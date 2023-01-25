ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

B98.5

Breathtaking Central Maine Home Has Serious B&B Possibilities

There are hundreds, if not thousands, of amazing homes in Central Maine. They come in all sizes, styles, and ages. However, there is no denying that some of the best homes are the more mature ones. For example, this classic colonial in Manchester, Maine. The home, which covers about 6,000...
MANCHESTER, ME
WMTW

Several animals killed when Maine barn collapses

UNION, Maine — Several animals died when a large barn collapsed at a farm in the town of Union on Thursday. Green Meadow Farm says there were 50 cows as well as pigs and a donkey inside the barn when it collapsed. Many of the animals were trapped, but nearly all were rescued. However, the farm said four cows died. Other animals were hurt and a veterinarian was coming on Friday to help treat at least one injured animal.
UNION, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/28 and 1/29

Happy Friday, everyone! This weekend, there are plenty of things to do around Maine, and there are some fun things going on that you might want to take the kids to. There are a couple of fishing derbies, a Winterfest, a craft fair, and more. If you are having an event or know of an upcoming event, you can email me the details and I will make sure to mention it. Have a great weekend.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine town garage burns down, destroying fleet of plow trucks

PERU, Maine — Two load explosions rang out at approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Peru Center Road. A neighbor said they heard the explosions and discovered the town's garage was consumed by flames. "I was the first on the scene and when we got here the building was already...
PERU, ME
Q106.5

Greater Bangor Will Get the Country’s 1st 3D-Printed Neighborhood

A neighborhood of recyclable 3D-printed BioHomes is planned for the Greater Bangor area to help alleviate the affordable housing challenge. Remember the pictures of that futuristic-looking house made by the University of Maine's 3D printer that I shared in November? Between the creamy brown surfaces and the curved walls, it looked like something out of a science fiction movie. I loved it. And the fact that it was made entirely of wood fibers and bio-resins just made it more appealing. It's the first of its kind in the world, printed on the world's largest 3D printer, located at the University of Maine. I wondered, at the time, if BioHome3D was an experiment or if it was something that would be put to use in everyday life.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Four cows killed in Union barn collapse

UNION, Maine (WABI) - Four cows were killed after a barn on a Union farm collapsed, trapping more than 50 animals inside. Green Meadow Farm says the barn collapsed early Wednesday morning with cows and pigs inside. The Penobscot Bay Pilot reports that Union officials are saying snow and rain...
UNION, ME
WGME

Lewiston church plans to revamp building to better serve community

LEWISTON (WGME)-- Lewiston Trinity Episcopal Church members are envisioning how to best use the building after the number of parishioners has plummeted over the years. Trinity Church members say the community worshipped at the church for more than 100 years, but for the last two years, congregation numbers have dwindled to just around 25 people.
LEWISTON, ME
mainebiz.biz

Maine's 2022 top 10 'hottest towns' for home sales reflect booming market

The 2022 home-buying trends for Maine real estate show that fewer homes are hitting the market, resulting in competitive offers from demanding buyers, according to this year's "Maine's Hottest Towns" top 10 rankings. The list, compiled by Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough, measures which towns and cities had the...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Woman reported missing found dead in Alton crash

PORTLAND, Maine — A woman who was found dead in her vehicle in Alton on Thursday has been identified. Ashley Bloomer, 33, was reported missing by family members shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, when she failed to pick up her child at school after dropping the child off in the morning, according to a news release issued Friday evening by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.
ALTON, ME
lcnme.com

Simmons Seafood Market Sells Direct to Community in Damariscotta

Simmons Seafood Market opened its doors at 49 Main St. in Damariscotta this month, bringing customers fresh seafood purchased directly from fishermen and processed in house. A grand opening at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 and continued expansion will bring prepared meals, wholesale, and local boutique offerings in coming weeks.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
WPFO

Garage burns in Peru, all town's tools destroyed

PERU (WGME) -- The town garage in Peru burned to the ground. The flames broke out just after midnight. According to Oxford County dispatch, the building on Peru Center Road burned to the ground with equipment, including snow plows, inside. All the town's tools and equipment were destroyed except for...
PERU, ME
WMTW

Roofs in Maine collapse under weight of rain-sodden snow

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Evacuations after concerns of a potential roof collapse shutting down several businesses. Officials said it was just after 10 a.m. Thursday when a 911 call came into Scarborough police dispatch from the Super Walmart store. Officials became worried about the structural integrity of the roof considering...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
newscentermaine.com

Tick lab at UMaine has new line of defense against ticks

ORONO, Maine — While more than a foot of snow rests on the ground in most places, ticks are probably not top of mind right. But deer ticks, which carry Lyme and other diseases, can survive under that snow and can start to bite as early as March. Thanks...
ORONO, ME

