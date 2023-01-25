ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ksl.com

Utah drought takes toll on small towns, drying up springs, wells

TOOELE — The town of Stockton in Tooele County is under a building moratorium because it is running out of water and needs $2.4 million from the Utah Legislature for a new well. For the last two summers, farmers have not planted and a system that had been delivering...
hotelnewsresource.com

HVS Market Report - Southwestern Utah is Booming, Attracting National Investor Interest - By Lauren Reynolds

Southwestern Utah is known for its world-class outdoor recreation offerings, including Zion National Park. However, following the pandemic, the region not only experienced peak demand levels, but also became the first destination market in the world to hold three Ironman Championships within a 13-month period. With the rise in popularity of the region, it has become a focal point for new development.
rmef.org

Utah Prosecuting Nine Elk, Deer Poaching Cases

Below is a news release from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. For 2023, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents and try to reduce poaching nationwide. Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers have recently investigated several cases involving large, trophy-sized...
ABC 4

Utah police across the state warns of scam calls

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
BYU Newsnet

Utah legislature votes to approve ‘Utah Fits All’ scholarship program, teacher raises

The Utah legislature voted to approve the Funding for Teacher Salaries and Optional Education Opportunities bill on Jan. 26. House Bill 215, which passed through the House of Representatives with a vote of 54-20 and the Senate with a vote of 20-8 with one abstaining, has two major parts: increasing teacher salaries and creating a voucher program to help pay for private schools.
rmef.org

Utah K-9 Helps Crack Elk Poaching Case

Below is part of a news release from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. For 2023, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents and try to reduce poaching nationwide. Conservation officer Justin Brimhall and Cooper have worked together as the K-9 team...
upr.org

Study says refinery to blame for much of Wasatch Front pollution

Researchers with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) have released a study saying that up to 25% of the fine particulate matter, known as PM 2.5, in the smog over the Wasatch Front comes from one Utah magnesium refinery. The refinery, on the southwest corner of Great Salt Lake, releases chlorine and bromine which contribute to the creation of ammonium nitrate, the main particulate polluting Utah’s air.
kjzz.com

Influx of large animals making their way into Utah's neighborhoods, valleys

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the past few weeks, more and more large animals have been photographed in lower elevations, specifically neighborhoods and communities where they’re typically not seen. These animals include deer, elk, moose and cougars, who have been spotted on surveillance cameras or by people...
upr.org

Cloud seeding and Utah's efforts to combat drought

Utah Department of Natural Resources ground cloud seeding operation. Given recent drought conditions, finding solutions to water shortages has become increasingly critical. One focus point for researchers and the state government is cloud seeding storms to increase snowpack and snowmelt runoff that feeds reservoirs and rivers. Research on cloud seeding...
