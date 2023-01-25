ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

The Cuterie to Offer Charcuterie, Wine in Conroe

By Amber D. Browne
What Now Houston
What Now Houston
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Afkza_0kROYfhN00

Conroe will soon become home to a charcuterie restaurant. “We specialize in making charcuterie a little bit more approachable than the typical method,” said Amanda Starley , co-owner of The Cuterie .

The Cuterie menu will feature classic boards, but BYOB (Build Your Own Board) options will also be available. “You also have the option to come in and select which meats, which cheeses, whether you want honey or jam, and you can create a custom board,” Starley said. “You can get exactly what you want on your individual board.”

The Cuterie menu will also feature salads and some shareable items. “The shareables are more for a group, two to four people, where they can snack on them together. Most of them are in the cheese family. That’s what we do best,” she said. The shareables menu is still in development but will include dips and a pastry puff with brie and other flavors. Guests can enjoy wine or beer with the meal, and The Cuterie will offer catering.

“The build-your-own board part is such a different concept when it comes to charcuterie because you can get exactly what you want, and you can get it quickly. So, within two-to-five minutes, you can be sitting down with your glass of wine and your customized charcuterie board.”

Starley has been selling charcuterie for the past three years with her business, Social Spreads . During one of her charcuterie board-making classes, she met one of her future business partners. They decided to open The Cuterie. With more than 88,000 Social Spreads Instagram followers, Starley said she plans to eventually change the name of Social Spreads to the The Cuterie.

The Cuterie will be located at 1219 Grand Central Pkwy. in Conroe and is tentatively set to open at the first of April. “The area is still in development, and we’re really happy with how it’s growing, the businesses that are going in there, and the neighborhood that supports it,” Starley said.



Keep up with What Now Houston’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hellowoodlands.com

Things to Do This Weekend in The Woodlands Area

Looking for something to do this weekend in The Woodlands area? Hello Woodlands has you covered! There’s something for everyone happening right here this weekend – don’t miss out!. Saturday, January 28, 2023. Arbor Day Tree Giveaway. Celebrate nature at one of the longest running events in...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Shiba Liquor now open on Grant Road in Cypress

Shiba Liquor is located on Grant Road in Cypress. (Rendering courtesy Shiba Liquor) Shiba Liquor opened in January at 12634 Grant Road, Ste. A, Cypress, offering beer, wine, liquor, mixers, snacks, party supplies, bar accessories and gifts. 346-808-7571. www.shibaliquor.com. Danica joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in 2016. As...
CYPRESS, TX
The Daily South

7 Resorts In Texas For The Ultimate Lone Star Escape

It should come at no surprise that Texas is full of spectacular stays. The Lone Star State's wide open spaces, scenic lakes, small towns, and bustling cities beckon for adventure. While you can always pitch a tent or check out a charming bed and breakfast, there's nothing quite as relaxing as unwinding at a resort without worrying about any logistics.
TEXAS STATE
multihousingnews.com

Caldwell Opens Houston-Area Luxury Senior Community

Apartments cater to active adults aged 55 and over. Caldwell Communities has opened Cadence Creek at Gosling, a 189-unit senior housing community for active adults aged 55 and over in the Houston suburb of Spring, Texas. Yardi Matrix data shows that the property is subject to a $26 million construction loan originated by ARC Real Estate Management in 2021. Greystar is providing management services.
SPRING, TX
cw39.com

Two Houston eateries ranked among the best pie shops in the world: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Desserts can bring anyone’s spirits up even in the darkest of times, and one that is always a hit is a pie of any flavor. We’re diving into the world of pies on Monday, January 23 as it is National Pie Day! “While pie exists in some form all over the world, the United States has an inextricable relationship with the flaky dessert.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

An architect built a 'secret cat' into Houston's Williams Tower

Don't give me grief if you've heard this one before. I've lived here my whole life and only recently learned of the Williams Tower cats. Yes, there is a hidden cat (four, actually) in the architecture of the Williams Tower, the looming art deco skyscraper that towers over the Galleria Mall and the rest of Uptown Houston. Don't believe me? See for yourself:
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

How to get Houston's blue curb tiles in front of your home

Houston's love affair with powder blue is coming full circle. A pet project that started in 2015 documenting the city's deteriorating blue curb tiles, which debuted in the 1920s, has now burgeoned into an opportunity for property owners to have their own custom piece of Bayou City culture installed in the 2020s.
HOUSTON, TX
What Now Houston

What Now Houston

Houston, TX
598
Followers
275
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Houston's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowhou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy