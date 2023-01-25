Read full article on original website
7 of Our Favorite Restaurant in Pigeon Forge TNEast Coast TravelerPigeon Forge, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
Takeaways from No. 4 Tennessee's win over No. 10 Texas
Texas coach: Horns couldn't match Vols' physicality
Texas interim head coach Rodney Terry thinks he has a good basketball team, and a tough basketball team, and this season’s statistics suggest he’s correct. The Longhorns were a top-10 Ken Pomeroy team when they entered Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday afternoon, and they were a top-10 KenPom team when they flew home Saturday night.
Postgame Reaction: No. 4 Tennessee knocks off No. 10 Texas
Olivier Nkamhoua leads No. 4 Vols past No. 10 Texas
Olivier Nkamhoua hung on the rim and let out a thunderous roar late in the second half after one of his many rim-rattling dunks on Saturday night in Knoxville. It perfectly summarized No. 4 Tennessee's 82-71 throttling of No. 10 Texas in just the second-ever top-10 basketball game played inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Nkamhoua scored a career-high 27 points to help the Vols improve to 18-3 on the season, as they take a weekend off from conference play to participate in the final SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
2024 four-star athlete Dwight Phillips Jr. commits to Georgia
While National Signing Day for the 2023 class is closing in, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and the rest of the Bulldogs’ coaching staff continue to make moves with future classes. Those efforts paid off Saturday with the team adding another commitment to its 2024 class. Four-star athlete Dwight...
4 takeaways from Georgia men’s basketball’s overtime victory over South Carolina
The Georgia Bulldogs had their backs against the wall in the second half of Saturday’s action against South Carolina. Somehow, some way, the Bulldogs made the plays it had to have to force overtime and get the upper hand on the Gamecocks. Georgia outscored South Carolina 21-11 in the...
2024 RB Chauncey Bowens has really good visit to Georgia
2024 RB Chauncey Bowens has really good visit to Georgia

The latest on the Bulldogs and the Florida commit.
Rucker: It's not March. But enjoy this. It's special.
Texas is a very good basketball team — a legitimate top-10 team — and it didn’t play badly Saturday night. At times it played very well, actually. The Longhorns and their saddlebag full of good senior guards didn’t get too rattled in one of the biggest and arguably most hostile venues in the country.
Vols outfielder stepping away from program for semester
Tennessee freshman outfielder Alex Stanwich is stepping away from the program for the spring semester, Tony Vitello told the media on Friday afternoon while previewing preseason practice. The hope is that Stanwich will rejoin the Vols in the fall. Stanwich was one of Tennessee's top signees in the class of...
What Rick Barnes said about No. 4 Vols' matchup with No. 10 Texas
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Friday afternoon to preview the fourth-ranked Vols' matchup on Saturday against No. 10 Texas. Here's everything Barnes had to say about welcoming his former school and long-time assistant to Knoxville. If it’s still weird to see Texas on the...
Georgia football signee Pearce Spurlin vaults up 247Sports rankings
On Thursday 247Sports unveiled its final Top247 for the 2023 class and Santa Rosa Beach (Fla.) South Walton tight end and Georgia early enrollee Pearce Spurlin saw his rating change from a 92 to a 95. In doing so, he saw his ranking change from No. 188 overall to the No. 105 overall prospect in the country. Spurlin is now the nation's No. 5 tight end and the No. 25 overall recruit in the state of Florida on 247Sports.
Georgia football enrollee Jordan Hall earns five-star status on 247Sports
On Thursday 247Sports unveiled its final Top247 for the 2023 class and Jacksonville (Fla.) Westside defensive lineman and Georgia early enrollee Jordan Hall saw his ranking change from No. 55 overall to the No. 12 overall prospect in the country. In doing so, he saw his rating change from a 96 to a 99, earning him five-star status on 247Sports. Hall is the nation's No. 2 defensive lineman and the No. 3 overall recruit in the state of Florida on 247Sports. He committed to Georgia over Florida, Alabama, and LSU during the Early Signing Period in December.
Vols show five-star DL ‘how much of a priority I am’ during junior day visit
Five-star 2024 defensive lineman Kamarion Franklin recaps his visit to Tennessee for its second junior day of the month.
UGA player killed in crash will be laid to rest today after celebration of life service
ENGLEWOOD, N.J. — Funeral services will be held Friday for a University of Georgia football player who was killed in a crash earlier this month. Devin Willock’s family and friends will say their final goodbyes during a celebration of life service in his hometown of Englewood, New Jersey. The service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at The Community Baptist Church.
Local briefs include bridge fix on Fowler Mill Road, called meeting of Clarke Co BOE
Athens-Clarke County Transportation and Public Works says a temporary bridge is open to traffic on Fowler Mill Road. Construction of a permanent replacement for the bridge on Athens’ west side is expected to take up to three years to complete. The original bridge, which opened in 1931, has been closed after failing an inspection.
Parker retiring as head of Athens Housing Authority
Rick Parker is calling it a career, retiring as head of the Athens Housing Authority. It’s a post he’s held since 1989. The Athens Housing Authority says Connie Staudinger will take over as Parker’s replacement, stepping in in mid-February. Staudinger has worked in housing authority offices in Alexandria Virginia and Charlotte North Carolina.
LIST: Schools announce delays Wednesday due to heavy rain, storms
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Several school districts are announcing delays for Wednesday, Jan. 25, due to potential severe weather. Meriwether County Schools will open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday due to the threat of inclement weather from the approaching storm front. MCSS said parents and guardians can expect the bus to arrive around two hours behind the regular bus route schedule.
Athens police arrest suspect from November shooting
On Jan. 24, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested Ronnie Smith, a 23-year-old from Acworth, Georgia, for his involvement in a Nov. 6, 2022 shooting in the area of Clayton Street and Jackson Street, according to a press release from ACCPD. Smith is charged with aggravated assault and possession of...
Breaking: Vehicle runs into US Renal Care facility in Monroe
MONROE, GA (Jan. 25, 2023) – Units from Monroe Fire Department are currently on the scene of an accident involving a vehicle that ran into the US Renal Care Facility on W. Spring Street on the campus of Piedmont Walton Hospital. “Several patients inside the building were injured and...
Athens Restaurant Roundup: Athenic Brewing Company to host Valentine’s Artist Market, Farm Burger adds seasonal salads and more
January is coming to a close, and local eateries have a variety of specials for the Athens community. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Athenic Brewing Company to host Valentine’s Artist Market. Athenic Brewing Company is hosting a Valentine’s Artist Market on Feb. 4. It will...
