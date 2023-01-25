Memphis is building a strong at-large resume ahead of the NCAA Tournament and gets the opportunity to blowout an inferior league opponent. The Tigers are 15-5 on the season around former SMU guard Kendric Davis, who has been the star of Penny Hardway’s club this season, averaging over 21 points per game and nearly six assists. He gets to face his old squad on Thursday, who is in the midst of a rebuild under first year head coach Rob Lanier.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO