Memphis, TN

FanSided

SMU vs. Memphis prediction and odds for Thursday, January 26 (SMU’s offense can’t keep up)

Memphis is building a strong at-large resume ahead of the NCAA Tournament and gets the opportunity to blowout an inferior league opponent. The Tigers are 15-5 on the season around former SMU guard Kendric Davis, who has been the star of Penny Hardway’s club this season, averaging over 21 points per game and nearly six assists. He gets to face his old squad on Thursday, who is in the midst of a rebuild under first year head coach Rob Lanier.
MEMPHIS, TN
gotigersgo.com

Two School Records Go Down in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Memphis Track & Field took down a pair of school records over the weekend at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational in Louisville at the Norton Health Care Sports and Learning Center. Madison Fleming broke a 13-year-old school record in the 60-meter hurdles and Cole Riddle broke his own school record in pole vault that he set at the Vanderbilt Invitational on Jan. 21.
LOUISVILLE, KY
gotigersgo.com

Tigers Defeat No. 55 Columbia, Advance to ITA Kick-Off Championship

MALIBU, Calif. – The No. 52 Memphis Tigers women's tennis squad earned an impressive 4-2 win over No. 55 Columbia Saturday afternoon in the first round of the ITA Kick-Off Weekend in Malibu, California. The Tigers improved to 1-3 on the season and will take on No. 9 Pepperdine...
MEMPHIS, TN
gotigersgo.com

Tigers Game Against South Florida On for Saturday Afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tiger women's basketball game against #25 South Florida will play as scheduled today. Memphis (12-8, 4-3 AAC) will tip-off against #25 South Florida (19-4, 8-0 AAC) at 2 p.m. inside the Elma Roane Fieldhouse. Tickets can be purchased HERE. How to follow the Tigers:...
MEMPHIS, TN
gotigersgo.com

901Women Weekend Events Postponed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Consistent with the University of Memphis' decision to close campus on Friday afternoon, Memphis Athletics has postponed Friday night's 901Women Leadership Panel and Reception. Additionally, 901Women Day events scheduled for Saturday's women's basketball game have also been postponed. Saturday's women's basketball game against South Florida is...
MEMPHIS, TN
gotigersgo.com

Memphis and Murray State Match Postponed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The match between the No. 12-ranked Memphis rifle team and No. 7 Murray State on Saturday, Jan. 28, has been postponed. The two teams are exploring possibilities to reschedule at a later date. The Tigers are next scheduled to travel to Oxford, Miss. for a match against No. 5 Ole Miss on Saturday, Feb. 11.
MEMPHIS, TN
Chalkbeat

Two charter schools in Memphis, Nashville to move to new state district

Two charter schools exiting Tennessee’s school turnaround district will pivot to the oversight of another state-run district operated by a new charter school entity.The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission approved applications Friday from Promise Academy Spring Hill, which serves kindergartners through fifth graders in Memphis’ Raleigh community, and LEAD Neely’s Bend, which serves grades 5-8 in the Madison area of Nashville.Their transition from the state’s Achievement School District will occur this...
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Mississippi leaders react to Tyre Nichols death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Government and organization leaders say they’re disturbed by the violent death of Tyre Nichols. They are calling for stricter law enforcement policies. The brutal beating and death of Nichols has many asking why Memphis police acted with such force. “What were they thinking at that moment? Is there that much rage […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Young and the Restless Jan. 27 time change

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to Young and The Restless being preempted on Friday, January 27 by breaking news coverage, it will air at a later time. The show will air at 1:35 a.m. on Saturday, January 28. Viewers are advised to set their DVRs to record.
MEMPHIS, TN
wsop.com

MAIN EVENT LOOMS IN CIRCUIT RETURN TO TUNICA

Tunica, Mississippi (January 25, 2023) - The World Series of Poker Circuit has returned to the Horseshoe Casino in Tunica, Mississippi, for another round of action after two successful stops here last year. Tunica has been a staple on the WSOP Circuit as this marking its 21st stop dating all...
TUNICA, MS
actionnews5.com

South Memphis subdivision set to celebrate redevelopment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Works Incorporated and others will celebrate its redevelopment of the new Lincoln Park Subdivision at the end of January. They will hold a short program for the redevelopment of its new subdivision in South Memphis on January 30 at 11 a.m. It will be at...
MEMPHIS, TN

