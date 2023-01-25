ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Democrats seek to lift state's rent control ban with new bill

By By Joe Mueller | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49obuG_0kROQWzO00

(The Center Square) – Colorado Democrats introduced a bill this week to repeal the state’s ban on rent control.

The bill, which would allow local governments to implement their own rent control measures, has its critics in the housing industry who argue rent control would negatively influence the availability of affordable housing.

House Bill 23-1115 was introduced on Monday and sponsored by Reps. Javier Mabrey, D-Denver, Elizabeth Velasco, D-Glenwood Springs, and Sen. Robert Rodriguez, D-Denver. It was assigned to the Transportation, Housing and Local Government Committee, which is scheduled to meet at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 15.

The Colorado Apartment Association, a trade group representing rental owners and developers, released a statement critical of the measure on Tuesday.

“Everyone in Colorado is deeply concerned about a shortage of attainable housing throughout the state,” Drew Hamrick, general counsel and senior vice president of government affairs for the group, said in a statement. “While perhaps well-intentioned, allowing cities to enact rent control will only cause housing to cost more and be less available, compounding the problem instead of solving it. Rent control has failed everywhere it’s been tried.”

In 2019, Senate Bill 225 , also sponsored by Rodriguez, would have repealed the statute prohibiting rent control, but it failed to advance to the House before the end of the legislative session.

“Colorado’s prohibition against local governments enacting rent control ordinances for more than 40 years is both a recognition of the damage rent control can do to available housing and also an understanding that one local government’s housing policy can negatively impact neighboring communities,” Hamrick said of this year's bill. “If Denver enacts rent control and builders decrease new housing units in Denver because of it, the cost of housing in all the surrounding municipalities will be driven up because of it. People in Aurora and Westminster will end up paying more for housing because their neighbor artificially reduced supply with the rent control ordinance.”

Approximately 98% of Coloradans live in a county with an aggregate housing supply shortage, according to a report published last year by the Common Sense Institute. Between 46,600 and 72,600 permits are needed annually during the next two years to close the statewide housing supply deficit and meet the demands of future population growth.

Research by the National Low Income Housing Coalition found a shortage of affordable rental homes available to extremely low-income households, defined as those with incomes at or below the poverty guideline, or 30% of the area median income.

“Severely cost-burdened, poor households are more likely than other renters to sacrifice other necessities like healthy food and healthcare to pay the rent and to experience unstable housing situations like evictions,” according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition website.

Hamrick added that lawmakers need "to focus on policies that encourage the creation of more housing units."

"Multifamily units are a particularly useful means of dealing with our housing shortage because they are more energy-efficient, require less land, are less expensive and allow people to live closer to where they want to live and therefore drive less," he said.

Comments / 2

Related
The Center Square

Bill establishing $500 tax credit for Colorado teachers doesn't make it out of committee

(The Center Square) – A bill to give Colorado teachers a maximum $500 tax credit for expenses was halted in the state Senate State, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee on Thursday. Nine people testified in favor of the bill, but it was killed by a 3-2 party-line vote on Thursday by Democrats who sympathized with teachers, but said the legislation didn’t solve an actual problem. “One of the biggest things...
COLORADO STATE
coloradonewsline.com

Colorado lawmakers propose expanding state-level earned income, child tax credits

A bill introduced this week by Colorado Democrats proposes to further expand state income tax relief for lower-earning workers and families with children. House Bill 23-1112, sponsored by Democratic state Rep. Shannon Bird of Northglenn and Sens. Chris Hansen of Denver and Chris Kolker of Centennial, would raise the percentages at which Colorado matches the federal earned income tax credit and child tax credits.
COLORADO STATE
kunc.org

Colorado lawmakers might keep using secret ballot system that transparency advocates say is illegal

Democrats who control the state legislature are continuing to defend their use of an online survey they fill out in secret to help determine which bills should live or die. Leaders of the House and Senate said this month they’re considering using the system again this spring despite allegations from a transparency group that it violates the state’s open meetings laws.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Record

Colorado’s trying a public option, drug importation and more. What’s actually lowering health care costs?

If there’s an idea that might reduce health care costs, there’s a good chance Colorado’s trying it out. The state’s Office of Saving People Money on Health Care laid out a plan in 2020 that included passing a partial public option; extending the reinsurance program; launching a statewide purchasing alliance; importing prescription drugs; launching a drug affordability board; and increasing transparency in hospital and prescription drug prices.
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

Bill seeks to block federal funds for schools that 'indoctrinate with critical race theory'

(The Center Square) – A Texas congressman has introduced legislation to ban federal funding for public schools that promote theories that discriminate on the basis of race, color or national origin. "The Combatting Racist Teaching Act will prohibit federal funding from going to schools that seek to indoctrinate children with critical race theory," U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said in a statement. "... Parents should be in charge of their kids' education – not bureaucrats, politicians, or union bosses." ...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Denver

Governor adjusts delivery regulations ahead of anticipated fuel crisis

Colorado Governor Jared Polis declared a disaster emergency Friday, giving formal approval to plans to increase deliveries of fuel to the state in the aftermath of Denver-area refinery's sudden shut down. "The shutdown will result in significant fuel supply challenges throughout Colorado," the governor's directive stated. Friday's action formalized the disaster emergency and response plan announced Dec. 31. RELATED  Suncor refinery closure likely to impact Coloradans' fuel costs The refinery accounts for roughly 25% of statewide gasoline consumption, 50% of statewide diesel consumption, and one third of jet fuel consumption at the Denver International Airport, according to the directive.The most tangible effect...
COLORADO STATE
Daily Montanan

