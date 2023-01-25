ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Green Comet Zooming Our Way, Last Visited 50,000 Years Ago

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – A comet is streaking back our way after 50,000 years. NASA says the dirty snowball last visited during Neanderthal times. It will come within 26 million miles of Earth on Wednesday before speeding away again. And it might not return for millions of years....

