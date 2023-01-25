Read full article on original website
Related
Tesla's Profit Margin Dropped -- Here's Why That's a Good Thing
Tesla reported lower profit margins but plans for its pace of growth to continue.
Tech giants have cut tens of thousands of jobs. Automakers are ready to hire them.
The woes of tech giants like Google and Amazon haven't made their way to the auto industry. That means opportunity for laid-off tech workers.
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
I flew on Singapore's Airbus A380 for 12 hours in economy from Germany to Singapore. The seat was surprisingly amenity-heavy and made the long trek easy.
I had more than enough space, but the seat's generous pitch and width should be comfortable for even larger passengers.
There's a middle ground between burning yourself out and quiet quitting: 'enoughness'
The goal is to devote enough energy and time to your job to meet your professional and financial needs, but not so much that it controls your life.
Comments / 0