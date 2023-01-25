Locals earn awards in Pennsylvania outdoor photo contests

Two area residents have claimed their first outdoor photography awards for shots taken in Pennsylvania parks.

Amanda Wydra, a Danville resident, had been after a photo of an elk crossing a creek for some time. Last year, her patience and resolve paid off when she captured a scene well worth the wait.

The photograph won her the People’s Choice Award in the Water is Life category of the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation ’s annual photo contest.

With nearly 600 photo submissions in 2022, this was no small feat.

“The passion people have for their state parks and forests is evident in the volume and quality of images received,” said Marci Mowery, President of PPFF. “Photography is one of many ways that people enjoy these special places.”

Wydra took the winning shot at Kettle Creek State Park.

“I was on my way home from visiting Benezette to see the elk during the rut. Knowing that Kettle Creek was on my way home and that there were elk in the area, I decided I wanted to venture out to see if I could find any,” she said.

PA state parks are the settings of many cherished memories for Wydra and her husband. So many in fact, that they have taken up the goal of visiting every state park .

“Now that we have a family, we want to continue that adventure with them and educate them on the history and preservation of our state parks and the importance of being outdoors,” she said.

Angie Purcell of Berwick, PA traveled to Rickett’s Glen State Park to take the photo that won her the People’s Choice Runner-up award in the Raindrop to River category.

Purcell and her friend had taken a day off from work to visit the park. Aware of Ricketts Glen’s popularity, they met at the Falls Trailhead at dawn to avoid crowds.

“We had a great day, the fall colors were at peak and we had the place to ourselves for about 2 hours,” she said.

Purcell is grateful that there are tracts of free-to-use land set aside for recreation. She finds that time among nature is a great source of serenity and respite from a crazy world.

As for Ricketts Glen, “I have never been anywhere with that concentration of waterfalls in such a small area and I am fortunate to live not far away,” she said.

You can view the winners and all the 2022 Clean Water and Forested Ecosystem Photo Contest submissions on PPFF’s Facebook page .

The 2023 Photo Contest is officially open! Find out more about the 2023 Photo Contest here !