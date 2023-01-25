ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
schoolnewsnetwork.org

Former umpire is now making calls at Rockford High

Rockford — Rachel DeKuiper is the new Rockford High School assistant principal covering 10th grade and the English department. SNN gets to know her in this edition of Meet Your Administrator. Other positions you’ve held in education:. Elementary teacher in Rockford Public Schools at Cannonsburg (12 years), Meadow...
ROCKFORD, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend

Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Veteran surgeon to lead University of Michigan Health-West team

The Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan has a new surgical team leader. University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West) has announced the addition of Dr. Alphonse DeLucia III, who will lead the Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan’s local surgical team from UMH-West’s open-heart surgical center in Wyoming. DeLucia is a...
WYOMING, MI
MLive.com

Stunning upsets headline Friday’s Kalamazoo-area prep hoops action

KALAMAZOO, MI – At this point in Michigan’s high school basketball season, most teams have established an identity and are looking for a strong finish to earn a favorable draw in the district tournament. Kalamazoo-area results from Thursday and Friday had a big impact on those efforts, as...
KALAMAZOO, MI
DBusiness Magazine

Kalamazoo’s Greenleaf Trust Promotes One, Adds Four

Greenleaf Trust, an independent Michigan-chartered trust-only bank exclusively focused on wealth management, trust and estate administration, and administration of company-sponsored retirement plans based in Kalamazoo, announced five promotions and additions. […] The post Kalamazoo’s Greenleaf Trust Promotes One, Adds Four appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Blizzard of 1978 vs. Blizzard of 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978 spurred me to look into how that particular snowstorm compared to the most-recent blizzard in the days before Christmas 2022. Why does the Blizzard of 1978 remain the worst in the last 100 years?. Blizzard of 1978.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan

Wahlburgers, a chain of burger joints started by famed actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, appears to be fading in Michigan. Metro Detroit's only Wahlburgers appears to be closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as "temporarily closed" according to a Google search, leaving its Grand Rapids location the only one open.
DETROIT, MI
103.3 WKFR

Abandoned Train Cars on a Deserted Railroad Track: Charlotte, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you may risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Well, it's about time. We're finally getting a peek inside a couple of old abandoned train cars. These two cars are sitting on an old discarded railroad track just outside of Charlotte, nestled between rows of trees, hiding it from the view of motorists.
CHARLOTTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy