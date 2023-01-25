Read full article on original website
Related
Active skies for the weekend – see how it affects your area
After overnight snow showers, we see showery activity dwindle through Saturday, with another storm system targeting the state on Sunday.
ksl.com
Utah drought takes toll on small towns, drying up springs, wells
TOOELE — The town of Stockton in Tooele County is under a building moratorium because it is running out of water and needs $2.4 million from the Utah Legislature for a new well. For the last two summers, farmers have not planted and a system that had been delivering...
hotelnewsresource.com
HVS Market Report - Southwestern Utah is Booming, Attracting National Investor Interest - By Lauren Reynolds
Southwestern Utah is known for its world-class outdoor recreation offerings, including Zion National Park. However, following the pandemic, the region not only experienced peak demand levels, but also became the first destination market in the world to hold three Ironman Championships within a 13-month period. With the rise in popularity of the region, it has become a focal point for new development.
Snow returns to Northern Utah
We kick off another stretch of active skies in Northern Utah thanks to a series of weather systems moving through our region.
Stolen piglets and rural mental health: Here’s what the Utah House passed Friday
House lawmakers capped off the second week of the ongoing legislative session by approving funding for mental health crisis receiving centers in rural Utah, and amending court defenses after animal activists were found not guilty after taking sick piglets from a Beaver County farm.
rmef.org
Utah Prosecuting Nine Elk, Deer Poaching Cases
Below is a news release from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. For 2023, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents and try to reduce poaching nationwide. Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers have recently investigated several cases involving large, trophy-sized...
utah.gov
Utah students to be honored for winning statewide investment competition at January 27 awards banquet
SALT LAKE CITY – January 26, 2022 – Utah Treasurer Marlo M. Oaks is hosting an awards banquet to honor the winners of the Fall 2022 Utah Stock Market Game on Friday, January 27. The banquet will feature student speeches and a keynote address by Amy Hu Sunderland, Portfolio Manager for Grandeur Peak Global Advisors.
Great Utah restaurants in small towns
Best restaurants in Utah. Best barbecue in Utah. Where should I eat in Utah? Where to eat near Zion National Park.
ABC 4
Utah police across the state warns of scam calls
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Scam calls from people impersonating police departments seem to be on the rise, as five police and sheriff departments across Utah warn of scam call reports within the last week. The Utah police departments all give the same warning: A caller demanding money...
BYU Newsnet
Utah legislature votes to approve ‘Utah Fits All’ scholarship program, teacher raises
The Utah legislature voted to approve the Funding for Teacher Salaries and Optional Education Opportunities bill on Jan. 26. House Bill 215, which passed through the House of Representatives with a vote of 54-20 and the Senate with a vote of 20-8 with one abstaining, has two major parts: increasing teacher salaries and creating a voucher program to help pay for private schools.
rmef.org
Utah K-9 Helps Crack Elk Poaching Case
Below is part of a news release from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. For 2023, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents and try to reduce poaching nationwide. Conservation officer Justin Brimhall and Cooper have worked together as the K-9 team...
KSLTV
What’s behind northern Utah’s ‘brown clouds’? New study pinpoints a major source
SALT LAKE CITY — A magnesium plant located near the Great Salt Lake is a major producer of chemical elements behind the “dense winter brown clouds” that sometimes hang over Salt Lake City and other parts of Utah’s northern half in the winter, a new federal study determines.
Here's how much the drought has weakened so far this winter for Utah, the West
The vast majority of Utah remains in drought, but the severity has started to weaken as a result of several major storms that have slammed the state this winter, state water officials say.
upr.org
Study says refinery to blame for much of Wasatch Front pollution
Researchers with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) have released a study saying that up to 25% of the fine particulate matter, known as PM 2.5, in the smog over the Wasatch Front comes from one Utah magnesium refinery. The refinery, on the southwest corner of Great Salt Lake, releases chlorine and bromine which contribute to the creation of ammonium nitrate, the main particulate polluting Utah’s air.
cityweekly.net
Salt Lake and other Utah cities used most of a $10 million homeless services fund to hire cops.
The following story was funded by the Economic Hardship Reporting Project and reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with Salt Lake City Weekly, KUER, the Standard Examiner and The Spectrum. It's Dec. 28, 2022, and a white Christmas has come and gone. On this morning, Salt Lake...
wchstv.com
Oh deer! Herd of elk strands itself between a neighborhood and a highway
SALT LAKE CITY (TND) — There was heavy traffic on a Utah highway but that's not necessarily news. That drivers could see a herd of elk on the side of the road was rather unusual. The Utah Highway Patrol spent much of Thursday closely monitoring that herd of elk.
kjzz.com
Influx of large animals making their way into Utah's neighborhoods, valleys
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the past few weeks, more and more large animals have been photographed in lower elevations, specifically neighborhoods and communities where they’re typically not seen. These animals include deer, elk, moose and cougars, who have been spotted on surveillance cameras or by people...
upr.org
Cloud seeding and Utah's efforts to combat drought
Utah Department of Natural Resources ground cloud seeding operation. Given recent drought conditions, finding solutions to water shortages has become increasingly critical. One focus point for researchers and the state government is cloud seeding storms to increase snowpack and snowmelt runoff that feeds reservoirs and rivers. Research on cloud seeding...
'Quiet Hiring' resurfacing among Utah employers
Quiet hiring may sound unfamiliar, but the hiring practice has been used for many years by employers to fill job vacancies through shifting around existing employees
Utah’s snowpack is packing it on
Currently, our statewide snowpack average stands at 182% above normal.
Comments / 0