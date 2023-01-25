Life after the storm

Life in our area of Southweast Florida changed dramatically on Sept. 28, when Hurricane Ian passed though slowly. It came from the Gulf into Charlotte Harbor and moved to the interior. It was listed as a Category 4, but gusts were even higher.

Fortunately for our Englewood area the eye of the hurricane was to the south so winds were counterclockwise, leading to offshore winds. This resulted in the “big suck,” whereby bay tidal waters moved offshore rather than flooding in. Still, the winds exceeded anything we have encountered since before 1994, and caused extensive damage to vegetation and weakly built houses.

Storms, some of them severe, are a natural part of the coastal ecology in this region. We as humans can complain about the damage, but it is to be expected if structures are not built to withstand winds and waves that are certain to come. Both plants and animals must cope with such conditions.

As a gardener, I have now learned that tall trees in this area are not a good idea, nor are top-heavy species such as red cedar, almost all of which which blew over. So I return to planning, revising our yard with a newly educated sense of what is possible in this environment.