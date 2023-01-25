Read full article on original website
Lee Calls for Accountability in Wake of Tyre Nichols' DeathAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
Ohio State and Columbus leadership speak out on death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis policeThe LanternColumbus, OH
The mother of Tyre Nichols claims Memphis police "brought humiliation" to their families and the Black community.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols' death proves little progress seen despite promises of reform following George Floyd's killingEdy ZooMemphis, TN
President Biden Expresses Condolences for Loss of Tyre Nichols and Grief for Americans in MemphisElizabeth A. GodwinMemphis, TN
SMU vs. Memphis prediction and odds for Thursday, January 26 (SMU’s offense can’t keep up)
Memphis is building a strong at-large resume ahead of the NCAA Tournament and gets the opportunity to blowout an inferior league opponent. The Tigers are 15-5 on the season around former SMU guard Kendric Davis, who has been the star of Penny Hardway’s club this season, averaging over 21 points per game and nearly six assists. He gets to face his old squad on Thursday, who is in the midst of a rebuild under first year head coach Rob Lanier.
gotigersgo.com
Two School Records Go Down in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Memphis Track & Field took down a pair of school records over the weekend at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational in Louisville at the Norton Health Care Sports and Learning Center. Madison Fleming broke a 13-year-old school record in the 60-meter hurdles and Cole Riddle broke his own school record in pole vault that he set at the Vanderbilt Invitational on Jan. 21.
gotigersgo.com
Tigers Defeat No. 55 Columbia, Advance to ITA Kick-Off Championship
MALIBU, Calif. – The No. 52 Memphis Tigers women's tennis squad earned an impressive 4-2 win over No. 55 Columbia Saturday afternoon in the first round of the ITA Kick-Off Weekend in Malibu, California. The Tigers improved to 1-3 on the season and will take on No. 9 Pepperdine...
gotigersgo.com
Tigers Game Against South Florida On for Saturday Afternoon
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tiger women's basketball game against #25 South Florida will play as scheduled today. Memphis (12-8, 4-3 AAC) will tip-off against #25 South Florida (19-4, 8-0 AAC) at 2 p.m. inside the Elma Roane Fieldhouse. Tickets can be purchased HERE. How to follow the Tigers:...
CBS Sports
Memphis vs. SMU live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
The Memphis Tigers and the SMU Mustangs are set to square off in an American Athletic matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 26 at FedExForum. The teams split their matchups last year, with SMU winning the first 73-57 at home and the Tigers taking the second 70-63. Memphis bagged a...
gotigersgo.com
901Women Weekend Events Postponed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Consistent with the University of Memphis' decision to close campus on Friday afternoon, Memphis Athletics has postponed Friday night's 901Women Leadership Panel and Reception. Additionally, 901Women Day events scheduled for Saturday's women's basketball game have also been postponed. Saturday's women's basketball game against South Florida is...
gotigersgo.com
Memphis and Murray State Match Postponed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The match between the No. 12-ranked Memphis rifle team and No. 7 Murray State on Saturday, Jan. 28, has been postponed. The two teams are exploring possibilities to reschedule at a later date. The Tigers are next scheduled to travel to Oxford, Miss. for a match against No. 5 Ole Miss on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Two charter schools in Memphis, Nashville to move to new state district
Two charter schools exiting Tennessee’s school turnaround district will pivot to the oversight of another state-run district operated by a new charter school entity.The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission approved applications Friday from Promise Academy Spring Hill, which serves kindergartners through fifth graders in Memphis’ Raleigh community, and LEAD Neely’s Bend, which serves grades 5-8 in the Madison area of Nashville.Their transition from the state’s Achievement School District will occur this...
Tyre Nichols videos show what happened in fatal Memphis traffic stop beating
Videos showing the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, a Memphis man who died 3 days after he was beaten by police in a traffic stop Jan. 7, has been released by Memphis officials.
Tennessee Tribune
Trailblazing Pharmacist’s ‘Incredible Life and Legacy’ Spanned 65 Years
MEMPHIS, TN – He was a “Pill-er of the Community,” one of several slogans Dr. Charles A. Champion used to promote Champion’s Pharmacy & Herb Store in the Whitehaven community. A longtime independent pharmacist, Dr. Champion was widely known for dispensing both traditional drugs and herbal...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta mayor sends letter to employees before release of Memphis video
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The mayor of Atlanta sent a letter to city employees on Friday afternoon related to the release of the Tyre Nichols video in Memphis, Tennessee. In the letter, the mayor says that he knows that videos like the one that will be released can...
Mississippi leaders react to Tyre Nichols death
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Government and organization leaders say they’re disturbed by the violent death of Tyre Nichols. They are calling for stricter law enforcement policies. The brutal beating and death of Nichols has many asking why Memphis police acted with such force. “What were they thinking at that moment? Is there that much rage […]
Young and the Restless Jan. 27 time change
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to Young and The Restless being preempted on Friday, January 27 by breaking news coverage, it will air at a later time. The show will air at 1:35 a.m. on Saturday, January 28. Viewers are advised to set their DVRs to record.
wsop.com
MAIN EVENT LOOMS IN CIRCUIT RETURN TO TUNICA
Tunica, Mississippi (January 25, 2023) - The World Series of Poker Circuit has returned to the Horseshoe Casino in Tunica, Mississippi, for another round of action after two successful stops here last year. Tunica has been a staple on the WSOP Circuit as this marking its 21st stop dating all...
actionnews5.com
South Memphis subdivision set to celebrate redevelopment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Works Incorporated and others will celebrate its redevelopment of the new Lincoln Park Subdivision at the end of January. They will hold a short program for the redevelopment of its new subdivision in South Memphis on January 30 at 11 a.m. It will be at...
Southwest Tennessee Community College to close campus, go to virtual classes Friday ahead of release of Tyre Nichols arrest video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southwest Tennessee Community College announced Thursday night they will close all campus locations - and switch to all-virtual classes - ahead of the anticipated release of the video of events which led to the death of Tyre Nichols. The school said all campus locations, including child...
Video of Tyre Nichols interaction released Friday after officers charged
A video showing the police interaction that led to the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis will become public Friday sometime after 6 p.m.
‘I don’t want us burning up our city’: Tyre Nichols’ mom calls for peaceful protests
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The mother of Tyre Nichols is calling for peaceful protests after the video of her son’s confrontation with Memphis police is released Friday. Nichols’ stepfather said Monday he saw the video of his stepson’s arrest. During a candlelight vigil for Nichols Thursday night in Midtown, his mother Rowvaughn Wells said she […]
Funeral services set for Memphis pharmacist Dr. Charles A. Champion
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Funeral services have been announced for beloved Memphis pharmacist Dr. Charles A. Champion. Dr. Champion will lie in repose Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Mt. Olive Cathedral C.M.E. at 538 Martin Luther King Blvd. The Homegoing celebration is set for Monday, Jan. 30, at Mt. Olive Cathedral at noon.