Colorado considers changing its ‘red-flag’ law after nightclub shooting

A Nov. 19 shooting that killed five people and wounded 19 at a Colorado Springs nightclub has officials considering changes to strengthen Colorado’s red flag law, particularly in self-declared “Second Amendment sanctuaries,” where emergency petitions to remove a person’s guns are filed less frequently and usually denied. The three-year-old state law allows law enforcement officials […] The post Colorado considers changing its ‘red-flag’ law after nightclub shooting appeared first on Daily Montanan.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
lamarledger.com

GOP bill would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on in Colorado

Two gender-related bills, including Republican-sponsored legislation that would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on, were introduced in the Democratic-controlled Colorado legislature this week. The sponsors of the Women’s Rights in Athletics bill, HB23-1098, said it was a measure designed to be compassionate, but LGBTQ advocacy groups immediately decried...
BOULDER, CO
coloradosun.com

What’s Working: Get ready for Colorado’s wage-transparency law, part 2

“How much does the job pay?” is no longer much of a mystery for job seekers in Colorado, thanks to a state law passed in 2019 and enacted two years later. Other states have followed suit in recent months, including California, Washington and soon, New York. But Colorado’s law wasn’t perfect. And now, the Equal Pay for Equal Work Act is poised for an update from some of the state lawmakers behind it.
COLORADO STATE
The Longmont Leader

State of Colorado expands the Property Tax Deferral Program

The Colorado Department of the Treasury expands the Property Tax Deferral Program to provide relief to homeowners affected by increased property taxes in 2020, 2021, and 2022. Colorado’s Property Tax Deferral Program has traditionally helped seniors and active military personnel continue to afford to live in their homes by deferring the payment of their property taxes.
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon: No broad-based tax relief for Washingtonians

(The Centers Square) – Democrat Majority Leader Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, D-Seattle, threw cold water on the idea of broad-based tax relief – a cut in sales or property taxes – coming out of this year’s Washington State Legislature. Meanwhile, people in other states are seeing lower taxes. Ten states reduced individual income tax rates for 2023, according to the Tax Foundation. New Hampshire lowered its rate only on interest and dividends income. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Colorado Newsline

Polis administration opposes new climate targets in Democratic-backed bill

For the third legislative session in a row, an effort by Democratic lawmakers to beef up Colorado’s approach to combating climate change is getting a cool reception from Gov. Jared Polis’ administration and industry groups. Senate Bill 22-16, introduced this month by Democratic Sen. Chris Hansen of Denver, received its first hearing in the Senate […] The post Polis administration opposes new climate targets in Democratic-backed bill appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

Vermont bill would create study group to eliminate cash bail

(The Center Square) – A nonprofit constitutional rights group is throwing its support behind a Vermont House bill that could put an end to cash bail. The American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont is backing House Bill 88, an act relating to reducing the imposition of cash bail in the state’s judicial system. The legislation is sponsored by Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun, D-Windham, who serves on the House Committee on Corrections and Institutions. ...
VERMONT STATE
The Center Square

South Carolina lawmakers consider occupational license changes

(The Center Square) — South Carolina lawmakers are considering legislation prohibiting the state from denying occupational licenses based on previous criminal convictions. The Senate Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry passed Senate Bill 165, while the House Committee on Labor, Commerce and Industry advanced House Bill 3605. Both chambers will consider the measures. "I am excited to see movement in both chambers on legislation that will give a second chance...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Don't treat rural Colorado like Denver, say rural lawmakers | COVER STORY

What rural Coloradans want most from the General Assembly is to be heard, according to most of the baker's dozen of lawmakers whose districts lie outside the urban corridor. In the past, it’s mostly been Republicans who represent those districts. On the Eastern Plans, that’s still the case: two state senators, who are cousins, cover everything east of the Denver metro area; and, two Republicans cover the Eastern Plains in the House.
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

New Mexico governor pushing for new round of rebate checks

(The Center Square) - New Mexico’s Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham wants to send rebate checks to 875,000 New Mexico taxpayers. Senate Bill 10, sponsored by Senator Benny Shendo, D-Jemez Pueblo, would provide $1 billion in relief to New Mexicans; individuals will receive $750 payments, while joint filers will receive $1,500 payments. The Taxation and Revenue Department would send out the checks this summer if the measure becomes law. “As...
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Center Square

25 states sue Biden administration over federal ESG policy

(The Center Square) – Twenty-five attorneys general and several other plaintiffs have sued the Biden administration asking the court to halt a federal ESG policy that could negatively impact the retirement savings of 152 million Americans. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court Northern District Amarillo Division naming Secretary of Labor Martin Walsh and the U.S. Department of Labor as defendants. It alleges the U.S. Department of Labor created...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Washington Republican activists look for ways to make gains in two years

(The Center Square) – The Republican reaction to the recent midterm elections in Washington state might be called philosophical, if the annual gathering of activists in Ocean Shores is a good indicator. “There are no permanent victories or defeats when it comes to politics,” state Senate Republican Leader John Braun, Centralia, told Roanoke attendees in the banquet hall of the 29,000 square foot convention center. His Republican counterpart in the...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
43K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy