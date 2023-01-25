Nash County man charged in 2007 rape

A Nash County man with a prior history of offenses was jailed under an $850,000 bond in the Wilson County Detention Center on a charge he raped a woman more than 15 years ago, records said.

Joshua Mills, 44, on Tuesday appeared before the District Court and was ordered to be back on Feb. 7 for a probable cause hearing to determine whether the case should be transferred to Wilson County Superior Court, the District Court records said.

According to the District Court records, Mills is charged with second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping and second-degree sexual offense for an offense on Sept. 10, 2007.

State law specifies second-degree rape as forcible sex against a person’s will or forcibly engaging in sex with a person who is mentally disabled, mentally incapacitated or physically helpless.

Second-degree sexual offense is defined as forcibly engaging in a sexual act against a person’s will or forcibly engaging in a sexual act with a person who is mentally disabled, mentally incapacitated or physically helpless.

The Wilson County District Court appointed attorney Thomas Sallenger to represent Mills, the District Court records said.

Mills had listed an address in the 1100 block of Aventon Gin Road, the District Court records said. That location is north to northwest of Red Oak.

State Public Safety records said Mills was convicted in 2002 in Nash County for felony breaking and entering, taking indecent liberties with a child and misdemeanor breaking and entering.

The public safety records also said Mills was convicted in 2002 in Halifax County for taking indecent liberties with a child.