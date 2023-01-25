ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

WAND TV

Decatur nonprofit receives over $500,000 to expand pre-apprenticeship programs

DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Governor Pritzker announced $13 million in grant money going to thirty organization across the state. This will expand a pre-apprenticeship program right here at home. CEO and executive director of Sista Girls and Friends, Melverta Wilkins, looks forward to creating change with this program. "This is...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

New Champaign restaurant expands menu for Restaurant Week

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — If you’re looking for an excuse to get out of cooking, this is the perfect week to do so. It’s restaurant week in Champaign County and over 40 restaurants are participating. One of them is Martinelli’s Market in Downtown Champaign. They opened at the end of November, and are excited to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

‘Safe space center’ for kids opening downtown Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – “We’re a product of environment. If nobody else is going to do it, somebody will have to do it,” Riynard Wilson said. Wilson wants to create a positive environment for kids who may not have one of their own. He and fellow youth mentor Tony Odom are opening a “safe space […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
smilepolitely.com

Champaign is considering C-Street as a historical site

The City of Champaign does not currently have a designation for historical sites, but they are looking into the possibility of creating one to honor the legacy of Chester Street Bar (C-Street). The bar, well known as an LGBTQ+ inclusive space, closed its doors in 2017, and the building collapsed in 2021. Since then, a former C-Street DJ, Leslie Krause, has been working to solidify its legacy. Krause launched a website to archive history and memorabilia, and was the first to submit a request for the historical designation.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Best friends launch vodka distillery in Argenta

ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Two best friends with ties to the Decatur area have launched a distillery in Argenta. Jill Minassian and Annie Kirby have been friends for more than 20 years. Last year, Annie reached out to Jill with a business idea to launch a liquor business. Jill hesitated but decided to move forward with the partnership.
ARGENTA, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

DACC Awarded $300,000 Illinois Works Grant

Danville Area Community College has been awarded a $302-thousand-dollar Illinois Works Diversity Grant. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is expanding its statewide network of providers to recruit, prescreen, and provide pre-apprenticeship skills training for the construction and building trades. Participants in the program attend tuition-free and receive...
DANVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

OSF Bloomington bequested grant money for food insecurity

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– OSF Healthcare in Bloomington has received grant money from the John M. Scott Health Care Commission. According to an OSF press release, The City of Bloomington is the trustee of two grants. $15,000 is going to wards OSF Peace Meal and another $15,000 is going towards Smart Meals.
WCIA

Salon 105’s new location & new services

Founded in the year 2017, Salon 105 is an upscale salon started by Mahomet native Kelsie Briggs. With a team of the most sought-after stylists and colorists in the area, the salon is known for its exceptional quality services, kindness, and friendly team-based atmosphere. Our mission at Salon 105 is...
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

‘An option for everyone’: Champaign Co. Restaurant Week returns

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Restaurant Week returns to Champaign County with over 40 local restaurants, a record number of participants, taking part in the seventh edition of the nine-day celebration of the area’s culinary scene. Visit Champaign County is presenting the celebration this year from Jan. 27 to Feb. 4, encouraging Champaign County locals […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Decatur using big money to revamp the city’s look

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) –Decatur is taking another step toward revitalizing the city. The Economic and Development team is using one million dollars worth of ARPA money to cover the cost of the improvements. More than 500 people applied, but not everyone will get the upgrades. The rehab program requires homeowners to live in the house […]
DECATUR, IL
smilepolitely.com

The Champaign-Urbana Police Data Project launches next week

Invisible Institute, a nonprofit investigative journalism organization out of Chicago, is launching a new tool meant to hold police in Champaign and Urbana accountable to the public. Members of the group will be at the Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center on Wednesday, February 1st, to introduce the project, provide space for questions, and begin to examine the data.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
smilepolitely.com

Negligent landlords and renters’ rights in C-U

For low- and moderate-income residents in Champaign-Urbana, affordable, safe, and comfortable housing is hard to come by. Like many social issues, this issue has only been exacerbated by the COVID pandemic. The League of Women Voters of Champaign County recently posted an informative video on the subject if you want a deep dive into the topic. That said, the recent issue with Champaign Park Apartments provides a chilling (pun intended) representation of the issues.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Schools saying goodbye to snow days, some parents object

BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics. Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple. Lindsey White’s […]
BEMENT, IL
WCIA

One hurt in Mattoon apartment fire

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was hurt Thursday night when an apartment building in Mattoon caught fire. The fire happened at 2101 Champaign Avenue, a three-story multi-unit building, just before 6:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find light smoke coming from the second floor and found fire inside one of the units on that floor. […]
MATTOON, IL
97ZOK

Drunk Illinois Swashbuckler Threatens Roommate With Cane Sword

A man that had been drinking heavily takes the argument with his roommate to the next level when he pulls out a cane sword. Let's travel south to central Illinois and the city of Champaign. There's a frightening situation between roommates. Arguments happen with people living in an apartment all the time but this time it's different. There was a threat of violence.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

