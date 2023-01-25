Read full article on original website
Restaurant Inspection: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Citing need for revenue, Orange Park approves new deal for red light camerasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Fugitive Friday: Clay County Sheriff's Office asks community's help in finding man wanted for battery, meth possessionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County Teacher of the Year, School-related Employee of the Year announcedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County commissioners approve land use change to allow cell tower in MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville police make arrest in murder case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a murder investigation in Northwest Jacksonville. On Thursday, May 18, at approximately 11 a.m., patrol officers responded to a death investigation in the 2200 block of Kings Park Drive. Police say upon arrival, the...
JSO: 16th traffic fatality in Duval this year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 4 a.m. Saturday morning, a pedestrian was struck while attempting to cross the road at the 9300 block of Staples Mill Drive. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Reports state that the pedestrian was...
Tips, investigative efforts lead to arrest in May 2022 murder, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Months after finding an unresponsive man in an apartment on Kings Park Drive off Kings Road in Northwest Jacksonville, the Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest Friday in the man’s murder. According to police, “numerous crime tips and leads” were reported by members of the...
Three charged in connection to 'execution style' double murder in Baker County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people have been arrested and charged in the double murder of David “Daniel” Sigers and James Michael “Bo” Thomas, said Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden during a news conference Friday night. Sigers and Thomas were found dead from gunshot wounds in...
Two arrested after violent stabbing in Callahan, possibly over a fiddle
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Editor's Note: Details in this report may be disturbing to some. Two men involved in a stabbing in Callahan, that may have started over an argument about a fiddle, are in custody, according to court records. Gabreon Brown, 31, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and...
Inside look at Jared Bridegan’s custody battle as investigation into his murder continues
Investigators continue to search for those involved in the murder of St. Johns County father of 4, Jared Bridegan. State Attorney Melissa Nelson announced on Wednesday the arrest of Henry Tenon and said he did not act alone. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Bridegan’s wife, Kirsten Bridegan, told...
Internet Crimes Against Children Operation leads to the arrest four Florida men
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Four men are behind bars after an undercover operation revealed they were engaged in unlawful sexual activity and the exploitation of children. It began in June 2022 when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Naval Criminal Investigative Services, conducted a proactive online operation to target these individuals.
Police: Fight at Dave & Buster’s in Jacksonville leaves one brain-dead, employee arrested
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A cook at Dave & Busters has been arrested after allegedly beating another person so badly that they were declared 'brain-dead' after an incident at work, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Cordell Samuel Bentley Russell, 34, was charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm or...
Watch | Man accused of killing Jared Bridegan has first appearance in Duval County court
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man accused in the murder of St. Augustine father Jared Bridegan appeared in Duval County Court for the first time on Thursday morning. The Jacksonville Beach Police Department announced the arrest of a man named Henry Tenon in connection to the case. When he appeared in court for the first time, the judge read his charges before announcing his next court date as Feb. 16. His second appearance will be exactly a year to the day after Bridegan's murder.
JSO: Two men shot in Regency strip mall
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported two men were shot in the Regency strip mall in on Thursday. STORY: Family and neighbors speak out after man arrested for Jared Bridegan’s murder. According to detectives, at around 1:05 a.m., officers responded to the area due to reports...
JSO: Driver flees from scene of crash, causing traffic fatality
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 1:08 a.m. Saturday morning, a Hyundai Sonata was heading southbound on Lane Avenue near Hyde Grove Avenue when they rear-ended an unknown grey Chevrolet Malibu. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The driver of...
Two men injured in early morning shooting in Neptune Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a Thursday morning shooting that left two men injured in Neptune Beach. Around 1 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Atlantic Boulevard in reference to gunfire. Officers were unable to locate a scene or any victims. However, shortly after, two men walked into the hospital with gunshot wounds.
Jacksonville Beach police make arrest in Jared Bridegan death. They say suspect did not act alone
Nearly a year after the ambush hit on a St. Augustine father after dropping off two of his children to his ex-wife in Jacksonville Beach, Police Chief Gene Paul Smith announced an arrest of a 61-year-old felon. But State Attorney Melissa Nelson said he did not act alone in the death of 33-year-old Jared Bridegan.
Aiden Fucci fought in jail, threatened to kill officers and inmates, newly released reports show
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Reports newly released by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Thursday revealed that Aiden Fucci, a teenager charged with the murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, has reportedly engaged in multiple disturbing instances while incarcerated at the Duval County Jail. According to records obtained by Action News Jax,...
JSO: Woman arrested for traffic violation near the Loree apartments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released an update stating there was no possible abduction near the Loree apartments, and one woman was arrested due to a traffic violation. The source of the possible abduction came from the JSO 9-1-1 call reporting a possible adult abduction. Action...
Accused murderer Aiden Fucci threatening and extorting inmates, jail officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous, related report. Aiden Fucci has been extorting and threatening other teen inmates at the Duval County Jail, according to reports obtained by First Coast News. He has been sprayed twice with chemical restraint. The reports portray Fucci as combative...
Traffic delays to be expected from funeral procession in honor of former JSO officer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and numerous other agencies from across Florida will join the Judge Family Thursday in honoring the life of former JSO Officer Jimmy Judge. The service will begin at 1 p.m. at the Church of Eleven22 on Beach...
Fugitive Friday: Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community’s help in finding man wanted for battery, meth possession
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday.”. Each Friday, during normal work weeks, the agency releases the name, photo and charges of an individual wanted within Clay County.
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office seeking murder suspect caught on video
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking citizens if they know any information about a suspect involved in a murder. On Oct. 2, 2022, police responded to a murder on Wilcox Street. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. There is a video of the suspect leaving...
Florida police, state attorney announce arrest in murder of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan
Florida police announced Wednesday an arrest in the Feb. 16 slaying of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan in front of his toddler on a secluded road in an upscale suburb.
