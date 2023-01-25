ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catskill, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Author Claims He Solved Brutal 1930 Stanford, NY Murders

I'm a fan of true crime and local history and lore, so the fact that I'm just now stumbling upon a Dutchess County cold case from the 1930s is blowing my mind. I was searching along the Local History part of the Poughkeepsie Public Library Districts website and ended up on an event page called "Local History Discussion: Germond Family Murder."
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Police Say Man Busted With Crack in His Pants in Greene County

Did you read this headline and could somehow hear Beavis and Butthead chortling and laughing somewhere? Well now. Officials say that a New York state man, who was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over, was caught with a large amount of illegal drugs. Police say the bust happened in Greene County Sunday, as the driver who was only carrying a learner's permit was stopped by law enforcement.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie Police Apprehend Wanted Fugitive

If I've said it once, I've said it a thousand times and I'll say it every time I have the opportunity: our local law enforcement and other fire responders deserve as much credit as possible for the jobs that they do. On Tuesday, Poughkeepsie police were able to apprehend a wanted fugitive in the city of Poughkeepsie.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police identify woman killed in Ulster County house fire

HIGH FALLS – State Police have identified the victim of a fatal house fire on Mossy Brook Road in the Town of Rosendale as Jone Miller. The fire, on January 22, destroyed her family home. Her husband escaped the flames, but the body of the 80-year-old woman was not...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Troy police led on chase after stopping vehicle

Troy police say officers stopped a vehicle in the area of 7th and Middleburgh Street Friday evening. We’re told officers were interviewing the driver when he then took off in the vehicle. Troy police say they began to pursue the vehicle but then ended the pursuit due to speed...
TROY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Red Hook, New York Police Bust Driver Who Was Caught on School Bus Camera

Hudson Valley police departments have begun tracking down any driver that is caught on camera passing a stopped school bus that has its red lights activated. In the last few years, numerous Hudson Valley school districts have let the community know that some of the school buses that we see driving every day are now equipped with new technology that could lead to you getting a ticket if you break the law.
RED HOOK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kerhonkson man arrested for allegedly stealing six firearms

KINGSTON – Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Kerhonkson man for allegedly stealing several firearms. Authorities said on January 24 at about 2 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the Town of Rochester for a report of several firearms missing. Six firearms had been stolen including rifles and shotguns.
KERHONKSON, NY
News 12

DA: No charges will be filed in the death of Newburgh paramedic Lisa Sillins

News 12 has just learned that no charges will be filed in the death of beloved Newburgh paramedic Lisa Sillins. Orange County District Attorney Dave Hoovler says the investigation and toxicology report found the driver, Pablo Colector, was not intoxicated when he struck Sillins, who was walking across Robinson Avenue after a shift at night in the city of Newburgh, with his truck in December.
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

