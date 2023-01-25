ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KREM2

Coeur d'Alene Riverfront Park Amphitheater getting shade covers

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The “frying pan” at Riverstone Park will be cooling down this summer, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. Two large sails to provide shade at the park’s popular amphitheater are scheduled to go up this spring following successful fundraising efforts that started in 2019 and brought in about $180,000.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Shoshone News Press

'Cool Bus' takes North Idaho

Famed actress Mae West once said, "You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough." Silver Valley native Jayson Frank is living life right by turning an amusing idea into reality using a Type-A bus, also known as a shorter school bus, into the perfect date night vehicle.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

Beard Papa's opens Spokane Valley location on Saturday

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. --- A cream puff shop with Japanese roots and a delicious following is here in the Inland Northwest. Beard Papa’s is now in Spokane Valley and hosting a grand opening on Saturday, Jan. 28. Since 1999, Beard Papa’s has been baking cream puffs. The chain...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane ballerina wins 1st place in Youth America Grand Prix, qualifies for international finals

SPOKANE, Wash. - Avery Denney, a 17-year-old dancer from Spokane, placed first in the senior division of the 2023 Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP). Her performance, one of 145 classical ballet solos, qualifies her for a coveted spot in the YAGP International Finals.The International Ballet Competition hosts the YAGP as part of their efforts to further dance education, acting as an audition and scholarship competition for professional dance schools around the globe.
SPOKANE, WA
idaho.gov

Unusual coyote behavior reported in Bonner County in North Idaho

Idaho Fish and Game has received multiple reports of highly unusual coyote behavior in and around the city of Sandpoint in Bonner County. In early Jan., reports were received of coyotes on Schweitzer Mountain Ski Resort that were chasing skiers as they navigated down the slopes. Fish and Game staff worked closely with resort staff to develop a plan to dispatch the coyotes in the interest of public safety.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY

Camp Hope preparing for cold temperatures, strong winds

SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow covered the ground earlier Saturday morning, and while most of the snow has melted, those cold temperatures are here to stay for the weekend. For unhoused people stuck outside, these cold temperatures can be dangerous, and even deadly. That's why people running Camp Hope are...
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

Camp Hope residents, city of Spokane reach agreement on future closure

The city of Spokane, a group of Camp Hope residents, and a non-profit organization agreed today to settle a lawsuit over threats to clear the camp. Leading up to the November election, Spokane County and city officials threatened to clear the camp, located near I-90 in the eastern part of Spokane. They issued an initial November deadline – later revised to December – for everyone to leave.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Here's an inside look at the Catalyst Project

SPOKANE, Wash. — As the homeless camp near I-90, known as "Camp Hope," continues to shrink, the Catalyst Project on Sunset Boulevard is adding more people. Program director Kristine Kannegaard is helping transition people from the I-90 homeless encampment to temporary housing. "We're moving in people actually today and...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Point-in-Time Count sheds light on Spokane's homeless population

SPOKANE, Wash. — The annual Point-in-Time Count is officially underway. More than 40 volunteers gathered to count the homeless population in Spokane County. The city of Spokane holds the Point-in-Time Count every year to paint an accurate picture of Spokane's homeless population. The count uses a geographical informational systems map that shows locations with high homeless populations.
SPOKANE, WA
KIDO Talk Radio

Major Country Artist Announced for Idaho Fair Performance

It's that time of year when, even despite the cold, everyone has sunshine and summer on their minds. Here in the Treasure Valley, looking forward to summer is kind of "the next best thing" that we have to look forward to. Often times in Boise, summer is when some of the greatest concerts of the year take place because of our awesome outdoor venues and events.
BOISE, ID

