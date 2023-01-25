Lexington, SC 01/27/2023 – Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are hoping that the public will be able to help them find a man they say committed an act of domestic violence. According to investigators, after thoroughly looking into this matter, they were able to present the evidence they gathered to a judge who then issued a bench warrant for 33-year-old Jesse Lee Gregory. To date, deputies have been unable to locate Gregory to take him into custody so that he can answer these charges in court.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO