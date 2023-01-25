Read full article on original website
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' World of Winter Draws Record Crowds, Praised for Diverse Range of Activities and Attractions"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
schoolnewsnetwork.org
Former umpire is now making calls at Rockford High
Rockford — Rachel DeKuiper is the new Rockford High School assistant principal covering 10th grade and the English department. SNN gets to know her in this edition of Meet Your Administrator. Other positions you’ve held in education:. Elementary teacher in Rockford Public Schools at Cannonsburg (12 years), Meadow...
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Veteran surgeon to lead University of Michigan Health-West team
The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan has a new surgical team leader. University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West) has announced the addition of Dr. Alphonse DeLucia III, who will lead the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan’s local surgical team from UMH-West’s open-heart surgical center in Wyoming. DeLucia is a...
MLive.com
Stunning upsets headline Friday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action
KALAMAZOO, MI – At this point in Michigan’s high school basketball season, most teams have established an identity and are looking for a strong finish to earn a favorable draw in the district tournament. Kalamazoo-area results from Thursday and Friday had a big impact on those efforts, as...
Kalamazoo’s Greenleaf Trust Promotes One, Adds Four
Greenleaf Trust, an independent Michigan-chartered trust-only bank exclusively focused on wealth management, trust and estate administration, and administration of company-sponsored retirement plans based in Kalamazoo, announced five promotions and additions. […] The post Kalamazoo’s Greenleaf Trust Promotes One, Adds Four appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
School closings reported in West Michigan on Friday, Jan. 27
KENT COUNTY, MI – Multiple schools, particularly along the lakeshore, have closed Friday, Jan. 27, because of overnight snow. Snow is expected to continue with two to three inches, with heaviest northwest of Grand Rapids. Winds are expected to be 20 to 30 mph, the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids said.
2 plead guilty in shootout at East Kentwood High School
Two of the people involved in a shootout after a graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School last year have pleaded guilty.
'They looked ecstatic!' | Kent County church group surprises teachers with gift
BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Teaching children is an important and increasingly difficult job. According to the 2022 Merrimack College Teacher survey, teachers are feeling under-appreciated. A whopping 44% of teachers say they're very/fairly likely to leave the profession in the next two years. But a church group in southern...
‘You help make West Michigan special,’ Betsy and Dick DeVos tell lakeshore arts groups
HOLLAND, MI — Representatives of 15 West Michigan arts and culture nonprofits participated Friday in a strategic planning session hosted by the Maryland-based DeVos Institute of Arts Management. Gathered at the Haworth Hotel and Conference Center at Hope College, attendees heard opening remarks from Dick and Betsy DeVos followed...
WZZM 13
Over 2,000 lead lines to be replaced in Grand Rapids this year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids is planning to replace 2,037 lead lines in 2023. The process of replacing the lines began in 2017. $6 million has been budgeted each year to go toward the replacements. Previously, the expense was on homeowners. In 2020, the program...
Blizzard of 1978 vs. Blizzard of 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978 spurred me to look into how that particular snowstorm compared to the most-recent blizzard in the days before Christmas 2022. Why does the Blizzard of 1978 remain the worst in the last 100 years?. Blizzard of 1978.
The blizzard of 1978: Commemorating the historic storm 45 years later
Take a look back on one of West Michigan's largest snowstorms in history, with interviews, pictures, video, newspapers and more.
Man who drove into Lake Macatawa remembered as family man, sports fan
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The family of Jon Paul Dowler, who died Sunday, Jan. 22, after driving into Lake Macatawa, remembered him as a loving family man who liked music and sports, especially football. Dowler, 52, of Otsego, drove into the lake off Jenison Avenue near Lakeway Drive in...
Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan
Wahlburgers, a chain of burger joints started by famed actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, appears to be fading in Michigan. Metro Detroit's only Wahlburgers appears to be closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as "temporarily closed" according to a Google search, leaving its Grand Rapids location the only one open.
Missing countertops attract attention of police, Target 8
On a cool December morning, two Kentwood police officers and an Ionia County couple trooped into a granite warehouse off Broadmoor Avenue on an unusual mission.
This Old Barn in Allegan is Now a Beautiful Three-Story Home
This gorgeous home on Michigan's west side is the perfect combination of farm life and luxury. A once-working 1920s barn, it has since been converted into a beautiful Airbnb. This rustic old barn is located in Allegan, about 25 miles northwest of Kalamazoo. Inside v. Outside - The Contrast is...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: New winery wants to be ‘oasis’ in Portage
PORTAGE, MI – A new urban winery in Portage wants to be a gathering place for the community. Customers can enjoy wine and elevated food at 468 Urban Winery, 8842 Portage Road. The winery opened its doors Jan. 20. “I just hope that people will come in, see what...
Abandoned Train Cars on a Deserted Railroad Track: Charlotte, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you may risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, it's about time. We're finally getting a peek inside a couple of old abandoned train cars. These two cars are sitting on an old discarded railroad track just outside of Charlotte, nestled between rows of trees, hiding it from the view of motorists.
Aspiring Brewer? Closed West Michigan Brewery is Now Up For Sale
A lot of people dream about having their own basement bar where they can invite friends and family over for a good time and enjoy some adult beverages. Now that dream of being an aspiring brewer could be a reality for someone if they bought this former West Michigan brewery that is for sale.
Michigan’s largest cannabis dispensary is opening in a former Mexican restaurant
Pure Roots is behind the $5.6 million development, located on the outskirts of the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek
