Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Oldest House In CaliforniaTonicmudLos Angeles, CA
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerLos Angeles, CA
Indiscriminate shooting in California. Three killed in firingSikaraLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
Related
therealdeal.com
Famous movie stilt house in East LA hits market for $1.6M
A midcentury house on stilts in East Los Angeles that starred in “Heat” is listed for a cool $1.6 million. The movie home of Danny Trejo’s Gilbert, the longtime getaway driver for the thief played by Robert De Niro in the 1995 action hit, is up for sale at 1219 Dodds Circle, Dirt.com reported.
therealdeal.com
Tova Capital buys 35K sf shopping center in Long Beach for $6.2M
“Attractive seller financing” makes sense in off-market deal. Tova Capital has bought a 34,500-square-foot shopping center in North Long Beach for $6.2 million. The Brentwood-based real estate investor acquired the nearly 1-acre site at 205-233 East Anaheim Street, at Locust Avenue, the Los Angeles Business Journal reported. The seller in the off-market deal was undisclosed.
therealdeal.com
RAND report finds 18% rise in homelessness at LA hot spots
Thousands of volunteers fanned out across Los Angeles County this week for a 2023 homeless count. A new RAND survey casts doubt on the separate “point-in-time” tally. While last year’s official homeless count found decreasing homelessness in Skid Row, Hollywood and Venice, the Santa Monica-based think tank discovered homeless populations there grew 18 percent overall, City News Service reported in the Los Angeles Daily News.
therealdeal.com
High-density West Adams to get more apartments
Development firm Haroni Investments has filed plans for a five-story, 90-unit apartment building in West Adams. The plans add yet another project to what has become one of L.A.’s hottest neighborhoods for both commercial and residential development. The South L.A. neighborhood has long ranked among Greater L.A.’s most important Black cultural centers, and remains largely Black and Latino. It has one of the highest population densities among L.A. neighborhoods, according to a mapping project by the Los Angeles Times.
therealdeal.com
Manhattan Beach OKs complex after denying it months ago
Bowing to state housing regulators, the City of Manhattan Beach has given a green light to a 79-unit apartment complex fought by neighbors. Three months after initially denying plans by developer Frank Buckley, the upscale South Bay city approved the four-story Highrose El Porto project at 401 Rosecrans and 3770 Highland avenues, the Torrance Daily Breeze reported.
therealdeal.com
LA County homeless agency picks new CEO
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority has hired a new czar on homelessness. Her starting pay: $430,000 a year. The joint powers agency in charge of conducting the regional homeless count appointed Va Lecia Adams Kellum as CEO, the Los Angeles Daily News reported. She starts in March. Following a...
therealdeal.com
SoCal home sales drop by half, prices fall 1% in 2022
Rising home mortgage rates have poured sand into the tank of Southern California home prices and sales. Total home sales dropped 47 percent last year across the six-county region, with the median price falling 1 percent, the Orange County Register reported, citing CoreLogic figures. Home sales fell to a 14-year...
therealdeal.com
Charles Cohen’s Pacific Design Center scores $265M refi
Billionaire developer Charles Cohen has scored a $265 million refinancing package on two buildings at his West Hollywood trophy asset, the Pacific Design Center, The Real Deal has learned. Cohen Brothers Realty’s new loan from Goldman Sachs replaces a $145 million CMBS loan from Wells Fargo, records filed with L.A....
Comments / 0