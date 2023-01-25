Liberty-Benton boys and girls basketball teams soaring

FINDLAY – Liberty-Benton High School has long been known for the great success of its boys and girls basketball programs.

The boys won a state championship with a perfect 27-0 season in 1995, and were runners-up in 2007. The girls were state champions with a 27-0 finish in 2010, and also reached the state final four in 2009 and 2012.

This season, both programs seem to be aligned in their success, posting a combined 30-1 record, including a perfect 15-0 mark for the boys.

GIRLS: Where the Liberty-Benton boys basketball program may have had a longer track record of winning, it is the Eagles' girls teams of 19-year coach Nate Irwin (376-80 record) who have ruled the roost in recent seasons.

The L-B girls, who opened the 2022-23 season 15-1 overall, are 6-0 in the Blanchard Valley Conference, running their conference winning streak to 72 straight games.

During their current run of six consecutive BVC championships, the Eagles have a 151-20 overall record since the start of the 2016-17 season.

With its relatively tall and versatile lineup — led by 6-foot junior forward Lauren Gerken (19.5 points, 9.3 rebounds), 5-7 senior guard Riley Irwin (coach's daughter, 14.5 points) — L-B is outscoring foes by an average score of 58.1 to 28.2 per game.

“We've got a good balance of guard play and post play,” coach Irwin said. “We've got a lot of size and length. I think I've had some better teams defensively but, statistically, this team has been pretty good on defense. A lot of that has to do with our size. It's hard to shoot over them.

“That defense transitions into our offense. We've got a great point guard who shares the ball and gets us into what we do. Riley and Lauren are a good 1-2 punch, being able to score inside and outside, that makes it hard to defend us.”

The Eagles are triggered by 5-7 senior point guard Kylie Recker (5.3 assists), get a vital 3-point shooting threat from 5-7 junior guard Addi Crow (7.0 points), and have a formidable post tandem with 6-3 senior Karis Willow (6.7 points, 6.5 rebounds) and 6-0 junior Sophia Barbara.

Willow, a Penn State-bound, All-Ohio volleyball star, is back in the basketball program for the first time since her freshman year. Barbara, also a volleyball player, was recently injured but expected back before tournament play.

Gerken, the daughter of L-B principal and former boys head basketball coach Ben Gerken, has committed to a scholarship offer from Bowling Green State University.

“A lot of us have been playing together since we were really young,” Lauren Gerken said. “We have a lot of experience together on the varsity. That's a big factor in how we're playing. All of us really want to succeed.”

Riley Irwin will play basketball next season at Tiffin University, and Recker is set to play soccer at the University of Findlay.

“Since we've been playing together for so long, you realize, in varsity basketball, that you have to play hard for 32 minutes,” Irwin said. “We communicate well together. That, and our team chemistry, are the biggest things.

“We put good pressure on the perimeter on defense and, if we get beat, we have shot blockers right behind us, which helps. “

How does this Eagles team stack up against coach Irwin's top teams?

“I've been fortunate to coach a lot of really good teams over the years, and obviously the 2010 team was the gold standard,” coach Irwin said. “Our 2019 team might've been right there with them, but we got beat by [Columbus] Africentric in the regional finals that year.

“Those two are the best I've ever coached, and this group ranks right up there with any of the others. They're a top-five for my 19 years for sure.”

The L-B coach is a big proponent of athletes playing more than one sport.

“Winning is contagious, and we've had a lot of kids who have been a part of very successful programs, in and out of basketball,” coach Irwin said. “It hurts us a little bit in the basketball season because of the extended tournament runs in the fall.

“But, basketball is such a long season. It's nice to have kids who experience winning outside of basketball, because it seems to carry over into what we try to do.”

BOYS: When new boys basketball head coach Doug Whiteman met with his Liberty-Benton players for the first time after being hired in late June, the former St. John's Jesuit assistant laid out the expectations for his Eagles.

“They're sitting there in the bleachers and I tell them, 'Our goal is to get to Columbus every single year,'” Whiteman said of striving for the state final four, which is actually now played in Dayton. “They just looked at me like I was crazy.”

But, led by 6-foot-3 senior Cason Doolittle (15.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists per games) and 6-5 junior Carson Conaway (13.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.7 blocks), Liberty-Benton has exceeded whatever expectations they had begun with during a 15-0 start to the season. They are outscoring foes by an average score of 57.2 to 36.3 per game.

The Eagles were perhaps correct to be skeptical of their own potential. They were returning just two starters — Doolittle and Conaway — with the latter missing half the 2021-22 season with a torn ACL. This was from an 18-7 team that tied for second place in the Blanchard Valley Conference at 7-2.

Although they had reached the 2022 Division III district semifinals under prior coach Ben Gerken, the Eagles had not won a tournament game in the prior three seasons.

With a new coach and a new outlook, Liberty-Benton is the last remaining unbeaten boys team in northwest Ohio. It is the Eagles' best start since Ohio Hall of Fame coach Steve Williman's 2009-10 team opened 21-0 before falling in a second-round tourney game.

The 2009-10 team capped a four-year run in which L-B, led by eventual Ohio State University point guard Aaron Craft, went 88-5.

This level of court success waned for the boys program. L-B had gone 56-59 overall the past five seasons, but this year has been a different story.

“Now, maybe they look at me like I'm a little less crazy,” Whiteman said of his June intro talk. “The best thing is, they don't really put any stock into that. They just compete every single day.

“I said, 'We're going to dream big and work hard, and go after some things.' Lucky for me, we have some great kids that have bought in and made life so easy for me. I feel very blessed to coach this group.”

Whiteman gives most of the credit to his players for their commitment and effort, another chunk to his assistant coaches, including defensive whiz Nate Lieb, and just a smidgen to himself.

“I don't have one concrete reason,” Whiteman said of why his team is 15-0. “If I had to put a couple together, this team has a tremendous sense of togetherness, and they approach things with the same purpose. We love to be around each other, and love to compete.”

Doolittle “does a little bit of everything for us,” according to Whiteman. Carrying a 3.9 grade-point average, he will attend Eastern Michigan University on a track and field scholarship.

“As the team has gotten older we've gotten a lot closer,” said Doolittle, who was also a receiver, punter, and placekicker for the L-B football team, and a hurdler in track. “Being super close helps a lot, because we can count on each other.

“We're all willing to share the ball, and we all work hard in games because we don't want to lose. It just works, I guess. We all work hard defending. The offense can't always be there, so if we can stop the other team from scoring, that makes it easier on our offense.”

Conaway also hopes to continue his athletic career in college.

“We all trust each other to make the right play when we're on the court,” Conaway said. “If we we need help-side [defense], or we're doubling someone, we just know that everybody will rotate and be where they need to be.

“Everyone knows their role and plays it the best they can. If someone is off one night, and someone else is on, we try to get the ball to who is hitting the shots to keep it going.”

Joining Doolittle and Conaway in the starting lineup have been senior twin guards Lincoln and Kam Garlock, who are better known as L-B's highly-successful All-BVC quarterback-receiver football combo, and being two of the Eagles' best baseball players as well.

Lincoln Garlock averages 9.8 points, while Kam contributes 5.7 points and 3.5 assists.

The fifth starter has been 6-2 junior Reid Thomas (4.2 points), and the top subs have been 6-3 freshman Seth Elchert, and 6-3 sophomore Jake Gerken, the son of L-B's previous coach.

“We have extremely high-character guys, and they have just completely bought in and demonstrated a great work ethic from the beginning,” Whiteman said.