We’re deep into another Southwest Florida winter. Cold nights have driven water temperatures on the flats down. The whitebait are few and far between (and what we do have is small). For anglers who prefer to use natural bait, it’s the season of the shrimp.

While shrimp are by far the most commonly used live bait here, I see a whole lot of anglers using them in ways that are less than effective. Let’s look at some techniques that are proven to work well.