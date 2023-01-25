ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nash County, NC

Nash County man charged in 2007 rape

By BY WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tMQHN_0kROWxhJ00

A Nash County man with a prior history of offenses was jailed under an $850,000 bond in the Wilson County Detention Center on a charge he raped a woman more than 15 years ago, records said.

Joshua Mills, 44, on Tuesday appeared before the District Court and was ordered to be back on Feb. 7 for a probable cause hearing to determine whether the case should be transferred to Wilson County Superior Court, the District Court records said.

According to the District Court records, Mills is charged with second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping and second-degree sexual offense for an offense on Sept. 10, 2007.

State law specifies second-degree rape as forcible sex against a person’s will or forcibly engaging in sex with a person who is mentally disabled, mentally incapacitated or physically helpless.

Second-degree sexual offense is defined as forcibly engaging in a sexual act against a person’s will or forcibly engaging in a sexual act with a person who is mentally disabled, mentally incapacitated or physically helpless.

The Wilson County District Court appointed attorney Thomas Sallenger to represent Mills, the District Court records said.

Mills had listed an address in the 1100 block of Aventon Gin Road, the District Court records said. That location is north to northwest of Red Oak.

State Public Safety records said Mills was convicted in 2002 in Nash County for felony breaking and entering, taking indecent liberties with a child and misdemeanor breaking and entering.

The public safety records also said Mills was convicted in 2002 in Halifax County for taking indecent liberties with a child.

Comments / 2

Related
WITN

Beaufort County man arrested on drug charges

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have arrested a man in Washington on multiple drug charges. On January 20th, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested 33-year-old Jimmy Lewis of 408 East 6th Street in Washington. Lewis was charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

K-9 senses lead to felony drug charges for Dover man

A Dover man is behind bars after Echo, a Craven County Sheriff's Office K-9, alerted authorities to the presence of drugs in a vehicle. According to a release from the office, on Jan. 26, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Patrol Bureau conducted a traffic stop on N.C. 55 Highway in Cove City, N.C. During the traffic stop, K-9 Echo alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.
DOVER, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

Armed robber who used fake car ads to rob family sentenced

WILMINGTON — A Goldsboro man was sentenced Friday to 181 months in prison, five years of supervised release and more than $1,500 in financial restitution for charges associated with multiple successful and attempted armed robberies between the months of August and September 2019, sometimes using fake ads on the online application, “OfferUp,” to bring victims to a location where they were robbed and assaulted, according to a release from the Eastern District Office of the Dept. Of Justice.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Two arrested for failing to appear in court in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department responded to two different scenes Wednesday. According to a Facebook post, a report of a person sleeping in the local post office on 2433 N. Herritage Street in Kinston was made to KPD. Officers found Anthony Potter, who had warrants out for his arrest for failing to […]
KINSTON, NC
WLOS.com

Greenville nurse arrested on child exploitation charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. — A registered nurse in Greenville is in custody after being charged with 12 counts of Second Degree Sex Exploit Minor. Craig Alexander Bogenn, 58, listed as a registered nurse in Greenville, was booked into the Pitt County Jail on Wednesday, Jan. 25. According to the City...
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Driver Involved In December Pursuit Arrested, JCSO Says

CLAYTON – A driver who reportedly eluded apprehension following a two county chase last month has been captured. On December 20, 2022, a Johnston County deputy sheriff attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on NC Highway 42 West of Clayton. The driver refused to pull over and increased to speeds between 80 and 100 mph, authorities said.
CLAYTON, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Shooting in Enfield Results in Major Injuries and Shots Fired at Law Enforcement

ENFIELD, N.C. — On Thursday, 1/26/2023 at around 8:00pm the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Enfield Police Department with a shooting at the Carriage House Apartments. This investigation is being conducted by the Enfield Police Department. At the time of this release, it is known that two individuals were shot. One was shot in the head and was airlifted to ECU Pitt in Greenville. The other person was shot in the leg and was transported by rescue squad to ECU North in Roanoke Rapids. The condition of these individuals is unknown. Suspect information is also unknown at this time. Any reference to this incident can be directed to the Enfield Police Department by calling (252) 445-5122.
ENFIELD, NC
WITN

Third person charged in Rocky Mount murder

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -A third suspect has been arrested and charged with murder stemming from a fight in Rocky Mount. Back on January 5th around 8:22 pm officers responded to the 1200 block of Hargrove Street in reference to a fight in progress. When officers arrived on scene they...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
southhillenterprise.com

Dicks charged in Chase City murder; 13 more indicted by jury in Jan.

A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury issued 14 indictments to individuals in January. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case. Mark Dicks of Chase City is charged with the 2nd degree murder of Orenzo Jason Redd, 41. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s...
CHASE CITY, VA
Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
952K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

 https://www.rockymounttelegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy