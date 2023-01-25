Read full article on original website
Breathtaking Central Maine Home Has Serious B&B Possibilities
There are hundreds, if not thousands, of amazing homes in Central Maine. They come in all sizes, styles, and ages. However, there is no denying that some of the best homes are the more mature ones. For example, this classic colonial in Manchester, Maine. The home, which covers about 6,000...
Several animals killed when Maine barn collapses
UNION, Maine — Several animals died when a large barn collapsed at a farm in the town of Union on Thursday. Green Meadow Farm says there were 50 cows as well as pigs and a donkey inside the barn when it collapsed. Many of the animals were trapped, but nearly all were rescued. However, the farm said four cows died. Other animals were hurt and a veterinarian was coming on Friday to help treat at least one injured animal.
Community programs working to connect more than 100 unhoused people in Bangor with homes
BANGOR, Maine — More than 100 unhoused people are living in homeless encampments throughout Bangor, according to a homeless response worker with the community organization Community Health and Counseling Services (CHCS). Outreach workers with the program say they are trying to connect those people experiencing homelessness to housing every...
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/28 and 1/29
Happy Friday, everyone! This weekend, there are plenty of things to do around Maine, and there are some fun things going on that you might want to take the kids to. There are a couple of fishing derbies, a Winterfest, a craft fair, and more. If you are having an event or know of an upcoming event, you can email me the details and I will make sure to mention it. Have a great weekend.
Community rallies behind Lamoine girl, 10, with rare form of cancer
LAMOINE, Maine — Editor's note: The video attached to this story was published Feb. 22, 2021. Two years ago, we told you about the story of 8-year-old Journey Gartner from Lamoine. Journey, now 10, is battling MSD or myelodysplastic syndrome, a very rare form of blood cancer she was diagnosed with in December 2020.
Who Is Dumping Tomatoes and Onions All Over This Town in Maine?
You know what they say: the first time someone dumps a bag of produce on the ground, it’s an accident. The second time someone drops a bag of produce on the ground, it’s a coincidence. The third time someone drops a bag of produce on the ground…it’s creepy....
Maine town garage burns down, destroying fleet of plow trucks
PERU, Maine — Two load explosions rang out at approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday on Peru Center Road. A neighbor said they heard the explosions and discovered the town's garage was consumed by flames. "I was the first on the scene and when we got here the building was already...
Maine Officials Believe a Recent String of Crimes is Connected to a Travelling Gang
We're very fortunate here in Maine to have police and public safety officials that aren't just super-dedicated to stopping crime, but are also wicked good at it. And recently, that ability has been put to the test by what is believed to be a travelling gang. According to an article...
Greater Bangor Will Get the Country’s 1st 3D-Printed Neighborhood
A neighborhood of recyclable 3D-printed BioHomes is planned for the Greater Bangor area to help alleviate the affordable housing challenge. Remember the pictures of that futuristic-looking house made by the University of Maine's 3D printer that I shared in November? Between the creamy brown surfaces and the curved walls, it looked like something out of a science fiction movie. I loved it. And the fact that it was made entirely of wood fibers and bio-resins just made it more appealing. It's the first of its kind in the world, printed on the world's largest 3D printer, located at the University of Maine. I wondered, at the time, if BioHome3D was an experiment or if it was something that would be put to use in everyday life.
Lewiston church plans to revamp building to better serve community
LEWISTON (WGME)-- Lewiston Trinity Episcopal Church members are envisioning how to best use the building after the number of parishioners has plummeted over the years. Trinity Church members say the community worshipped at the church for more than 100 years, but for the last two years, congregation numbers have dwindled to just around 25 people.
Maine's 2022 top 10 'hottest towns' for home sales reflect booming market
The 2022 home-buying trends for Maine real estate show that fewer homes are hitting the market, resulting in competitive offers from demanding buyers, according to this year's "Maine's Hottest Towns" top 10 rankings. The list, compiled by Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough, measures which towns and cities had the...
Massive Fire Destroys All Of Maine Town’s Snow Removal Equipment
Even though winter in Maine cab be beautiful, and the snow can provide us with all kinds of great activities, winter weather can provide us with a lot of problems. And, dealing with those problems costs big bucks!. Even the smallest municipalities in Maine spend hundreds of thousands of dollars...
Popular Taste of Maine Restaurant in Woolwich Sets Opening Date for 45th Season
Today I was really craving seafood. My mouth was watering thinking of a nice, big plate of fried shrimp and scallops with a side of cole slaw and a roll. Or better yet, a giant lobster roll with big chunks of lobster meat covered in mayo. It totally makes me think of summer right in the dead of winter.
Woman reported missing found dead in Alton crash
PORTLAND, Maine — A woman who was found dead in her vehicle in Alton on Thursday has been identified. Ashley Bloomer, 33, was reported missing by family members shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday, when she failed to pick up her child at school after dropping the child off in the morning, according to a news release issued Friday evening by the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.
This Coastal Maine Hotel Has Been Featured In 2 Famous Movies
As a part of New England, Maine was one of the first places in North America settled by the Europeans. As a result, our coastal towns and cities are some of the oldest settlements in the country. Many of the buildings in these towns were constructed shortly after they were...
Simmons Seafood Market Sells Direct to Community in Damariscotta
Simmons Seafood Market opened its doors at 49 Main St. in Damariscotta this month, bringing customers fresh seafood purchased directly from fishermen and processed in house. A grand opening at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3 and continued expansion will bring prepared meals, wholesale, and local boutique offerings in coming weeks.
Roofs in Maine collapse under weight of rain-sodden snow
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Evacuations after concerns of a potential roof collapse shutting down several businesses. Officials said it was just after 10 a.m. Thursday when a 911 call came into Scarborough police dispatch from the Super Walmart store. Officials became worried about the structural integrity of the roof considering...
Tick lab at UMaine has new line of defense against ticks
ORONO, Maine — While more than a foot of snow rests on the ground in most places, ticks are probably not top of mind right. But deer ticks, which carry Lyme and other diseases, can survive under that snow and can start to bite as early as March. Thanks...
