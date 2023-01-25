Read full article on original website
Author Claims He Solved Brutal 1930 Stanford, NY Murders
I'm a fan of true crime and local history and lore, so the fact that I'm just now stumbling upon a Dutchess County cold case from the 1930s is blowing my mind. I was searching along the Local History part of the Poughkeepsie Public Library Districts website and ended up on an event page called "Local History Discussion: Germond Family Murder."
Police Say Man Busted With Crack in His Pants in Greene County
Did you read this headline and could somehow hear Beavis and Butthead chortling and laughing somewhere? Well now. Officials say that a New York state man, who was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over, was caught with a large amount of illegal drugs. Police say the bust happened in Greene County Sunday, as the driver who was only carrying a learner's permit was stopped by law enforcement.
Poughkeepsie Police Apprehend Wanted Fugitive
If I've said it once, I've said it a thousand times and I'll say it every time I have the opportunity: our local law enforcement and other fire responders deserve as much credit as possible for the jobs that they do. On Tuesday, Poughkeepsie police were able to apprehend a wanted fugitive in the city of Poughkeepsie.
Conspiracy & Criminal Possession: Guilty Plea In Goshen ‘Operation Final Blow’ Arrest
There is an update in the case of a local 'widespread criminal organization' that was dismantled in 2022 for selling what was referenced as a staggering amount of drugs, yielding three dozen arrests. 'Operation Final Blow,' a four-month long investigation centering around major narcotics trafficking locally in Port Jervis, as...
Police Send Warning After Girl was Allegedly Abducted in Rensselaer County
Police in Rensselaer County posted a message on their Facebook page to warn residents about an abduction that allegedly took place in the parking lot of a Home Depot on Wednesday. The North Greenbush Police edited out the name of the person who posted it, but their allegations were terrifying...
Inmate sentenced to 17 years to life for murdering cellmate
An inmate who murdered his cellmate in 2018 has been sentenced to 17 years to life in state prison.
mynbc5.com
Underage teens arrested after allegedly stealing truck in Franklin County, NY
FORT COVINGTON, N.Y. — Two underage teens from Wynantskill were arrested on Thursday after police said they stole a truck and led officers on a pursuit in Fort Covington. New York State Police were informed that the teens, who were not named because of their age, had stolen a Ford F-250.
Is it Required to Use Your Blinker When You Enter a Roundabout in New York?
There are a ton of things we can get a ticket for while driving, so I want to make sure I'm not telling my 16-year-old daughter the wrong thing when it comes to entering a roundabout in Poughkeepsie. If you are a parent of a 16-year-old like me, then you...
Police seek assistance identifying person of interest
Police say the vehicle stolen from a residence in Wappinger was later found in Newburgh.
WRGB
Cat recovered from a duffel bag left abandoned near trash cans in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, a cat is under their care after it was found abandoned near trash on Sherman Street. The cat was found in a duffel bag on Friday in the area of Sherman Street between Henry Johnson Blvd. and Park St in Albany.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police identify woman killed in Ulster County house fire
HIGH FALLS – State Police have identified the victim of a fatal house fire on Mossy Brook Road in the Town of Rosendale as Jone Miller. The fire, on January 22, destroyed her family home. Her husband escaped the flames, but the body of the 80-year-old woman was not...
Area drivers charged after notable DWI arrests
A handful of allegedly drunk drivers in the Capital Region have stood out over the past week.
WNYT
Troy police led on chase after stopping vehicle
Troy police say officers stopped a vehicle in the area of 7th and Middleburgh Street Friday evening. We’re told officers were interviewing the driver when he then took off in the vehicle. Troy police say they began to pursue the vehicle but then ended the pursuit due to speed...
Eviction Leads to Standoff with Police in Poughkeepsie, New York
Earlier today (January 25th, 2023) the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office issued a community alert for the area just of Dutchess Turnpike in Poughkeepsie. Pleasant View Road was the scene of police activity for a few hours which resulted in law enforcement requesting the public stay clear of the area. Later...
Armed stand-off leads to arrest in Ulster County
An armed stand-off in Kingston lead to an arrest on Wednesday, after an unnamed male was evicted from his apartment. The 59-year-old faces several charges.
Red Hook, New York Police Bust Driver Who Was Caught on School Bus Camera
Hudson Valley police departments have begun tracking down any driver that is caught on camera passing a stopped school bus that has its red lights activated. In the last few years, numerous Hudson Valley school districts have let the community know that some of the school buses that we see driving every day are now equipped with new technology that could lead to you getting a ticket if you break the law.
Judge in Schoharie limo trial responds to lawsuit
The judge who threw out a plea deal in the Schoharie limousine case has responded to a lawsuit brought against him by the limo company operator.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kerhonkson man arrested for allegedly stealing six firearms
KINGSTON – Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Kerhonkson man for allegedly stealing several firearms. Authorities said on January 24 at about 2 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the Town of Rochester for a report of several firearms missing. Six firearms had been stolen including rifles and shotguns.
Woman allegedly stabs boyfriend in Rensselaer
A Rensselaer woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in Rensselaer on Monday. Jennifer Yowell, 35, faces several charges.
News 12
DA: No charges will be filed in the death of Newburgh paramedic Lisa Sillins
News 12 has just learned that no charges will be filed in the death of beloved Newburgh paramedic Lisa Sillins. Orange County District Attorney Dave Hoovler says the investigation and toxicology report found the driver, Pablo Colector, was not intoxicated when he struck Sillins, who was walking across Robinson Avenue after a shift at night in the city of Newburgh, with his truck in December.
