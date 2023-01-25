Many athletes at Chatham University have a break or are involved in off-season training while a sport is not in season, but for Tresa Coon ‘22, her time was different. Coon ran both indoor and outdoor track and field, as well as cross country. While doing this, she was studying media arts with a concentration in graphic design. Despite all these commitments, Coon was able to excel in the classroom and in athletics.

