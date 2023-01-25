On Thursday 247Sports unveiled its final Top247 for the 2023 class and Jacksonville (Fla.) Westside defensive lineman and Georgia early enrollee Jordan Hall saw his ranking change from No. 55 overall to the No. 12 overall prospect in the country. In doing so, he saw his rating change from a 96 to a 99, earning him five-star status on 247Sports. Hall is the nation's No. 2 defensive lineman and the No. 3 overall recruit in the state of Florida on 247Sports. He committed to Georgia over Florida, Alabama, and LSU during the Early Signing Period in December.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO