Development firm Haroni Investments has filed plans for a five-story, 90-unit apartment building in West Adams. The plans add yet another project to what has become one of L.A.’s hottest neighborhoods for both commercial and residential development. The South L.A. neighborhood has long ranked among Greater L.A.’s most important Black cultural centers, and remains largely Black and Latino. It has one of the highest population densities among L.A. neighborhoods, according to a mapping project by the Los Angeles Times.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO