate migration

Climate activist Greta Thunberg and United Nations officials called on Friday for immediate action to address environmental impacts on individuals forced to flee their homes. About 20 million people are displaced every year due to climate change, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The U.N. agency stressed the importance of curbing the environmental crises that…
TechCrunch

2022 European edtech report: Smaller rounds and fewer deals, but more angel activity

Governments, public sector organizations and many private companies moved heaven and earth to ensure public safety and adequate supply of core services. Quite clearly, spending reached unsustainable levels. But 2022 was the year when this “spending” slowed and was instead more widely rebranded and accepted as actually being “borrowing.” This...
The Hill

Biden extends program allowing some Hong Kong residents to stay in US

President Biden has extended a program that allows certain residents of Hong Kong to stay in the United States as China has taken steps to limit the sovereignty of the city.  The White House said in a statement that it will extend Deferred Enforced Departure, which protects individuals from certain countries who are living in…
Reuters

Letter bomb suspect sought to end Spain's support for Ukraine, judge says

MADRID, Jan 27 (Reuters) - A 74-year-old Spanish man arrested over a spate of letter bombs sent to institutions including the prime minister's office and the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid in late 2022 was trying to pressure Spain to drop its support for Ukraine, an investigating magistrate said on Friday.
The Hill

The Hill

864K+
Followers
94K+
Post
613M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy