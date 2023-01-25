US Soccer will leave an empty seat for Grant Wahl at all home matches through the 2026 World Cup

On Wednesday, the National Soccer Hall of Fame announced the late Grant Wahl as the 2023 recipient of the Colin Jose Media Award, “created to honor the contributions of members of the print and electronic media.”

US Soccer then announced a tribute to Wahl during Wednesday’s USMNT friendly with Serbia, including a jersey with his name on it, a framed photo, and flowers at an open press box seat.

Furthermore, the federation said they’d leave an empty seat for Wahl at all USMNT and USWNT home matches through the 2026 World Cup.

The 49-year old Wahl passed away at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last month from an aortic aneurysm.

