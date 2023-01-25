Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Decatur nonprofit receives over $500,000 to expand pre-apprenticeship programs
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Governor Pritzker announced $13 million in grant money going to thirty organization across the state. This will expand a pre-apprenticeship program right here at home. CEO and executive director of Sista Girls and Friends, Melverta Wilkins, looks forward to creating change with this program. "This is...
New Champaign restaurant expands menu for Restaurant Week
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — If you’re looking for an excuse to get out of cooking, this is the perfect week to do so. It’s restaurant week in Champaign County and over 40 restaurants are participating. One of them is Martinelli’s Market in Downtown Champaign. They opened at the end of November, and are excited to […]
Champaign volunteers prepare for Point-in-Time count, seeing how many experience homelessness
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Homeless shelter leaders said they need additional state and federal funding to support their operations, and Thursday night, volunteers are taking steps to get there. It’s part of the Point-in-Time count, a survey to see the number of people who are homeless in Champaign County. Organizers said it lets them help […]
‘Safe space center’ for kids opening downtown Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – “We’re a product of environment. If nobody else is going to do it, somebody will have to do it,” Riynard Wilson said. Wilson wants to create a positive environment for kids who may not have one of their own. He and fellow youth mentor Tony Odom are opening a “safe space […]
smilepolitely.com
Champaign is considering C-Street as a historical site
The City of Champaign does not currently have a designation for historical sites, but they are looking into the possibility of creating one to honor the legacy of Chester Street Bar (C-Street). The bar, well known as an LGBTQ+ inclusive space, closed its doors in 2017, and the building collapsed in 2021. Since then, a former C-Street DJ, Leslie Krause, has been working to solidify its legacy. Krause launched a website to archive history and memorabilia, and was the first to submit a request for the historical designation.
WAND TV
Best friends launch vodka distillery in Argenta
ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Two best friends with ties to the Decatur area have launched a distillery in Argenta. Jill Minassian and Annie Kirby have been friends for more than 20 years. Last year, Annie reached out to Jill with a business idea to launch a liquor business. Jill hesitated but decided to move forward with the partnership.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DACC Awarded $300,000 Illinois Works Grant
Danville Area Community College has been awarded a $302-thousand-dollar Illinois Works Diversity Grant. The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is expanding its statewide network of providers to recruit, prescreen, and provide pre-apprenticeship skills training for the construction and building trades. Participants in the program attend tuition-free and receive...
Central Illinois Proud
OSF Bloomington bequested grant money for food insecurity
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– OSF Healthcare in Bloomington has received grant money from the John M. Scott Health Care Commission. According to an OSF press release, The City of Bloomington is the trustee of two grants. $15,000 is going to wards OSF Peace Meal and another $15,000 is going towards Smart Meals.
WAND TV
DMCASF Board offers $500 reward for info about dog found in crate, brings reward offer up to $5,500
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation Board has provided a grant of $500 to Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest of the individual/individuals responsible for the dumping and death of a dog left in Forsyth this week. On Tuesday morning, a local...
WCIA
Salon 105’s new location & new services
Founded in the year 2017, Salon 105 is an upscale salon started by Mahomet native Kelsie Briggs. With a team of the most sought-after stylists and colorists in the area, the salon is known for its exceptional quality services, kindness, and friendly team-based atmosphere. Our mission at Salon 105 is...
‘An option for everyone’: Champaign Co. Restaurant Week returns
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Restaurant Week returns to Champaign County with over 40 local restaurants, a record number of participants, taking part in the seventh edition of the nine-day celebration of the area’s culinary scene. Visit Champaign County is presenting the celebration this year from Jan. 27 to Feb. 4, encouraging Champaign County locals […]
Decatur using big money to revamp the city’s look
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) –Decatur is taking another step toward revitalizing the city. The Economic and Development team is using one million dollars worth of ARPA money to cover the cost of the improvements. More than 500 people applied, but not everyone will get the upgrades. The rehab program requires homeowners to live in the house […]
Chester Street Bar may be first designated historical site in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The spot where a bar once stood could be named historical by the city of Champaign. But, they’ll have to write a new process to do it. The Chester Street Bar collapsed several years ago. It was considered a safe space for the LGBTQ community. People like former employee Leslie Krause […]
Several items in high demand at Champaign Strides Shelter
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Strides Shelter in Champaign said many items are in high demand. They said: “If you are looking for a way to help us push our mission forward, please consider donating:” The shelter also has other ways to give.
smilepolitely.com
The Champaign-Urbana Police Data Project launches next week
Invisible Institute, a nonprofit investigative journalism organization out of Chicago, is launching a new tool meant to hold police in Champaign and Urbana accountable to the public. Members of the group will be at the Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center on Wednesday, February 1st, to introduce the project, provide space for questions, and begin to examine the data.
smilepolitely.com
Negligent landlords and renters’ rights in C-U
For low- and moderate-income residents in Champaign-Urbana, affordable, safe, and comfortable housing is hard to come by. Like many social issues, this issue has only been exacerbated by the COVID pandemic. The League of Women Voters of Champaign County recently posted an informative video on the subject if you want a deep dive into the topic. That said, the recent issue with Champaign Park Apartments provides a chilling (pun intended) representation of the issues.
Schools saying goodbye to snow days, some parents object
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics. Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple. Lindsey White’s […]
Former first responders, airport employees gather to remember Air Force One “stuck in the mud”
TOLONO, Ill., (WCIA) — Many people in Central Illinois are remembering the day Air Force One was “stuck in the mud” at Willard Airport in Savoy. It happened 25 years ago. President Bill Clinton was coming to the Champaign area to speak at U of I. On Saturday, former first responders and airport staff members […]
One hurt in Mattoon apartment fire
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was hurt Thursday night when an apartment building in Mattoon caught fire. The fire happened at 2101 Champaign Avenue, a three-story multi-unit building, just before 6:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find light smoke coming from the second floor and found fire inside one of the units on that floor. […]
Drunk Illinois Swashbuckler Threatens Roommate With Cane Sword
A man that had been drinking heavily takes the argument with his roommate to the next level when he pulls out a cane sword. Let's travel south to central Illinois and the city of Champaign. There's a frightening situation between roommates. Arguments happen with people living in an apartment all the time but this time it's different. There was a threat of violence.
