KREM
Coeur d’Alene group starts petition asking library to stop using LGBTQ+ books content for Kid's Book Club selections
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A group of citizens has started an online petition calling on the Coeur d’Alene Public Library to “refrain from using “LGBTQ+ for future Kid's Book Club selections." It is also calling for future Kid's Book Club material, for kids 9-12, to include...
KXLY
Spokane high school students put cybersecurity skills to test in regional competition
SPOKANE, Wash. -- With our daily lives becoming more and more connected to technology, cybersecurity is more important now more than ever. On Thursday, several Spokane high school teams participated in a regional cyber competition for Eastern Washington's Skills USA. Four of the teams will head to state finals to...
Coeur d'Alene Riverfront Park Amphitheater getting shade covers
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The “frying pan” at Riverstone Park will be cooling down this summer, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Two large sails to provide shade at the park’s popular amphitheater are scheduled to go up this spring following successful fundraising efforts that started in 2019 and brought in about $180,000.
KREM
Students react to Spokane Public Schools incident response
Spokane Public Schools gave their statement on what happened after a fake threat affected Lewis and Clark High School. Now, the community gives their response.
Shoshone News Press
'Cool Bus' takes North Idaho
Famed actress Mae West once said, "You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough." Silver Valley native Jayson Frank is living life right by turning an amusing idea into reality using a Type-A bus, also known as a shorter school bus, into the perfect date night vehicle.
KXLY
Beard Papa's opens Spokane Valley location on Saturday
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. --- A cream puff shop with Japanese roots and a delicious following is here in the Inland Northwest. Beard Papa’s is now in Spokane Valley and hosting a grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 28. Since 1999, Beard Papa’s has been baking cream puffs. The chain...
inlander.com
Longtime freelancer-turned-staff writer reflects on nearly two decades discovering and sharing stories about North Idaho and Eastern Washington
I thought I'd always remember my first, except I didn't. Not the specific date — there've been so many since then — only the circumstances: a guy in a three-piece suit at the Division Street off-ramp holding a cardboard sign reading "I need a plasma screen TV." It...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane ballerina wins 1st place in Youth America Grand Prix, qualifies for international finals
SPOKANE, Wash. - Avery Denney, a 17-year-old dancer from Spokane, placed first in the senior division of the 2023 Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP). Her performance, one of 145 classical ballet solos, qualifies her for a coveted spot in the YAGP International Finals.The International Ballet Competition hosts the YAGP as part of their efforts to further dance education, acting as an audition and scholarship competition for professional dance schools around the globe.
idaho.gov
Unusual coyote behavior reported in Bonner County in North Idaho
Idaho Fish and Game has received multiple reports of highly unusual coyote behavior in and around the city of Sandpoint in Bonner County. In early Jan., reports were received of coyotes on Schweitzer Mountain Ski Resort that were chasing skiers as they navigated down the slopes. Fish and Game staff worked closely with resort staff to develop a plan to dispatch the coyotes in the interest of public safety.
KXLY
Camp Hope preparing for cold temperatures, strong winds
SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow covered the ground earlier Saturday morning, and while most of the snow has melted, those cold temperatures are here to stay for the weekend. For unhoused people stuck outside, these cold temperatures can be dangerous, and even deadly. That's why people running Camp Hope are...
spokanepublicradio.org
Camp Hope residents, city of Spokane reach agreement on future closure
The city of Spokane, a group of Camp Hope residents, and a non-profit organization agreed today to settle a lawsuit over threats to clear the camp. Leading up to the November election, Spokane County and city officials threatened to clear the camp, located near I-90 in the eastern part of Spokane. They issued an initial November deadline – later revised to December – for everyone to leave.
City of Spokane, Jewels Helping Hands reach agreement about clearing I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane and Jewels Helping Hands (JHH) have reached an agreement regarding the homeless camp near I-90. The agreement is on track to be finalized by the end of the day Friday and filed by Monday. The agreement says the city will not work...
Here's an inside look at the Catalyst Project
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the homeless camp near I-90, known as "Camp Hope," continues to shrink, the Catalyst Project on Sunset Boulevard is adding more people. Program director Kristine Kannegaard is helping transition people from the I-90 homeless encampment to temporary housing. "We're moving in people actually today and...
KHQ Right Now
'On a mission': Lake City boys rout Coeur d'Alene; first-round loss last season fuels state title pursuit
The Lake City boys team entered the Idaho 5A State playoffs last season as the top seed following a one-loss regular season. But the state title that has eluded the program slipped away again after a first-round upset. That loss has provided all the necessary motivation this year for veteran...
KHQ Right Now
'Propane is their safest source of heat': Camp Hope leaders preparing homeless for frigid weekend temperatures
SPOKANE, Wash. - With temperatures reaching well below freezing this weekend, the need for warmth is booming, especially inside Camp Hope. “Go outside, walk from your front door to your car, it's very cold,” Julie Garcia said. “Imagine being out in that for 24 hours.”. Garcia, the head...
KHQ Right Now
BITTER COLD temperatures remain across the Inland NW, wind chill values in the negatives
The snow has moved out of the region, yet this cold and dry northerly flow is keeping our temperatures well below average through Monday, with high wind speeds making it feel absolutely bitter outside. Tonight, Spokane will see temperatures reach only nine degrees; it is a perfect night to stay...
Gonzaga Bulletin
GU School of Law withdraws from law school rankings, joining Harvard and Yale
Gonzaga University’s School of Law will no longer be participating in the U.S. News and World Report law school rankings, joining a group of other educational law institutions, like Harvard and Yale, that have made the decision to leave the ranking system. The decision was announced in a public...
Point-in-Time Count sheds light on Spokane's homeless population
SPOKANE, Wash. — The annual Point-in-Time Count is officially underway. More than 40 volunteers gathered to count the homeless population in Spokane County. The city of Spokane holds the Point-in-Time Count every year to paint an accurate picture of Spokane's homeless population. The count uses a geographical informational systems map that shows locations with high homeless populations.
Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance
It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
inlander.com
James Beard Foundation acknowledges Spokane chef Tony Brown and Pullman’s The Black Cypress
That puts Brown in excellent company locally and nationally. Previous local nominees include Chad White (Zona Blanca) in 2020 and 2022; Anna Vogel (Italia Trattoria) in 2018; Laurent Zirotti (Fleur de Sel) in 2017; Adam Hegsted (Wandering Table) in 2016; and Jeremy Hansen (Santé) in 2015. Nationally, the 36-year-old...
