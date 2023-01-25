ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

Hawkins County teams out of Area 1-AA tournament

By By CARMEN MUSICK Sports Editor
The Rogersville Review
 3 days ago

South Greene’s Noah Wright and Jude Dyer kicked it into high gear in the third quarter to help the Rebels pull away from Church Hill in the Area 1-AA boys’ basketball tournament on Saturday at Church Hill Middle School.

Tied at 7 after 1 and up just 18-16 at the half, South Greene went on a 12-4 run in the third quarter to pull away from the Panthers.

Colton Huff hit a pair of 3-pointers and Jansen Arnold added another to help Church Hill close the gap in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Panthers’ season alive in the elimination game.

Wright finished with 22 points to lead all scorers. Jude Dyer added 15. Gavin Dyer had 9 for the Rebels, who advanced to face top-seeded Chuckey-Doak in the 5:45 p.m. semifinal on Tuesday.

Huff had 15 to lead the Panthers. Jameson Mowell and Camden Lukens had 5 each. Other scorers included Aiden Miller with 4 points and Colton Miller, Cade Smith, Brock Mowell and Deshawn Booker with 2 each.

Unicoi 51, Rogersville Middle 34

Rogersville Middle’s Elijah Carmack scored 22 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a balanced Unicoi County attack in Saturday’s nightcap. The Blue Devils, seeded second, eliminated the Warriors 51-34 to advance to Tuesday’s 8:15 p.m. semifinal.

AJ Thomas led Unicoi with 14 points, while Aidyn Evely and Carter Simmons added 12 each.

All four boys’ semifinal teams advance to the sectional tournament.

GIRLS TOURNAMENT

The basketball season also came to an end for the Church Hill Lady Panthers and Rogersville Middle School Lady Warriors in the Area 1-AA basketball tournament Saturday at Church Hill Middle School. Both teams were eliminated in the opening round of play.

Chuckey-Doak 22, Church Hill 11

The Lady Panthers struggled to handle Chuckey-Doak’s pressure defense in a low-scoring affair Saturday afternoon on their home court.

Isabelle Karriker scored 8 points and Rylee Rawlings added 6 to lead Chuckey-Doak, the No. 4 seed. Tralyn Southerland and Jayden Myers added 4 points each.

Sydney New led fifth-seeded Church Hill with 7 points. Preslee Davis added 4.

Chuckey-Doak advanced to Tuesday’s 4:30 p.m. semifinal to face top-seeded Central, a 46-6 winner in its tournament opener.

West Greene 39, Rogersville Middle 6

West Greene held Rogersville Middle School’s Lady Warriors scoreless in the first and third quarters to roll to a 39-6 win.

Joie Shipley and Payton Norton led the Lady Buffaloes with 9 points each. West Greene advanced to Tuesday’s 7 p.m. semifinal. Sarah Ward led the Lady Warriors with 4. Leah Mowell had 2. All four girls’ semifinal teams advance to the sectional tournament.

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
