The Cuterie to Offer Charcuterie, Wine in Conroe

Conroe will soon become home to a charcuterie restaurant. “We specialize in making charcuterie a little bit more approachable than the typical method,” said Amanda Starley , co-owner of The Cuterie .

The Cuterie menu will feature classic boards, but BYOB (Build Your Own Board) options will also be available. “You also have the option to come in and select which meats, which cheeses, whether you want honey or jam, and you can create a custom board,” Starley said. “You can get exactly what you want on your individual board.”

The Cuterie menu will also feature salads and some shareable items. “The shareables are more for a group, two to four people, where they can snack on them together. Most of them are in the cheese family. That’s what we do best,” she said. The shareables menu is still in development but will include dips and a pastry puff with brie and other flavors. Guests can enjoy wine or beer with the meal, and The Cuterie will offer catering.

“The build-your-own board part is such a different concept when it comes to charcuterie because you can get exactly what you want, and you can get it quickly. So, within two-to-five minutes, you can be sitting down with your glass of wine and your customized charcuterie board.”

Starley has been selling charcuterie for the past three years with her business, Social Spreads . During one of her charcuterie board-making classes, she met one of her future business partners. They decided to open The Cuterie. With more than 88,000 Social Spreads Instagram followers, Starley said she plans to eventually change the name of Social Spreads to the The Cuterie.

The Cuterie will be located at 1219 Grand Central Pkwy. in Conroe and is tentatively set to open at the first of April. “The area is still in development, and we’re really happy with how it’s growing, the businesses that are going in there, and the neighborhood that supports it,” Starley said.

