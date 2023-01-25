New funding to help Miller-Keystone Blood Center in Allentown in outreach efforts to Spanish-speaking community

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Eviction Notices Sent to Long-Term Stores and Restaurants of Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergBethlehem, PA
Nazareth Native Invites Public to a Reading of Her Magical New PlayDenise SheltonNazareth, PA
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Citing 'effects of COVID and inflation,' popular Italian restaurant abruptly closes in Northampton County
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - A popular Italian restaurant has abruptly closed in Northampton County. A Ca Mia, specializing in northern Italian cuisine, ceased operations this week after more than a decade of business at 4330 Lehigh Drive in Lehigh Township, according to a sign posted on the restaurant's door. "I...
WFMZ-TV Online
History's Headlines: Where have you gone, Lehigh Valley Thruway?
In 1954 the Lehigh Valley’s economic future gleamed like the chrome grille design on a new Studebaker Commander V-8. The transition of the local industries from wartime to peacetime was complete. The special Progress and Prosperity edition of the Allentown Evening Chronicle of January 1, 1954, chockful of ads from businesses large and small, positively purred with satisfaction. Never before, editors touted, had the region known such a boom.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk lays out goals, looks back on 2022 in State of the City address
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk says the city is ready to kick off "season 2." Laying out his goals Thursday at the Allentown State of the City, hosted by the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of a Commerce at the Renaissance Hotel in Allentown, the mayor hit on a number of priorities, centering his remarks on crime, cleanliness, and community engagement.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem, Northampton superintendents push back against state audit, say data does not support tax insinuations
Pennsylvania's auditor general threw some jabs at two Lehigh Valley school districts and others on Wednesday, with a report claiming financial maneuvers and routine use of a tactic that allows districts to raise taxes above a state limit. Pa. auditor general: School districts shifted funds around in bid to raise...
WFMZ-TV Online
Popular consignment shop offering children's and maternity items moves to new Lehigh County spot
EMMAUS, Pa. - A popular consignment shop selling gently used baby, children's and maternity items has found a new home in Lehigh County. Let's Play Tag, which previously operated on Route 309 in the Germansville section of Heidelberg Township, in December moved to a larger space at 419 State Ave., Suite 1, in Emmaus.
WFMZ-TV Online
Some residents object, as Montgomery County township plans to build municipal complex on preserved land
UPPER POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - When preserved open space is open to a new development. It's an issue in Montgomery County, as a township has plans to build on permanently preserved land. When Mike Clouser bought his Upper Pottsgrove Township home, the neighboring field was a big perk. "It was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading mayor touts 2022 achievements, lays out 2023 goals
READING, Pa. — Reading Mayor Eddie Morán delivered his fourth State of the City address on Thursday, acknowledging much progress in the city over the last year. One of the most notable accomplishments, he said, was the city finally exiting Act 47, a state program for financially troubled cities that guided Reading for more than a decade.
WFMZ-TV Online
Shots fired at car on Rt. 61, Schuylkill Haven
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - Shots were fired at a vehicle on Rt. 61, in the area of S. Greenview Road, Schuylkill County, on Friday, January 27, 2023. According to police, at around 6 p.m., an unknown white male, possibly in his 40s, fired several rounds from his car, striking the victim's vehicle while traveling southbound on Rt. 61. The shooter sped off and entered the jug handle at Brick Hill Road.
WFMZ-TV Online
PPL customers react after getting high electric bills; company says bills estimated because of 'system issue'
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "I thought it was a complete joke," said PPL customer Vannessa Smith. PPL customers were not happy after their recent electric bills didn't quite add up. "It says our usage is up 91%, which is ludicrous," said Smith. Some families took to social media sharing that their...
WFMZ-TV Online
Rising from the ashes: Well-known upper Bucks business rebuilds, reopens after fire destroyed shop
A well-known business in upper Bucks County has risen from the ashes. Vanderlely's Truck Sales and Service in Ottsville was destroyed by a fire in 2021, but the determined family business rebuilt over the next year-and-a-half. Family and friends gathered at the shop Saturday, to watch as the ribbon was...
WFMZ-TV Online
'It's a shame!': Six businesses vacating Bethlehem's Westgate Mall amid redevelopment
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - One Westgate Mall business has closed and about a half dozen others are planning to shutter or relocate in the coming months amid the Bethlehem shopping center's ongoing redevelopment. Salon chain Holiday Hair closed Wednesday, while Amateur Athlete, Fashion Nails, Hawk Music, Subway and Westgate Jewelers and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Palmer Twp. Police investigate after pair of banks targeted
EASTON, Pa. - Authorities in Palmer Township, Northampton County say thieves targeted a pair of banks at the same time, less than two miles apart. One of the suspects has been caught thanks to a Good Samaritan who helped track him down. Police were called to the TD Bank on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man shot in the face in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting in Allentown Thursday. Police say a man was shot in the face in the 600 block of Park Street Thursday morning. There is no threat to the public, police said. No word on the man's condition. Police said they are not releasing...
WFMZ-TV Online
Two arrested in connection with bank robbery in Palmer Twp.
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Two people are behind bars after thieves targeted a pair of banks at just about the exact same time Thursday afternoon. The banks are located less than two miles apart from each other in Palmer Township, Northampton County. So far, police have not said there's any...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem's Wilbur Mansion serves up delicious food and some old-time ambience
From hand-carved woodwork lining banisters to stained glass, one couple has painstakingly restored and preserved Bethlehem's Wilbur Mansion. And now, it's open for business. Chef Jon, Michelle Konish, and Emily Bettys joined WFMZ Friday morning to talk about the mansion being renovated and reopening. Wilbur Mansion is located in the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Gunfire hits car during confrontation on Route 61
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - In Schuylkill County, gunfire hit a car during a confrontation involving two vehicles on Route 61. State Police say the confrontation started around 6 p.m. Friday night in the area of The Freeze ice cream parlor. As the cars traveled south on Route 61 a person...
WFMZ-TV Online
Residents confront, scare off intruders in Salisbury Township home, police say
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a home invasion in a neighborhood in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County. It happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Fairfield Drive and Barrington Lane, not far from I-78 and the Allentown city line. Three unidentified people forcibly broke in through the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Memorial service for iconic Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat
A memorial service will be held for iconic Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat today. Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia will hold a viewing starting at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. A mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. Blavat was one of the most influential voices of the Philadelphia...
Comments / 0