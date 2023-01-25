ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling News

First-ever UAE Tour Women features Jebel Hafeet summit in last-minute route reveal

By Kirsten Frattini
Cycling News
Cycling News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jNnEt_0kROV8F400

Abu Dhabi Sports Council, organisers of the newly-launched UAE Tour Women, have kept a tight lid on the route and revealed the details of each stage just two weeks from the start of the event, held from February 9-12.

The new four-day race will mark the third round of the 2023 Women's WorldTour , after the Women's Tour Down Under and Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race , both held in Australia in January.

The route will offer the peloton three flat days of racing for the sprinters on stage 1 in Dubai, and then stage 2 and stage 4 in Abu Dhabi.

There will also be one GC-deciding day for the climbers on the penultimate stage 3 atop Jebel Hafeet, also in Abu Dhabi.

Read More

Women's WorldTour – The definitive guide for 2023

Stepping up to a superteam - the former teammates reuniting at SD Worx

Four events added to Women’s WorldTour calendar for 2023

The UCI confirmed last June that five events were added to the Women’s WorldTour calendar for 2023, taking the total number of events in the season to 30. The additions included the return of the Santos Women’s Tour Down Under, upgrades to Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Tour de Suisse, along with the return of the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race after a two-year hiatus.

UAE Tour Women marked a brand new event held across four stages the week before the men’s race, which has been held since 2019.

The peloton will begin a total of 468km of racing at the UAE Tour Women with a 109km opener from Port Rashid to Dubai Harbour. The entire route runs along wide and flat roads where the sprinters can expect to have their moment to take the first leader's jersey.

In Abu Dhabi, the second day of racing is also for the sprinters on stage 2's 133km race from Al Dhafra Castle to Al Mirfa. It is routed mainly through paved desert roads and ends with a 60km stretch toward the coast into Al Mirfa.

The most decisive day of the event, and one for the climbers, is stage 3. The 107km route begins in Hazza bin Zayed Stadium and ends atop Jebel Hafeet, a 10km ascent.

The final climb winds through wide-ranging hairpin bends on a three-lane roadway. The average gradient is 8-9%, but with a peak of 11% at 3km from the finish. There is a short descent in the last kilometre before a final ramp upwards to the finish line.

The last day of racing offers a 119km route from Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy to Abu Dhabi Breakwater, where there is expected to be a third bunch sprint to conclude the UAE Tour Women.

Comments / 0

Related
Cycling News

Paris-Roubaix 2023

Paris-Roubaix 2022 Overview Often described as the Queen of the Classics or the Hell of the North, Paris-Roubaix is the third Monument of the cycling season and arguably the most recognisable event in the sport after the Tour de France. The race dates back to 1896 and has taken place 117 times since then, with the last edition in 2019. For the first time ever, race organiser ASO will put on a women’s race on October 2, 2021.Compiègne – around 80km outside of Paris – has hosted the race start since 1977, while Paris played host from the very start up to...
Cycling News

Cycling News

1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing news, race results, tech, live race coverage, interviews and more, Cyclingnews is the first port of call for any passionate cycling fan.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy