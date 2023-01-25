ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vladimir Putin's Navy Frigate 'Sailed Towards The US In Show Of Strength' Before Simulating 'Hypersonic Missile Launch' In Atlantic Ocean

By Connor Surmonte
 3 days ago
Vladimir Putin ’s newly launched navy frigate was spotted sailing towards the United States in an alleged “show of strength” this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The warship, named the Admiral Gorshkov, was launched into the White Sea earlier this month and was initially scheduled to sail through the Atlantic and Indian Oceans before traveling through the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea.

But according to Daily Mail , Putin’s Admiral Gorshkov was captured on radar on Tuesday making an unexpected diversion west towards the United States before moving south towards Bermuda.

Also concerning are the reports indicating the Russian warship executed a “hypersonic missile launch” in the western Atlantic Ocean that involved nuclear capable Mach 9 Zircon missiles being launched at an “enemy surface target” hundreds of miles off the United States coastline.

The exercise, which was captured on a video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense, showed the deadly weapon being fired over a distance of more than 560 miles.

“The electronic launch and the work by the shipborne combat team confirmed the missile system's designed characteristics demonstrated during preliminary and state trials,” said the warship’s commander, Captain Igor Krokhmal , in the video.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the Zircon missiles onboard the Admiral Gorshkov reportedly move at speeds up to 6,670 MPH and have a maximum range of 625 miles.

NATO has regularly been monitoring the warship, and shortly after it was deployed into the White Sea the vessel was spotted by the Royal Navy off the coasts of the United Kingdom, Norway and Belgium.

"Escorting warships in UK territorial waters and the adjacent sea areas is a routine activity for the Royal Navy,” said Royal Navy Commander Ed Moss-Ward , the commanding officer of the Royal Navy ship the Portland, at the time.

"By maintaining a visible and persistent presence, the Royal Navy ensures compliance with maritime law and deters malign activity to protect our nation’s interests,” Commander Moss-Ward continued. "Escorting the Russian task group alongside forces from our NATO allies has demonstrated the UK’s commitment to the alliance and to maintaining maritime security."

Multiple intelligence officials believe Putin has ordered the Admiral Gorshkov to travel outside the coasts of countries like the United States, the UK, Norway and Belgium in a desperate “show of strength” as the Russian leader continues to struggle in his war against Ukraine.

“I am sure that such powerful weapons will make it possible to reliably protect Russia from potential external threats and will help ensure the national interests of our country,” Putin said on January 4 before the warship was officially deployed.

“This is a very big, collective piece of work which ended up with a good result as expected,” he added. Begin your task.”

Comments / 225

Jack2420
3d ago

Russia has shown the whole world what a weak pathetic military they are fighting Ukraine! Putin obviously overplayed his hand and got exposed!

Reply(14)
56
sweetslick86
1d ago

What the media ISN'T telling us is that the Russian ships have been closing in on us in the last three weeks, in Hawaii, Alaska, and the East Coast. They ARN'T sailing by, they are on stand-by. Listen to news outside of the country, you'll learn a lot.

Reply(8)
20
Gary Bargdill
2d ago

Putins threats no longer scare the world. A United world, thanks to Putin, will no longer accept threats from the little man and his litter of orcs.

Reply(4)
19
